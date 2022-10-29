At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Marcel J. Webb, 19, Lincoln, $125; Henry N. Perez Mejia, 28, Omaha, $200; Derek L. Young, 41, Jansen, $25; Shirley M. Ramsey, 74, Wymore, $125; Matthew D. Worrell, 30, Firth, $75; Jason W. Siems, 37, Beatrice, $75; Deven L. McGhee, 61, Beatrice, $25; Carrie A. Leseberg, 46, Beatrice, $25; Jackson P. Leonard, 21 Beatrice, $125; Nicholas A. Christensen, 22, Omaha, $75; Ryan J. Dorn, 28, Adams, $75; Kayla C. Bailey, 18, Wilber, $25; Chase S. Barber, 22, Beatrice, $75; Makayla L. Muthersbaugh, 28, Lincoln, $75; Darcie A. Schmidt, 71, Wymore, $25; Craig W. Trump, 33, Blue Springs, $25; Jeffrey S Fritzen, 39, Adams, $75; Chance A. Swearingen, 18, Wymore, $200.

No operator’s license

Adiale C. Romero Mesa, 26, Cakland Park, Fla., $75; Reford L. Ticer, 37, Beatrice, $75; Henry N. Perez Mejia, 28, Omaha, $75; Miranda E. Imes, 31, Pickrell, $75; Kirenia Morales Morffi, 29, Beatrice, $75; Janekke S. Sweeney, 28, Lincoln, $75.

No registration

Reford L. Ticer, 37, Beatrice, $25; Kinsey E. Clark, 30, Junction City, Kan., $25; Codey A. Behrends, 17, Beatrice, $25.

Stop sign violation

Brady A. Swavely, 25, Beatrice, $75.

Bicycle lights

Devon Swoboda, 26, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Nichole M. Tichota, 51, 630 Seventh St., Adams. First offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 7.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Continued to Nov. 15.

Jason L. Cullison, 51, 335 N. 25th St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered Sentencing set for Dec. 2.

Rose M. Coyle, 30, 145 S. 12th St., Hebron. False reporting. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

Brandon L. Imes, 34, 1305 S. Fourth St. Driving during revocation, Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 28.

Justin D. Kipf, 27, 110 Q St., Lincoln, First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 28.

Dustin W. Mills, 35, 1221 Jane Way. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Jordan M. Ward, 29, 417 Lincoln St., Hebron. Obstructing a peace officer, second-degree trespassing, theft by receiving stolen property. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 15.

Michelle L. Harms, 46, 1009 Meriwether St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Jury trial set for Jan. 12.

Sentencings

Elvis A. Carbaugh, 40, 1217 Sixth St., Fairbury. $100 for driving under suspension.

Melody Hinton, 36, 1404 Scott St. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Rose M. Bartak, 39, 211 N. Summer St. 12 months probation for two counts of attempted class 4 felony.

Dustin J. Stewart, 29, 3800 N. Sixth St. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Tonya S. Eubanks, 44, 61048 702 Road, Summerfield, Kan. $250 for theft.

William O. Stout, 41, 904 Scott St. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Brendan M. Blanchard, 24, 1000 Freeman Lane. $100 for driving under suspension.

Emil A. Strauss, 31, 108 S. B St., Herington, Kan. $100 for no fuel carry permit.

Franklin K. Marr, 53, 405 N. 25th St., Ashland. $100 for no fuel carry permit.

William A. Fischer, 24, 1109 Market St. $250, one day jail for carrying a concealed weapon.

Dismissed

Rose M. Coyle, 30, 145 S. 12th St., Hebron. Criminal impersonation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Dustin J. Stewart, 29, 3800 N. Sixth St. Third degree domestic assault. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Javier G. Santiz, 23, 721 W. Mary St., Crete. First offense DUI, no operator’s license, unsafe backing. Continued to Nov. 7.

Ryan N. Justice, 33, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Trial set for Jan. 12.

Mindy S. Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Nov. 1.

Trevor A. Baker, 368210 Flintlock Ave., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Hearing set for Dec. 5.

Luke S. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 5.

Triston G. Reysen, 20, 701 Helen St. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession, speeding. Continued to Dec. 2.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 20.

Amber R. Deras, 40, 1236 L St., Geneva. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to Nov. 28.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, no registration. Continued to Dec. 1.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 21, 408 S. 11th St. Driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Dec. 1.

Levi J. Fralin, 42, 1312 High St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 1.

Somphank K. Sonthana, 24, 1023 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 29.

Daniel L. Dreesen Jr., 36, 1705 N. 14th St. Refuse to to submit to a test fifth offense, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, first offense resisting arrest, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 10.

Bonnie R. Brown, 59, 6816 N. Sixth St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 29.

Sean D. Binnick, 44, 675 Main St., Crab Orchard. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 8.

Tiffany A. Morris, 28, 648 W Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 2.

Derrie Seeman, 41, 402 Warren St., Liberty. Driving under the influence. Continued to Jan. 12.

Brian D. Fossler, 51, 1215 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 1.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 15.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 15.

Shea M. Nelson, 24, 1804 Grant St., Beatrice. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 10.

Brent A. Ackerman, 42, 23600 S.W. Road. Second-degree trespassing, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Nov. 22.

Brent A. Ackerman, 42, 1804 Grant St., Beatrice. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 22.

Kelly R. Eitzman, 46, 4230 E. Highway 8, Hardy. Fourth offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 2.

Randall C. Cameron, 38, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 10.

Jordan M. Koerwitz, 38, 1209 Monroe St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Dec. 2.

Bound

Jimmy E. Haynes, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled Substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 7.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 7.

Transfers

Duane H. Wilkinson Jr. and Jane L. Wilkinson to Vern D. and Catherine Mueller. Part section 26, Clatonia township. $448,000-$449,000.

Orschlen Farm and Home LLC to The Great Eight LLC. Part of section 28, Midland township. $252,000-$253,000.

James R. and Judeen Price to PK Management LLC. Part of section 11, Highland township. $39,000-$40,000.

Ron Perry to Moises Alfaro. Lots 1-3 in block 10, Holmesville. $35,000-$36,000.

Patrick and Nguyen Everett to William and Keri Legrand. Lot 9 in block 4, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $136,000-$137,000.

David M. and Michele Gleason to TL Real Estate Group. Lots 4-6 in block 13, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.

Sherry Patton to James and Sandra Wilson. Part of lot 6, Kyle and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $82,000-$83,000.

Ronald and Deborah Sack to Hunter and Bailey Zarybnicky. Lot 19 in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $32,000-$33,000.

Beth Maxville, Don and Barbara Wrightsman to Brian and Joleen Wrightsman. Part of section 33, Riverside township. $462,000-$463,000.

Michael J. and Kadier Sobota to Ty and Jill Timmons. Lot 2, doctors lake third subdivision. $85,000-$86,000.

Matthew and Catherine Walgren to Michael and Valori Linde. Lot 9 in block 21, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $90,000-$91,000.

Abundance Real Estate to Real Growth LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

One Property at a Time Inc. to Verlyn and Karen Dodge. Lots 6, 7 in block 2, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $0-$1,000.

Kendra Terlson and Elton Perry to Norris Real Estate LLC. Part of section 9, Riverside township. $149,000-$150,000.

Devern and Ivan Pohlman, Sondra Harrold to Lori and Glenn Muhr. Lot 10 and part of lot 9 in block 2, Northridge Manor of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Lucas Roede to Angela Othmer. Lots 10-12 in block 4, Greens Third addition of Beatrice. $93,000-$94,000.

Timothy and Ann Lottman, Susan Lottman, Jason and Dawn Carpenter to Jared and Brandi Knapp. Lot 4, South 40 Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000. James and Shelly Van Brocklin, Brocklin Family to Cameron Ebbers. Part of lot 9 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.