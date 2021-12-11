At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Desiree N. Foust, 35, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registration:

Keegan L. Wegner, 24, Liberty, $25; Alexis B. Weber, 25, Beatrice, $25.

Following too closely:

Jennifer B. Nelson, 40, Wymore, $50.

Improper turn:

Eric J. Sandbothe, 35, Walnut, Iowa, $25.

Failure to yield:

Jerry S. Wolfe, 57, Beatrice, $25; Michael W. Leonard, 31, Reynolds, $25.

Arraignments

Austin J. Reed, 22, 1305 Court St. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 4.

Chastity L. Meyers, 46, 820 Market St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.

Patrick M. Adkins, 28, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 1.

Jennifer E. Williamsen, 28, 1315 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 14.

Sentencings

Shaun L. Coburn, 36, 900 Meriwether St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. $250, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Dismissed

Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, no license on person, zero tolerance violation, possession of marijuana, failure to deliver title, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 28.

Timothy S. Benson II, 28, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Fifth offense DUI, driving while revoked, reckless driving. Continued to Dec. 21.

Travis A. Privett, 27, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Third offense DUI, driving during revocation, unlawful display of plates, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 21.

Dalton N. Blair, 20. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Fugitive from justice. COntinued to Dec. 21.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 6.

Theodore G. Eppler, 28, 719 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Dec. 28.

Alex Esteban, 18, 1800 Scott St. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 28.

Craig A. Rose, 58, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issue bad check. Continued to Jan. 11.

Patrick M. Adkins, 28, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 21.

Marriage Licenses

Kimberly M. Moreno, 26, Wymore to Tiffani E. Harding 28, Wymore.

Eric W. Taylor, 44, Beatrice to Elizabeth A. James, 40, Beatrice.

Richard L. Hopkins III, 22, Portage, Ind. to Kayla B. Milliken, 29, Sebring, Fla.

Transfers

Roger L. and Linda L. Jurgens to Ana L. Rodriguez, Conrado V. Rangel. Lot 10 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Kenneth A. Fischer to Randall L. and Jacqueline L. Colton, Colton Family Trust. Part of section 18, Adams township. $919,000-$920,000.

Garold E.Barrett to Robert E. and Amanda J. Hoover. Lots 5, 11-5 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $29,000-$30,000.

Cassidy Wrightsman to Jordoe Theye. Lot 7, Hyatts addition of Odell. $51,000-$52,000.

Bonnie S. and Christopher Baete to Shirley L. Turner. Part of lot 4 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.

Michele A. Ottersberg to Jarrett J. Schultze. Lot 5 and part of lot 4, Waldens subdivision of Beatrice. $136,000-$137,000.

Levi Snell to Angel M. Cookus. Lot 11 in block 18, Wymores addition of Wymore. $8,000-$9,000.

Sheila and Shawn Siebe to Lila A. Allen. Lot 6 in block 10 Hinkes addition of Wymore. $6,000-$7,000.

Paul W. and Deborah J. Whaley to Roger and DIanne Aveyard. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Darrell L. and Linda D. Buhr to Homestead Ventures LLC, Michael and Renae D. Zarybnicky. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 2, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $61,000-$62,000.

Barry D. Vandenbrink to Benjamin C. Roberts, Helen L. Quisenberry. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 1, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $213,000-$214,000.

Roger and Elsie Sejkora to Derek L. and Leslie Smith. Lots 1, 2 in block 12, Hoags addition of Wymore. $39,000-$40,000.

