All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Codey A. Behrends, 18, Beatrice, $75; Madison R. Hauptman, 25, Beatrice, $75; Juan A. Landeros, 49, Lincoln, $200; Valerie A. Cooke, 64, Fredericksburg, Va., $275.

Stop sign violation

Arthur A. Wrigley, 77, Beatrice, $75;Julie A. Feist, 55, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license

Destiny D. Burr, 25, Wymore, $75; James G. Garner, 66, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Joanna L. Wade, 49, Fairbury, $25; Codey A. Behrends, 18, Beatrice, $25; Morgan B. Anderson, 33, Lincoln, $25; Chantry L. Thompson, 20, Sterling, $25; Destiny D. Burr, 25, Wymore, $25; James G. Garner, 66, Beatrice, $25; David M. Leander, 60, Cedar Bluffs, $25.

Negligent driving

Raymond E Fruehling, 75, Beatrice, $40.

Overtaking a school bus

Logan J. Mrsny, 24, Firth, $500.

Light violation

Shelley M. Klaus, 44, Beatrice, $50.

Overweight single axle, group of axles more than 5%

Oran R. Erwin, 58, Granite Falls, Minn., $75.

Overweight capacity plates

Oran R. Erwin, 58, Granite Falls, Minn., $350.

CMV tire

Oran R. Erwin, 58, Granite Falls, Minn., $50.

CMV markings

James L. Corkery, 51, Beatrice, $50.

CMV load securement

James L. Corkery, 51, Beatrice, $100; Oran R. Erwin, 58, Granite Falls, Minn., $100.

Arraignments

Robert H. Foust, 37, 200 N. Douglas St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving on shoulder. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 26.

Grant F. Gordon, 25, 2451 N.W. 45th St., Lincoln. First offense DUI, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 15.

Sentencings

Darnell D. Stanfield, 33. Three months jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Stacey L. Jones, 54, 2001 First St., Fairbury. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, 122 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no registration, $25 for speeding.

Damon Greaux, 57, 946 W. Mary St., Hickman. $75 for no proof of insurance, $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no valid registration, $50 for unlawful display of plates.

Esteroya M. Estrada, 39. $100 for driving under suspension.

Continued

Katherine E. Klevemann, 40, 501 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 1.

Jacob A. Bishop, 20, 119 Graham St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana. Continued to June 1.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 1.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to May 23.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 35, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Terroristic threats. Bound to District Court June 1.

Austin L. Schultz, 26, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Continued to May 22.

Bryson L. Fralin, 23, 200 Russell Ave. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 2.

Cesar A. Martinez, 28, 605 S. Ninth St. Two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to May 19.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nicholes St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to May 8.

Dalton J. Parde, 22, 513 E. First St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to May 30.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI. Continued to May 22.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. Driving during revocation, no registration in vehicle. Continued to May 22.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to May 22.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, driving under suspension. Continued to June 16.

Emmit E. Sedlachek, 18, 1005 Meriwether St. Continued to June 12. Possession of marijuana, underage tobacco use. Continued to June 12.

Adam J. Erikson, 39, 1512 S. Fifth Ave. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to May 30.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 23.

Phillip D. Roberts, 55, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 16.

Judd D. Alberts, 19, 921 N. Sixth St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to June 6.

Manuel P. Esquivel, 19, 120 Logan St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to May 23.

Jovel Carreto, 19, 815 Adam St., Schuyler. Two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor, no proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, zero tolerance violation, minor in possession. Continued to May 25.

Justin R. Feagley, 31, 1518 N. 10th St. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to May 23.

Jacob E. Speakman, 40, 905 S. Seventh St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to June 6.

Jacob A. Bishop, 20, 1525 Lincoln St. First offense DUI, possession of marijuana, stop sign violation. Continued to June 1.

Curtis J. Hansen, 61, 105 N. Fourth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 1.

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 N.W. Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Fugitive from justice. Continued to June 1.

Bound

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 N.W. Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, possession of drug money. Bound to District Court June 1.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 35, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 1.

District Court

Arraignments

Rylee J. Meints, 24, 502 E. H St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to Drug Court.

Randall L Pohlman, 44, 213 S. Eighth St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 4 felony, acts declared unlawful related to drugs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 22.

Travis J. Kechely, 35, 4281 Normal Blvd., Lincoln. 10 counts attempted theft by deception $1,500-$5,000. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 6.

Sentencings

Michael S. Armagost, 40, 211 N. Sumner St. 60 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.

Davina S. Morgan, 39,204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Nickolas E. Weidner, 33, 826 N. Sixth St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 1800 Scott St. Three years prison for attempt of a class 2A felony.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Adam L. Rohr, 34, 1304 D St., Fairbury. 180 days jail, $1,000, 15 year license revocation for third offense DUI.

Donna L. Schwartz, 51, 721 W. Court St. 24 months probation for two counts attempted possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI.

Continued

Dale J. Riepenkroger, 59, 710 Bell St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to appear. Continued to May 17.

Damien S. Roland, 43, 1302 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 17.

Timothy J. Sutter, 46, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 17.

Daniel Jenkins, 31, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. Continued to May 17.

Aaron J. Burr, 43, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, assault by a confined person. Continued to May 17.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 17.

Quint R. Mick, 58, 503 E. H St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, acts declared unlawful. Continued to May 18.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Three counts protection order violation, tampering with evidence. Continued to May 18.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to May 18.

Broderick H. Cooper, 24, 605 Wayne St. Liberty. Possession of a machine gun, short rifle or short shotgun, improper vehicle lighting, no license on person, loaded shotgun in vehicle. Continued to May 30.

Shelby Uribe, 32, 404 N. Fifth St. Third offense DUI, driving without interlock. Continued to May 31.

Timothy S. Benson II, 29, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Fourth offense DUI. Continued to May 31.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 1.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension. Continued to June 1.

Amber R. Deras, 40, Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to June 1.

Curtis J. Hansen, 61, 820 W. Mary St. Driving while revoked, open container violation. Continued to June 1.

Joel Estrada-Baez, 21, 420W. H St., Wymore. Intentionally violate narcotics laws, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana over 1 ounce, no operator’s license. Continued to June 21.

Christopher D. Drees, 51, 306 Francis St., Daykin. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, operate a vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding. Continued to July 5.

Craig Zuhlke, 45, 100 Franklin St. First-degree sexual assault, two counts child abuse, third-degree sexual assault. Continued to July 6.

Transfers

JM Homes LLC to Samantha Simmons. Part of lot 11 in block 9, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

JOBEC Inc. to Community Dirt LLC. Lot 1 in block 24, Wymores addition of Wymore. $70,000-$71,000.

Alan and Ann Wineinger to Jodi Nelson. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 4, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.

Kenneth W. and Patricia L. Allen to Christian and Janet Anderson. Part of lot 35, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Rancho Property Management LLC, Homebuyers Inc. to Ken and Rebecca Allen. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 12, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Larry and Michele Wolken, John Woodyard to Gabriella Quintana, Lorena Quintana. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 5, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $193,000-$194,000.

Margaret Knowles, Mildred Samuskewicz to Steve Borgman. Lots 1-3 in block 2, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $18,000-$19,000.

Theresa J. Stapelman, Karen Nannen to Andrew and Jessica Post. Lots 3-4 in block 9, First addition of Odell. $224,000-$225,000.

Katrina L. Saltzman to Eric M. and Pamela S. Hudson. Lot 4 and part of lots 3, 5 in block 2, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Rachel E. Knutson to Johnny Denton. Lots 1, 2 in block 6, Glenover of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Michael and Lorinda Buss to Amber Gish. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 21, original town of Adams. $209,000-$210,000.

Gregory D. Meyer to Dale and Brenda Kugel. Lot 2 and part of lot 3 in block 24, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $185,000-$186,000.

Andrew and Jessica Post to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 10 in block 16, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.

ITA Property Group LLC to Nelly E. Warden. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $188,000-$189,000.

Max Waldon Inc. to Max L. Waldo. Part of section 30, Grant township. $370,000-$371,000.

Custom Fixtures, Ratigan Schottler Manufacturing to Beatrice Woodworking LLC.

Lots 1-6 in block 67, lots 1-6 in block 72, lots 4-6 in block 95, part of lots 1-2 in block 49, part of lot 2 in block 47, lot 7 in block 33, part of lots 4-5 in block 94, original town of Beatrice. $852,000-$853,000.

Harvey Gallegos to Benjamin T. and Faith K. Andersen. Lots 16-20 in block 39, Glenover of Beatrice. $6,000-$7,000.