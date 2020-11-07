At the Courthouse

Raymond Dyne III, Lori Dyne to Elizabeth S. Zurita. Lot 3 in block 9, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Brooke T. Miller, James L. Nedrow to Schoens Investment Properties LLC. Lot 5, Fairways of Beatrice. $382,000-$383,000.

Pearis Ervine to Nathan Busboom and Nicholas Busboom. Lots 6, 7 in block 1, original town of Filley. $0-$1,000.

Nicholas J. and Natalie E. Gaddy to Kelly J. and Becky L. Fik. Part of lot 2 in block 1, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.

Lindell L. Luebbe to Wheels and More LLC. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Robin and Franklin Miner to Burr Oak Mark LLC. Part of section 11, Holt township. $1,194,000-$1,195,000.

Charles E. and Connie S. Smith to Timothy and Monica Sedlacek. Lot 10 in block 14, Hoags addition of Wymore. $0-$1,000.

Charles E. and Connie S. Smith to Eunice and Juan Basulto, Kimberly Sasulto. Lot 1 in block 18, Wymores addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Kent and Kari Dinucci to John A. Busboom. Part of section 4, Holt township. $728,000-$729,000.