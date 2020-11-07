At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Gabrielle C. Enriquez, 24, Lincoln, $125; Christina L. Pobanz, 48, Lincoln, $125; Tiffany M. Day, 40, Barneston, $75; Chaz M. Wilgers, 18, Wymore, $125.
Stop sign violation:
Nicholas J. Nel, 22, Beatrice, $75; Timothy A. Bentzinger, 55, Hickman, $75.
Disobey traffic device:
Lynn J. Replogle, 45, Blue Springs, $25.
No operator’s license:
Michael R. O’Keefe, 16, Wymore, $75; Anita Werner, 56, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Benjamin G. Wissink, 42, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Cody L. McFall-Borzekofski, 30, 703 N. 10th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 8.
Kodi L. Borzekofski, 30, 824 D St., Fairbury. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 8.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 24, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 5.
Dalton M. Ramsey, 29, 920 W. I St., Wymore. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Abel Cisneroz, 21, 814 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 3.
Patrick S. Masur, 39, 61524 Penn St., Sterling. Second offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 10.
Sentencings
Holly Mick, 31, 2904 Angie Drive. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI, 12 months probation concurrent for transporting a child while intoxicated.
Sarah N. Palmateer, 36, 702 W. 14th St., Hastings. 18 months probation for two counts attempt of a class 4 felony.
Casey J. Russell, 30, 109 S. Sumner St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Berdina M. Michener, 42, 828 S. 30th St., Lincoln. No proof of insurance, no valid registration. Dismissed without prejudice.
Patrick S. Masur, 39, 61524 Penn St., Sterling. Careless driving, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Jesse L. Gott, 19, 726 W. Mary St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Dec. 1.
Tanner R. Sell, 34, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 1.
Michael E. Griggs, 52, `537 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 24.
Kristopher J. Chlupacek, 37, 112 S. Cherry St., DeWitt. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 7.
Anita J. Werner, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Continued to Nov. 17.
Shea M. Nelson, 22, 1804 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to Nov. 24.
Matthew T. Moll, 34, 1009 Second St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to Nov. 24.
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, 1313 N. Ninth St. Resisting arrest. Continued to Nov. 24.
Jaime L. Harvey, 36, 1406 N. 11th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Nov. 24.
Jose M. Montano-Betancourt, 44, 3438 Gordon Terry, Trenady, Ariz. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Nov. 3.
Travis J. Gilbert, 36, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 1.
Michelle L. Magdaleno, 49, 208 Hill St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Nov. 17.
Michelle L. Magdaleno, 49, 208 Hill St. Driving under suspension, careless driving. Continued to Nov. 17.
Jarod A. Peden, 22, 715 N. 10th St. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful acts related to drugs, reckless driving. Continued to Nov. 24.
Jennifer R. Spencer, 25, 905 N. 10th St. First offense DUI, speeding. Continued to Nov. 17.
Remington L. Holes, 30, 423 Helen St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 3.
Anthony K. Johnson, 35, 205 E. 16th St., Junction City, Kan. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 19.
Fargo M. Fargo, 20, 5006 W. Louriey St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 3.
Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 43, 901 Washington St. Third-degree assault, harassment protection order violation. Continued to Nov. 19.
Alexander L.R ader, 26, 115 N. 28th St. First offense DUI, criminal mischief. Pretrial conference set for Jan. 7.
Wyatt S. Davison, 23, 113 E. Fourth St., Washington, Kan. Third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment, criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 10.
District Court
Arraignments
William F. Rasp, 55, 1405 C St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.
Adam S. Mason, 35, 908 Elk St. Five counts theft by deception. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.
Nathan S. Vanwey, 28, Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.
Pamela S. Lindgren, 49, 1301 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.
Sentencings
Cherish M, Lovell, 29, 910 W. I St., Wymore. Two years prison for possession of methamphetamine.
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 2200 Ella St. 8-12 years prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
Dismissed
William F. Rasp, 55, 1405 C St., Lincoln. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.
Pamela S. Lindgren, 49, 1301 Lincoln St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper vehicle lighting. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Brandon S. Anthony, 27, 501 S. 12th St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Nov. 19.
Steven L. Hurley, 62, 402 S. A St., Blue Springs. Third-degree assault, attempt of a class 4 felony, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer. Continue to Dec. 17.
James L. Briggs, 32, 635 W. Court St. Burglary, robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, third-degree assault, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 2.
Brandon T. Byrd, 30, 3802 N. 27th St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 6.
Dakota D. Erks, 19, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Dec. 3.
Aaron S. Kreifels, 36, 801 12th Ave., Nebraska City. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 3.
Sonja Norman, 41, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree forgery, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Dec. 3.
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, 901 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 2.
Christian M. Edmond, 21, 6533 Pinkey St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 3.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 921 Herbert St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 2.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 2.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 921 Herbert St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 2.
John P. Morstorf, 44, 4771 W. Scott Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 2.
Chance L. Thigpen, 22, 617 Paddock St. Shoplifting, attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Dec. 2.
Devon J. Cooper, 31, 834 Grand Ave., Humboldt. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 18.
Anthony K. Johnson, 35, 205 E. 16th St., Junction City, Kan. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000. Continued to Jan. 6.
Kevin L. Castellanos, 25, 37156 Highway 77, Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI, reckless driving, driving during revocation, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Dec. 2.
Lacey J. Jacob, 36, 303 S. Minnesota St., Waterville, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 3.
Gregory C Lauby, 73, 312 N. 10th St., Wymore. Failure to report every three months. Jury trial set for Feb. 9.
Dennis L. Pella, 51, 1901 S. Second St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 3.
Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Jan. 6.
Chance R. Corliss, 35, Shickley. possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Dec. 2.
Ryan K. Mathews, 33, 906 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a legend drug. Continued to Dec. 1.
Dexter Robinson, 50, 1202 N. Seventh St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Continued to Dec. 2.
Transfers
Sonia L. Fry, John Debacker to Kelsey Osborne. Lot 7 in block 3, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $134,000-$135,000.
Raymond Dyne III, Lori Dyne to Elizabeth S. Zurita. Lot 3 in block 9, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.
Brooke T. Miller, James L. Nedrow to Schoens Investment Properties LLC. Lot 5, Fairways of Beatrice. $382,000-$383,000.
Pearis Ervine to Nathan Busboom and Nicholas Busboom. Lots 6, 7 in block 1, original town of Filley. $0-$1,000.
Nicholas J. and Natalie E. Gaddy to Kelly J. and Becky L. Fik. Part of lot 2 in block 1, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.
Lindell L. Luebbe to Wheels and More LLC. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
Robin and Franklin Miner to Burr Oak Mark LLC. Part of section 11, Holt township. $1,194,000-$1,195,000.
Charles E. and Connie S. Smith to Timothy and Monica Sedlacek. Lot 10 in block 14, Hoags addition of Wymore. $0-$1,000.
Charles E. and Connie S. Smith to Eunice and Juan Basulto, Kimberly Sasulto. Lot 1 in block 18, Wymores addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.
Kent and Kari Dinucci to John A. Busboom. Part of section 4, Holt township. $728,000-$729,000.
Gary G. and Brandy R. Sunneberg to Corinna C. Vrbka. Lots 1-6 in block 3, second addition of Odell. $124,000-$125,000.
Wayne M. Schulz, Carol Meyer, Carl E. Wollenburg to Jason D. and Emily R. Pohlman. Part of section 4, Blakely township. $1,033,000-$1,034,000.
Jerod Vetrovsky, Timary Vetrovsky to GLF Properties LLC. Part of block 1, Harnlys division of Adams. $67,000-$68,000.
Charles J. and Mavis M. Hamilton to Joshua and Trisha Barber. Lot 2 and part of lot 1 in block 2, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $147,000-$148,000.
Lawrence J. and Marjorie L. Hamilton to Gary G. and Brandy R. Sunneberg. Lot 14 in block CV, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $231,000-$232,000.
Adam J. and Amanda L. Loeffler to Lynn and Nancy Schlake. Lot 5 Country Club Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $360,000-$361,000.
Gale E. Vanlaningham to Scott Vanlaningham. Part of section 4, Riverside township. $93,000-$94,000.
Kay K. Cook to Billy J. and Carol L. Harris. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 4, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.
Hazel M. Percival to Thomas H. Franssen Sr., Lukas E. Franssen. Lots 8-14, and part of lots 1-7 in block 3, Part of lots 1-4 in block 4, Hills addition of Blue Springs, part of section 18, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $54,000-$55,000.
Duane M. and Patricia A. Evans to Trent A. Hydo. Lot 18 in block 2, Langs subdivision of block A of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.