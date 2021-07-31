At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Andrew L. Duranceau, 24, Griffin, Ga., $75; Mahaila E. Engelmann, 20, Diller, $125; Dylan J. Moore, 24, Sterlington, La., $125; Tyler S. Hatton, 33, Manhattan, Kan., $75; David A. Brenn, 58, Junction City, Kan., $25; Carley J. Remmers, 25, Omaha, $75; Jamos M. Jasa, 34, St. Edward, $75; Wilber A. Escarcega Macias, 19, Peyton, Colo., $200; Melissa M. Willaman, 46, Lincoln, $125; Lexus T. Carr, 24, Wymore, $75; Candace E. Todd, 65, Lynchburg, Va., $25; Cory L. Simmons, 38, Wichita, Kan., $200; Gary D. Starlin, 58, Beatrice, $75; Norma J. Hamilton, 61, Beatrice, $75; Krystal M. Pearson, 39, Fairbury, $125; Danny R. Readenour, 18, Beatrice, $25; Janet L. Crocker, 67, Lincoln, $75.
No operator’s license:
Monday Akogwu, 33, Lincoln, $75.
No valid registration:
Preston J. Baehr, 18, Blue Springs, $25; Damian H. Salts, 19, Wymore, $25; Monday Akogwu, 33, Lincoln, $25; Robert T. Walker, 53, Omaha, $25; Devany D. Saul, 24, Lincoln, $25.
Failure to yield:
Sandra L. Stevens, 61, Blue Springs, $25.
Traffic signal violation:
Gwendolyn A. Rahe, ,84, Beatrice, $75.
Failure to maintain lane:
Jean L. Renner, 80, Beatrice, $25.
Following too close:
Kylor D. Cone, 34, Lincoln, $50.
CMV frame:
Gerald R. Masters, 57, Troy, Kan., $50.
CMV HOS log:
Adrian G. Quinones, 49, El Paso, Texas, $200.
Arraignments
Timothy S. Benson II, 27, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension, obstructing government operations. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 27.
Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham, Kan. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 2.
Sentencings
Austin J. Reed, 22, 1305 Court St. $200 for reckless driving, $100 for no operator’s license.
Andres B. Alvarez, 31, 927 S. 13th Place, Norfolk. $75 for no operator’s license.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 41, 1206 N. Seventh St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Continued
Kolby E. Schafter, 19, 1925 County Road 500, Tobias. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Aug. 2.
Ryan A. Zurcher, 27 724 W. Ash St., Wilber. Driving while revoked. Continued to Aug. 30.
Tyler W. Eggert, 37, 1506 Bell St. Third-degree assault, protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 10.
Juan G. Hernandez Jr., 20, 718 Elk St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 10.
Darin Vinsonhaler, 39, 911 Meriwether St. No proof of ownership, no proof of insurance. Continued to Aug. 24.
Rosa A. Munoz-Estrada, 47, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Possession of a counterfeit controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Continued to Sept. 2.
Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 24.
Marriage Licenses
Joshua S. Krutz, 31, Blue Springs to Crystal R. Bartels, 34, Blue Springs.
Ethan L. Rupprecht, 23, Odell to Londyn M. Bogseth, 22, Odell.
Chandler D. Brandert, 28, Beatrice to Taylor E. Vanover, 22, Beatrice.
Corey E. Ballue, 32, Beatrice to Molly K. Hartley, 31, Beatrice.
Jordan D. Pieper, 25, Beatrice to Jamie Jo Bridges, 26, Omaha.
Davin L. Stege, 36, Beatrice to Rikki R. Drews, 26, Beatrice.
Joshua M. Maze, 37, Beatrice to Mary Garman, 28, Beatrice.
Cole T. Schuster, 25, Filley to Nichelle R. Meyer, 26, Filley.
Ian S. McKiddy, 25, Beatrice to Amy C. Stoner, 28, Beatrice.
Jonathan F. Acton, 23, Blue Springs to Nealeigh A. Smith, 23, Blue Springs.
Brandon J. Oltman, 28, Adams to Nicole L. Kraus, 31, Adams.
Bret W. Kochanowicz, 24, Beatrice to Melissa L. Reuter, 23, Beatrice.
Transfers
Nolan and Mary Fast, Vernon Fast to Tucker J. Bodeman. Part of block 6, Kyles and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $110,000-$111,000.
RC Wiese Legacy LLC to Anita K. Bartels. Part of section 5, Grant township. $9,000-$10,000. Payne Rental Properties LLC to Steve M. Borgman. Lot 10 and part of lots 9, 11 in block 14, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $20,000-$21,000.
John A. and Nicole D. Ideus to Bobby L. Harms. Part of section 8, Rockford township. $1,022,000-$1,023,000.
John A. and Nicole D. Ideus to Blaine M. Harms. Part of section 8, Rockford township. $776,000-$777,000.
Scott A. and Ashley Kapke to Jamie L. Woltemath. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $2,000-$3,000.
Bobby G. Folden to Genene R. Scholl and Mark Gilland. Lot 15 and part of lot 14, McClellans subdivision of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.
Vitcel Investments LLC to Property Investors LLC. Lots 1, 2, Vitosh addition of Beatrice. $636,000-$637,000.