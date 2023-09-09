All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Humberto Y. Gutierrez Millares, 30, Beatrice, $125; Angel O. Rodriguez Alvis, 22, Lincoln, $75; Tim E. Denton II, 38, Beatrice, $200; Joslyn J. Yarbrough, 18, Valentine, $25; Darielky Orozco Revilla, 33, Beatrice, $200.

No valid registration

Charles I. McAfee, 28, Bethany, Mo., $25; Janet M. Yates, 60, Beatrice, $25.

No operator’s license

Charles I. McAfee, 28, Bethany, Mo., $75; Logan A. Ball, 19, Beatrice, $75; Tim E. Denton II, 38, Beatrice, $75; Gerardo A. Hernandez-Chavarria, 32, Wilber, $75; Darielky Orozco Revilla, 33, Beatrice, $75.

Failure to yield

Andrea R. Janssen, 36, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

Cuiping, Zhou Wollenburg, 43, DeWitt, $100.

Arraignments

James W. White, 52, 109 N. Bell St. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Oct. 17.

Sashe D. Devore, 31, 513 S. 10th St. First offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 2.

Trevor D. Wilson, 28, 908 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 12.

Sentencings

Avery J. Hortman, 19. 12 days jail for theft by receiving stolen property.

Christopher M. Reed, 31. Nine days jail for leaving the scene of an accident, nine days concurrent, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Kendra M. Steidley, 30, 4617 Tipperary Trail, Lincoln. $25 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Dismissed

Christopher M. Reed, 31, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Avery J. Hortman, 19. Second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Kori R. Mostrom, 32, 1800 Scott St. Criminal mischief $500-$1,500. Continued to Sept. 26.

Tyler Waldron, 22, 34632 S. 66th Road, Blue Springs. No valid registration. Continued to Sept. 25.

Trey Trauernicht, 28, 60894 737 Road, Sterling. Third offense DUI, interlock ignition violation. Continued to Oct. 12.

Dale W. Rhoades, 45, 1022 Fifth St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Hearing set for Oct. 5.

Chad L. Dorn, 49, 905 N. 12th St. Third-degree domestic assault, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Sept. 19.

Larry Alvarez, 63, 724 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 26.

Trevian V. Harris, 22, 2832 Angle Dr., Blair. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 26.

Donald L. Myers Jr., 50, 317 Thayer St. Driving under the influence, criminal mischief over $5,000, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 12.

Robert S. Hillard, 51, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 12.

Tyler M. Waldron, 22, 34632 S. 66th Road. Third-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment, attempt of a class 4 felony, criminal mischief, no registration in vehicle, willful reckless driving. Continued to Sept. 25.

Tyler M. Waldron, 22, 34632 S. 66th Road. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 25.

Bound

Timothy S. Benson II, 29, 71075 617th Ave., Pawnee City. Driving while revoked, failure to appear. Bound to District Court Oct. 4.

District Court

Arraignments

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville, Kan. Two counts terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 25.

Robert C. Syas, 60, 113 S. Ninth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, unlawful acts related to drugs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 26.

Sentencings

Patrick M. Adkins, 30, 418 N. 13th St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Brent A Ackerman, 41, 701 Kimberly Lane, Canton, Texas. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Brent A Ackerman, 41, 701 Kimberly Lane, Canton, Texas. 24 months probation for obstructing government operations, 24 months probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Dismissed

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Joel Estrada-Baez, 21, 212 S. Sixth St., Wymore. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana over one ounce. Continued to Sept. 14.

Rosa A. Munoz-Estrada, 49, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Sept. 20.

Jorge L. Orta, 46. Theft over $5,000. Hearing set for Sept. 20.

Mindy Thomsen, 45, 1243 Clearview Blvd., Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 20.

Mindy Thomsen, 45, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs, attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Sept. 20.

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 41, 4141 Riverside PW 30. Council Bluffs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Sept. 20.

Justin A. Smick, 42, 1618 Ashland Ave. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. Hearing set for Sept. 20.

Zachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license. Continued to Sept. 21.

Zachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, no proof of ownership, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 21.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana. Hearing set for Sept. 21.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Sept. 21.

Ivan D. Torres, 22. Aiding and abetting a class 3 felony, aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unapproved graffiti. Continued to Oct. 3.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions. Hearing set for Oct. 4.

Dustin L Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 4.

Daniel L. Dreesen Jr., 37, 422 N. 19th St. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, resisting arrest, refuse to submit to pretest. Hearing set for Oct. 4.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 36, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, two counts third-degree domestic assault, open container violation. Pretrial set for Oct. 4.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 36, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Pretrial set for Oct. 4.

Craig A. Rose, 60, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issuing bad check $1,500-$5,000, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 25.

Transfers

Elsie J. Riesen to Daryl A. Riesen. Part of section 5, Lincoln township. $10,000-$11,000.

Harvey D. and Linda Kimes to Pedro Torres, Maricruz Morales. Lot 12 and part of lot 13 in block 25 West Park addition of Beatrice. $259,000-$260,000.

New Voyage Enterprise LLC, Ronald Hasley to Joel Huenink. Lot 6 in block 3, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Terry Milligan, Ruth West to Shawn Lautenschlager. Lots 7-9 in block 16, Hoags addition of Wymore. $50,000-$60,000.

Maude Ramsey to Marcus Pangborn. Lot 12 in block 3, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Gary L. Carstens to Thimm Farms Inc. Lot 11 Flowing Springs ninth addition of Beatrice. $369,000-$370,000.

Susan Fielder, Roger Petersen, Ruby Morris to Danny Bohlmeyer, Sharon Surratt. Lots 1-3, 7-9 in block 4, Browns addition of Blue Springs. $179,000-$180,000.

Melvin D. Bodtke to Dave Henning Carpentry LLC. Lots 4, 5 in block 5, second addition of south Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Craig and Julie Fisher, Melynda L. Fisher to Linda D’Andrea and Kenneth Thompsen. Part of block 8, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.

Andrew Murphy to Joseph Pickett and Troy Schroeder. Part of section 2, Nemaha township. $255,000-$256,000.

Bryan T. Neal to Jennifer D. Neal. Part of lot 8 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.

Leseberg Properties LLC to Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC. Lots 11, 12 in block 3, Westons addition of Beatrice. $499,000-$500,000.

Janet Harms, Lisa McCubbin, David Parde to Kelly and Bevin J. Jurgens. Part of lots 3-4, 8-9 in block 1, Northridge Manor addition, lot 3 in block 4 Prairie Lane addition, lot 8 in block 14 Cropseys A.J. addition, lot 7 in block 16 Smith Bros. addition, lot 20 in block 7 Barneys first subdivision, lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 18 Paddocks addition, part of lots 5-6 in block 1 Roots subdivision, lots 3-4 in block 5 Glenover, lots 9-10 in block 2, Greens A.L. resubdivision, part of lot 1 in block 6 Lamb Place, part of lots 6-7 Robertsons addition of Beatrice. $803,000-$804,000.

Joyce Argo, Carol Straub to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Part of lot 11 in block 24, original town of Beatrice. $66,000-$67,000.

Christina Grenemeier to Smita and Cory John. Part of section 13, Hanover township. $424,000-$425,000.

Robert and Colleen Fulton to Wade Padgett. Lots 13-15 in block 11, original town of Virginia. $49,000-$50,000.

Darin and Kendra Weers, Brian and Kendra Weers to Ralph and Julie Snyder. Part of section 21, Elm township. $1,199,000-$1,200,000.

Shawn and Angela Stacy to Dustin and Amanda Swisher. Lot 2 Deere Run subdivision of section 10, Nemaha township. $634,000-$635,000.

Glennis and Albert McClure to Christopher Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Glennis and Albert McClure to Matthew and Jodi Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Glennis and Albert McClure to Jay and Jamie Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Rodney and Tracy Weber to Matthew and Jodi Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Rodney and Tracy Weber to Jay and Jamie Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Rodney and Tracy Weber to Christopher Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Ricky and Laura Weber to Christopher Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Ricky and Laura Weber to Matthew and Jodi Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Ricky and Laura Weber to Jay and Jamie Weber. Part of section 7, Paddock township, part of sections 25, 26, Sicily township. $29,000-$30,000.

Timothy and Anne Lottman, Susan Lottman, Jason Carpenter, Dawn Carpenter to Bushwood Leasing LLC. Lot 7, South 40 Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.