At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Carla S. Gauchat, 46, Lincoln, $125; Ronald D. Banse, 38, Lincoln, $200; Matthew M. Miller, 36, Beatrice, $125; Wesley J. White, 23, Beatrice, $200.

No valid registration:

Matthew P. Rauterkus, 34, North Platte, $25; Richard N. Olson Jr., 58, Lincoln, $25; Shauna K. Vanover, 36, Beatrice, $25; Sharrie R. Brown, 18, Beatrice $25; Jesse N. Neil, 29, Beatrice, $25.

Stop signal violation:

Cyle S. Woutzke, 37, Beatrice, $75.

CMV radar detector violation:

Frederick B. Brown, 57, Onawa, Iowa, $30.

Arraignments

Steven King, 21, 405 10th St. Three counts third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 19.

Steven King, 21, 405 10th St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 19.

Gregory L. Mann, 55, 316 N. 17th St. Resisting arrest, No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 19.

Brandon Imes, 33. Driving during revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on shoulder. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 18.

Cody L. Whitman, 34, 403 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, false reporting. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 4.

Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 4.

Austin J. Reed, 22, 1305 Court St. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 3.

Sentencings

Christopher J. Kester, 40, 2525 Pioneers Road, Milford. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Jorge Q. Suchite, 31, 1920 J St., Lincoln. $200 for speeding.

Darin Vinsonhaler, 40, 1803 Ella St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $100 for no proof of ownership.

Coltin W. Klaus, 25, 1206 S. Sixth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Jeremiah D. McClintock, 26, 215 Perry St., Odell. $75 for no operator’s license, $25 for no proof of insurance.

Jeremiah A. Spang, 39, 150 S. New Hampshire St., Cortland. $500, license revoked one year, 18 months probation for driving during revocation, $750 for false reporting.

Shelby S. Powell, 27, 1322 N. 10th St. $500 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Scott M. Brown, 33, 1011 Meriwether St. 15 days jail concurrent for each of two counts protection order violation.

Dismissed

Jorge Q. Suchite, 31, 1920 J St., Lincoln. No operator’s license. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 W. Scott St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Oct. 21.

James L. Orton, 37, 1414 N. 11th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 12.

Donn R. Powell, 57, 1260 Tangelwood Dr., Greenwood, Tenn. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 19.

David S. Carpenter, 62, Chester. Third-degree arson. Continued to Nov. 4.

Ashlea D. Larimore, 33, 3800 N. Sixth St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 4.

James L. Rivers, 30, 416 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 7.

Steven King, 21, 405 10th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 19.

Raymond M. Bringewatt, 31, 425 W. Sixth Ave. Driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 7.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 9.

Sheena Hammond, 36, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 2.

Tara Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Nov. 2.

Felicia M. Ramirez, 33, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to Nov. 19.

Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 18.

Benjamin Wissink, 43, 1601 Court St. Protection order violation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 26.

Paul L. Zach, 63, 8035 Bowman Circle, Firth. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 9.

Tyler W. Eggert, 37, 1921 N. 19th St. Third-degree assault, two counts protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 21.

David A. Trauernicht, 53, 2119 S. Sixth St. First offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to Nov. 19.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Nov. 4.

Broderick H. Cooper, 23, 605 Wayne St., Liberty. First offense DUI, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Nov. 19.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 21.

Tara L. Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft over $5,000, third-degree arson, criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 2.

Tresta M. Zerr, 20, 2469 S. 96th Road, Firth. Minor in possession. Continued to Oct. 12.

Joseph G. Wilmes, 33, 104 Gage St., Swanton. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 47, 925 K St., Fairbury. Second offense DUI, DUI causing injury, open container violation, no proof of insurance. Continued to Oct. 19.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Continued to Nov. 18.

Nicholas Lyons, 20, 1016 W. A St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Oct. 21.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Nov. 18.

Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 8.

Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 8.

Zackaria Lowe, 24, 7513 S. 43rd St., Bellevue. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 4.

Amanda Lineweber, 33, 314 Alpine Drive. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit pretest. Continued to Oct. 12.

Eric L. Rhoden, 43, 919 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 6.

Lorey Watson, 50, 109 S. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Nov. 19.

Lindsay, A. Ellis, 38, 923 Market St. Child abuse, possesion of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 18.

Davian M. Snyder, 26, 925 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Nov. 8.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 8778 W. Scott Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 18.

Scott M. Brown, 33, 1011 Meriwether St. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 7.

Dunia T. Al-Musa, 34, 2210 W. Todd Lane, Lincoln. Driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Dec. 14.

Christopher W. Neel, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Nov. 2.

Christopher W. Neel, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Nov. 2.

Dawn M. Gucciardo, 55, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Oct. 21.

Betty M. O’Neal, 32, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Nov. 4.

Kelly J. Schaffer, 58, 911 Main St., Adams. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to Oct. 21.

Matthew D. Worrell, 29, 254 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 4.

Steven L. Johnson II, 45, 1403 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of 10-27 grams methamphetamine, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to Nov. 19.

Eric E. Ault, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 21.

Joshua B. Conn, 19, 916 Loggerhead Lane, Sugarloaf, Fla. Minor in possession. Continued to Oct. 8.

Stephanie R. Wieden, 37, 729 Connecticut St., Lawrence, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 12.

Raymond M. Bringewatt, 31, 425 W. Sixth Ave. Second offense DUI, identity fraud, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 29.

Raymond M. Bringewatt, 31, 425 W. Sixth Ave. Driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 29.

Ashley N. Sutton, 26, 922 Bell St. Three counts unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Continued to Nov. 18.

Chance R. Corliss, 36, Shickley. Burglary. Continued to Oct. 19.

Alan J. Strader, 60, 210 Nicholas St., Pickrell. $100 for exposing offensive matter.

Bound

Jeremiah O. Tart, 38, 503 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Nov. 17.

Dale A. Simmons, 65, 3710 Farm Creek Road, Milford, Kan. Distribution of a controlled substance, theft over $5,000, theft $1,500-$5,000. Bound to District Court Oct. 21.

District Court

Arraignments

Christopher W. Arneson, 48, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, attempted assault on an officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, habitual criminal. Not guilty plea entered.

Sentencings

Isaac W. Anderson, 45, 701 Central St., Creighton. One year jail for Sex Offender Registration Act violation.

Robert L. Clayton, 67, Beatrice. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Robert L. Clayton, 67, 3500 N. Sixth St. 48 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.

Cody A. Haynes, 31, 921 Herbert St. 12 months probation for attempted Sex Offender Registration Act violation.

Timothy L. Schutte, 50, 1120 Garfield St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, aiding the consummation of a felony.

Continued

Drew C. Hausman, 26, 1319 Monroe St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 20.

Dalton N. Blair, 20, Beatrice. Aiding and abetting a class 3A felony. Continued to Oct. 20.

Dalton N. Blair, 20, Beatrice. Burglary, possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Oct. 20.

Gary A. Ingrao, 41, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 20.

Eric J. Lewien, 28, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 20.

Eric J. Lewien, 28, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Oct. 20.

Dawn M. Gucciardo, 55, 823 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 21.

Kyle S. O’Day, 34, 4621 Cooper Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 3.

Gabriel L. Beavers, 39, 1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 17.

Krystal M. Pearson, 40, 1503 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a witness. Continued to Nov. 17.

Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Two counts child abuse, two counts expose child to methamphetamine, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 17.

Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 17.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 17.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Nov. 17.

Divorces

Michael Kujath, 32, Wymore from Alexandra Kujath, 26, Tempe. Married October 2018.

Transfers

Alvin C. and Karen J. Saltzman ti Christina J. and Aaron E. Burger. Part of lot 55, McConnells subdivision of Gage County. $39,000-$40,000.

Crowne Pointe Properties LLC to Kurtis P. and Judith A. David. Lots 9, 10 in block 25, Glenover of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Sue Ann Jedlicka to Charles J. and Jennifer A. Jedlicka. Lots 3-6, 8-10 and part of lot 11 in block 26, Glenover of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Roger J. Aden, Leanne Fischer to Casey Rahorst. Lot 21 in block 13, second addition of South Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.

Saundra C. and Michael L. Carney to Matthew and Catherine Walgren. Lot 9 in block 21, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

