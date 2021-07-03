At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jacob C. Stern, 35, Gonzales, La., $25; Andrew J. Holst, 33, Wymore, $75; Jacob A. Collins, 27, Lincoln, $25; John W. Abbott, 24, Fairbury, $75; Earl W. Mickley, 63, Lincoln, $75.
Following too closely:
Raquel E. Moore, 17, Beatrice, $50.
Continued
Juan G. Hernandez Jr., 20, 718 Elk St. Third-degree assault. Continued to July 27.
Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, two counts third-degree assault, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor. Continued to July 6.
Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 6.
Richard O. Donovan, 77, 44545 Highway 77, Wymore. Second-degree assault, third-degree assault, willful reckless driving. Continued to July 15.
Patrick A. Good, 39. Two counts possession of child pornography, possession of sexually explicit material, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 29.
Brittanie S. Johnson, 30, 2608 Q St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 22.
Ronald E. Mann, 58, 1712 Elk St. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 15.
Matthew B. Lueke, 37, 1506 Bell St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to July 13.
Parker Livingston, 18, 209 E. Broad St., Blue Springs. Minor in possession. Continued to July 27.
Angela M. Murray, 41, 1015 N. 26th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 8.
Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 29.
Bound
Karl Willaims Sr., 30, 525 E. Lincoln St., Wichita, Kan. First-degree forgery. Bound to District Court July 22.
Transfers
Lucas D. Runke to Carol Weber. Lot 10 in block 17, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
Brooke Babcock to Brooke Frederick. Lots 3, 4 in block 24, original town of Cortland. $169,000-$170,000.
Larry and Deborah Husa to Ryan Husa. Part of section 19, Liberty township. $219,000-$220,000.
Shirley Marshall to Michael L. and Anna M. Izer. Lots 1-14, block 1, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $24,000-$25,000.
Tanner and Anne Parde to Scheele Legacy Farms LLC. Part of lot 3 in block 16, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.
Alex and Makayla Koch to Carlina Grove. Part of lots 10-12 in block 5, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.
Jean E. and Wesley D. Menke to Larry L. and Carol J. Riens. Lot 18 and part of lot 17 in block 1, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.
Jerod and Timary Vetrovsky to Justin Klumpe. Lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Adams. $221,000-$222,000.
Paul and Crystal Purdom to Tyffanie Eldridge. Lot 27, North Sunset addition of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.
Elliott Hawkins to Benjamin F. and Sheena N. Yockel. Lots 5-8 and part of lots 1-4 in block 8, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $35,000-$36,000.