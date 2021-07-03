At the Courthouse

Shirley Marshall to Michael L. and Anna M. Izer. Lots 1-14, block 1, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $24,000-$25,000.

Tanner and Anne Parde to Scheele Legacy Farms LLC. Part of lot 3 in block 16, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.

Alex and Makayla Koch to Carlina Grove. Part of lots 10-12 in block 5, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Jean E. and Wesley D. Menke to Larry L. and Carol J. Riens. Lot 18 and part of lot 17 in block 1, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Jerod and Timary Vetrovsky to Justin Klumpe. Lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Adams. $221,000-$222,000.

Paul and Crystal Purdom to Tyffanie Eldridge. Lot 27, North Sunset addition of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.

Elliott Hawkins to Benjamin F. and Sheena N. Yockel. Lots 5-8 and part of lots 1-4 in block 8, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $35,000-$36,000.

