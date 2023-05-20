All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Stephanie D. Carman, 39, Beatrice, $125; Mark D. Pinkerton, 63, Firth, $25; Lee M. Marcoux, 37, Manhattan, Kan., $75; Kyle A. Relyea, 28, Lincoln, $75; Daniel A. Plascencia, 33, Diller, $75; Cody J. Mitchell, 25, Canton, Texas, $125; Marcos A. Sanchez Hechavarria, 53, Beatrice, $125.

No operator’s license

Jorge Placido Batista, 31, Beatrice, $75; Bryan Enamorado, 26, Auburn, $75; Carlos Porras Perez, 36, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Gavin L. Henry, 16, Beatrice, $25; Brice M. Faber, 30, Austin, Texas. $25; Troy P. Dorothy, 35, Fort Dodge, Iowa, $25; Dorinda R. Trauernicht, 42, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to maintain lane

Paige K. Vilda, 30, DeWitt, $25.

Stop sign violation

Shane D. Sutton, 23, Odell, $75.

Failure to yield

Anthony W. Bartram, 55, Beatrice, $25.

Screeching of tires

Nicholaus A. Engelman, 21, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 217 S. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Trespassing. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 7.

Robert E. Boesiger, 41, 2959 S.W. 14th Road, Cortland. No proof of insurance. No contest plea entered. Hearing set for June 1.

Matthew L. Pangborn, 42, 418 W. Court St. Disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 23.

Tavin Q. Harms, 19, 28952 S. First Road. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Sentencings

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. $250 for driving during revocation.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. $250 for obstructing government operations.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for refusing to submit to a test.

Mason A. Gustafson, 30, 617 N. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no valid registration.

Arlando G. Feldhausen, 23, 236 F St., Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension, $500 for school bus safety arm violation.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. $350 for carrying a concealed weapon.

Hickory Donithan, 40, 621 W. D St., Wymore. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert L. Watson, 55, 204 Graham St. $50 for no proof of insurance.

Cindy L. Connell, 45, 1015 Meriwether St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Obstructing government operations, refuse to submit to a pretest. Dismissed with prejudice.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Resisting arrest. Dismissed with prejudice.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Failure to deliver title. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Taylor A. Tart, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 2.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eight St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to June 2.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to June 5.

Stevie M. Tart, 35, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 5.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. First-degree sexual assault of a minor. Continued to June 5.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Two counts use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts terroristic threats, three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, discharge a weapon from highway, two counts possession of a legend drug. Continued to June 9.

Nathan W. Smith, 23, 1305 Seventh St., Fairbury. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to June 20.

Dalton J. Schwartz, 19, 420 N. 11th St., Wymore. Six counts possession of child pornography, possession of explicit content. Continued to June 1.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 15.

Courtney E. Kersey, 43, 720 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to June 1.

Seth J. Stevison, 32, 1310 Washington St. Three counts third-degree assault. Continued to June 5.

Dylan M. Pohlman, 30, 1414 S. Ninth St. Theft by deception $500-$1,500. Continued to June 5.

Jason B. Oltman, 43, 3880 W. Apple Road, Cortland. Three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to June 1.

Jacob H. Hormann, 43, 424 Perry St., Odell. Two counts terroristic threats, criminal mischief, reckless driving, three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to June 5.

Edna Martinez, 18, 418 N. 13th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 20.

Anna R. Nicholson, 37, 515 N. Eighth St. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to May 30.

Richard P. Weyer, 64, 100 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 6.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 5.

Robert C. Syas, 60, 1700 Park St. Criminal mischief. Continued to May 30.

Jordan W. Haack, 30, 212 Sarasota Circle, Grand Island. No proof of insurance. Continued to May 30.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 2.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Two counts protection order violation, stalking. Continued to June 2.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to June 2.

Nathan M. Hartung, 36, 1721 N. 19th St. Four counts protection order violation. Continued to June 1.

Kim Williams, 48, 13661 E. State Highway 4. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to July 7.

Travis W. Twitter, 44, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to June 15.

Derek A. Brantley, 31, 1118 W. Scott St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 14.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 110 N. 28th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to June 6.

Jesse L. Gott, 21, 726 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 15.

Spencer D. Martin, 50, 823 Market St. Failure to report every 12 months. Continued to June 15.

Stephanie J. Sales, 36, 625 Bismark St. Third-degree domestic assault, assault a public safety officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 15.

John A. Jacobitz, 52, 301 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 10.

Bound

Damien S. Roland, 43, 1302 Scott St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Bound to District Court June 21.

Phillip D. Roberts, 55, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 21.

District Court

Arraignments

Aaron J. Burr, 43, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 6.

Sentencings

William H. Wilson, 33, 715 Ella St. $500, 202 days jail for first-degree trespassing, 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, 24 months probation concurrent for theft.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 26, 515 N. One year prison for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. $500 for possession of marijuana 1 ounce to 1 pound.

Continued

John R. Meyer, 42, 5426 W. Locust Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 6.

Macon J. Kaer, 36, 906 E St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 21.

Christopher W. Arneson, 49, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 31.

Daniel Jenkins, 31, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. Continued to May 31.

Divorces

Melissa D. Miller, 50, Beatrice from Bradley B. Miller Sr., 54, Fort Worth, Texas. Married July 1993.

Caroline Thompson, 23, Beatrice from Cody Oswald, 26, Clay Center. Married October 2022.

Dawn Carpenter, 50, Beatrice from Jason R. Carpenter, 50, Diller. Married February 1997.

Kenneth J. Crosier, 61, Beatrice from Dawn Crosier, 59, Beatrice. Married May 1985.

Transfers

Marilyn and Gary Carstens to Andrew and Annie Goossen. Part of section 12, Riverside township. $1,328,000-$1,329,000.

Rodney L. Trauernicht to Matthew Aden. Part of section 9, Riverside township, part of lots 5, 6 in block 27, Spencer Place of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Doris J. Riepenkroger to G&R Investment Group LLC. Part of block 22, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.

Leroy F. and Pamela A. Wegner to Keegan Wegner. Part of section 18, Barneston township. $7,000-$8,000.

Nathanuel Workman to David Shores. Lots 8, 9 in block 10, original town of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Chad Buhr Construction LLC to Vickie Sutter. Part of section 29, Midland township. $359,000-$360,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Shaun and Lorie Saathoff. Lot 3 and part of lot 4, LaSelle Place of BEatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Alex and Jovanna Jantzen to Jonathan J. and Stephanie A. Rosenthal. Part of section 24, Logan township. $447,000-$448,000.

Betty and Russell Schuerman, Debra and Terry Eckles, Patricia Novak, Nancy and Eugene Tupa to Rhonda and Jack Petersen. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $287,000-$288,000.

George Bohlmeyer to Jason Frase. Part of section 9, Riverside township. $49,000-$50,000.

Andrew D. and Stacey L. Brandt to Nathan and Raven Kruger. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $442,000-$443,000.

Amber Gish to Timothy Peak. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 3, Sumpters addition of Adams. $179,000-$180,000.