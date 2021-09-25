At the Courthouse

Habitat for Humanity of Gage County to BCC Holdings Inc. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 5, Glenover of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Ronald G. and Diane K. Courtney to Michael J. and Lynda S. Macke. Part of section 30, Midland township. $324,000-$325,000.

Beth A. Lohse, Bonnie M. Yoder, Lucille Winterstein to Chris and Lynette Converse. Lots 22-28 in block 1, Peterborough Place of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Hannah Winslow to Hannah Winslow and Richard Kaufman. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 10, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $71,000-$72,000.

Kyle W. and Krista Bergmeier to Guadalupe Leon and Zahira R. Martinez. Part of lots 1-3 in block 5, lots 10-12 in block 6, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Doug and Lisa Munsterman to Max E. Mueller. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $86,000-$87,000.

Letha Hamm to bryce Parde. Lot 23 and part of lot 24, McClellans subdivision of Beatrice. $118,000-$119,000.

Neal K. and Amy C. Randel to Joseph D. and Mckenzie J. Henrichs. Lots 10-12 in block 16, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0