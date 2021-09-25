At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Xavier C. Ray, 23, Topeka, Kan., $125; Michaela D. Gerdes, 31, Beatrice, $75; Brittany M. Peitzmeier, 24, Beatrice, $75; Gage D. Brydle, 21, Clatonia, $50; Nathan D. Koch, 40, Cortland, $25; Justin R. Pekarek, 41, Garland, $75; Kimberly D. Barnard, 62, Beatrice, $75; Tyler J. Ashton, 26, Firestone, Colo., $25; Tamara J. Zimmerman, 62, Beatrice, $25; Crystal D. Badger, 36, Omaha, $75; Jason D. Gadberry, 40, Beatrice, $10; Paul V. Pond, 42, Beatrice, $75; Caden W. Reedy, 18, Beatrice, $25; Colbey J. Nielsen, 19, Sterling, $125; Mary F. Lanning, 67, Wymore, $75; Daniel S. Sullins, 36, Manhattan, Kan., $150; Gary L. Booton, 52, Firth, $25.
No operator’s license:
Roberto J. Montejo, 34, Beatrice, $75; Kenneth D. Lineweber, 77, Beatrice, $75.
No motorcycle license:
Chuck E. McClintock, 62, Humboldt, $50.
No valid registration:
Samantha J. Prokop, 45, DeWitt, $25.
No proof of ownership:
Brain L. Hutchison, 48, Wymore, $50.
Failure to yield:
Kessler W. Nogle, 25, Beatrice, $25.
No brake lights:
Brain L. Hutchison, 48, Wymore, $25.
Excessive tinting:
Nathan J. Thies, 39, Firth, $25.
CMV brake:
Zachariah J. Borzenkofski, 21, Wymore, $50; Michael C. Kinning, 65, Lincoln, $50.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 15%:
Jered R. Schaefer, 41, Fairbury, $150.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 45%:
John M. Hirschler, 45, Beatrice, $2,000.
Arraignments
Logan Retherford, 22, 120 W. Lincoln St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 21.
Sentencings
Jasyn H. Harris, 18, 2115 Elk St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Continued
Stephanie J. Sales, 34, 104 ½ N. Fourth St. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Oct. 26.
Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Oct. 5.
Payton Bishop, 24, 419 Thayer St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 7.
Cory L. Krause, 37, 105 N. Fourth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 5.
Paul L. Zach, 62, 8035 Bowman Circle, Firth. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 5.
Zacharia Lowe, 24, 7513 S. 43rd St., Bellevue. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 5.
Matthew D. Worrell, 29, 254 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 7.
Harold W. Welch, 82, 6741 Southwest 25th St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 26.
Christopher D. Drees, 5306 Francis St., Daykin. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 18.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 55, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Oct. 7.
Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 43, 1109 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 26.
Steven L. Johnson II, 45, 1403 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of 10-27 grams methamphetamine, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 7.
Eric E. Ault, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 7.
Sheena Hammond, 36, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 5.
Patrick L. Maguire, 42, 1507 E. Court St. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 26.
Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 5.
Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Oct. 5.
Michael Jordan-Swoope 19, 718 W. Mary St. Shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Continued to Nov. 2.
Tara L. Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft over $5,000, third-degree arson over $1,500, criminal mischief over $5,000. Continued to Oct. 5.
Bound
Jeffrey Jueneman, 34, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, fourth offense DUI. Bound to District Court Nov. 18.
Transfers
ITA Property Group LLC to Nicholas and Jennifer Buller. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 19, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Gage County to BCC Holdings Inc. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 5, Glenover of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.
Ronald G. and Diane K. Courtney to Michael J. and Lynda S. Macke. Part of section 30, Midland township. $324,000-$325,000.
Beth A. Lohse, Bonnie M. Yoder, Lucille Winterstein to Chris and Lynette Converse. Lots 22-28 in block 1, Peterborough Place of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
Hannah Winslow to Hannah Winslow and Richard Kaufman. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 10, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $71,000-$72,000.
Kyle W. and Krista Bergmeier to Guadalupe Leon and Zahira R. Martinez. Part of lots 1-3 in block 5, lots 10-12 in block 6, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.
Doug and Lisa Munsterman to Max E. Mueller. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $86,000-$87,000.
Letha Hamm to bryce Parde. Lot 23 and part of lot 24, McClellans subdivision of Beatrice. $118,000-$119,000.
Neal K. and Amy C. Randel to Joseph D. and Mckenzie J. Henrichs. Lots 10-12 in block 16, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.