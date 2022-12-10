At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Arman Mansouri Nia, 32, San Antonio, $125; Kirk D. Bahm, 67, Lincoln, $75; Brandon J. Johnson, 40, DeWitt, $75; Ruth E. Herman, 58, DeWitt, $75; Angelo C. Stabler, 37, Beatrice, $25; Marcus Eickmann, 26, Odell, $75; Larry W. Johnson, 68, FIlley, $75; Linda A. McMurphy, 71, Fairbury, $25; Jeffrey D. Murphy, 52, Wymore, $75; Patrick D. Ondrak, 22, Beatrice, $25; Tiffany M. Crozier, 40, Lincoln, $75; Joseph W. Wach, 18, Wymore, $125; Benjamin J. Jurkoic, 19, Lancing, Tenn., $400; Jonathan J. Woltemath, 45, Clatonia, $75; Crystal D. Everett, 36, Beatrice, $75; Jace D. Schroeder, 19, Cortland, $200; Vicente L. Reyes, 39, Lincoln, $200.

No operator’s license

Geraldine Rojas Castor, 18, Nebraska City, $75; Kenneth D. Oakes, 48, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Cali D. Anderson, 29, Plattsburg, Mo., $25; Vicente L. Reyes, 39, Lincoln, $25.

No registration in vehicle

Vicente L. Reyes, 39, Lincoln, $25.

Disobey stop light

Jennifer Hunt, 52, Huntsville, Mo., $75.

Unlawful display of plates

Vicente L. Reyes, 39, Lincoln, $50.

Load contents violation

Michael J. McPherrin, 48, Tecumseh, $100.

Exceed width limits

Steven B. Haberman, 60, Janesville, Wisc., $35.

Permit violation

Steven B. Haberman, 60, Janesville, Wisc., $25.

CMV marking

Jonathan S. Zuniga, 37, Lincoln, $50; Angel A. Herrera Cutz, 28, Spring, Teas, $50.

CMV HOS log

Angel A. Herrera Cutz, 28, Spring, Teas, $100.

CMV brake

Jonathan S. Zuniga, 37, Lincoln, $50.

Excess window tint

Jonathan S. Zuniga, 37, Lincoln, $25.

Arraignments

Bryan T. Neal, 41, 428 N. Eighth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Neal D. Thomas, 41, 923 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 27.

Brian D. Fossler, 51, 1215 N. Eighth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Joseph V. Quintana, 26, 72912 608th Ave., Sterling. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Jan. 20.

Tara L. Huls, 39, 5858 Whitecliff Road, Rockford, Ill. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Jan. 19.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Sentencings

Curt J. Hagerman, 43, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. $500, license revoked 18 months, 18 months probation for second offense DUI. $100 for refusing to submit to a pretest.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 21, 408 S. 11th St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension, $25 for speeding.

Levi J. Fralin, 42, 1312 High St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Jerricho T. Parratt, 20, 128 W. Fairfield St., Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.

Nathan W. Smith, 22, 905 Fifth St., Fairbury. $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 24, 1023 Grant St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Melinda M. Jacobs, 32, 110 Q St., Lincoln. 21 days jail, license revoked one year for driving during revocation, $200 for speeding.

Steven L. Cline, 31, 521 W. D St., Wymore. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Christine D. Barth, 43, 206 Laramie St., Diller. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Continued

Trevor L. Grace, 20, 1010 N. 26th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 5.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Escape while under arrest, obstructing government operations, contempt of court. Continued to Dec. 20.

Triston Reysen, 20, 701 Helen St. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession, speeding. Continued to Dec. 9.

Kyle A. Schoen, 28, 429 N. Eighth St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Jan. 5.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 20.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Three counts protection order violation, tampering with evidence. Continued to Dec. 20.

Benjamin D. Dunn, 43, 3322 Albert Rains St., Bellevue. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 5.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th Road, Seward. Stalking. Continued to Jan. 5.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th Road, Seward. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 5.

Braiden Guido, 25, 2020 Otoe St., Burchard. Theft $1,500-$5,000, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. Continued to Jan. 5.

Joe L. Ward, 38, 501 N. B. St., Herington, Kan. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 7 for pretrial.

Timothy J. Belcher, 18, 729 South St., Lincoln. False reporting, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Jan. 5.

Trevor A. Baker, 36, 8210 Flintlock Ave., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 22.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 19.

Larry D. Adophsen, 57, 3800 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 20.

Heidi L. Clary, 40, 305 E. Beatrice Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 20.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 286261 S.W. 89th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident, shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 8.

Viola M. Martinez, 19, 418 N. 13th St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 20.

Ronnie R. Brown, 59, 6815 N. 15th St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 7.

Isaiah M. Chambers, 34, 58588 Whitecliff Road, Rockford, Ill. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 3.

Justin R. Guiffre, 35, 604 Overlook Lane. Third-degree assault. Continued to March 7.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 10.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, negligent child abuse. Continued to Jan. 10.

Steven M. Glow, 31, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Second-degree forgery, criminal impersonation. Continued to Jan. 5.

Michelle L. Harms, 46, 1009 Meriwether St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 22.

Thomas A. Phillips, 28, 720 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 16.

Trevor L. Watson, 25, 1809 Elk St. Theft. Continued to Dec. 22.

Bound

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Bound to District Court Feb. 8.

District Court

Arraignments

William J. Settje II, 36, 2855 N. 93rd St., Omaha. Second-degree forgery, speeding, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 25.

Jessa Jo Siebe, 26, 206 S. I St., Fairbury. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, false reporting. Not guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 25.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 25.

Payton M. Bishop, 25, 419 Thayer St. Attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 26.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 26.

Michael T. Alvarez, 54, 205 N. Seventh St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 26.

Jasmine J. Cronin, 28, Aiding the consummation of a felony. No contest plea entered. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 23.

Amanda E. Pugh, 47, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 23.

Sentencings

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W Gage St., Filley. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W Gage St., Filley. 36 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.

Kodi J. Zelinko, 31, 1006 Ella St. 24 months probation for second-degree assault.

Christa M. Haynes, 50, 1122 Bell St. 45 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. 24 months additional probation for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs.

Dalton D. Vivier, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. 216 days jail for third-degree assault.

Shane M. Whitehouse, 46, 619 Arthur St.199 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance, 199 days for negligent child abuse.

Continued

Colten R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St., Firth. Discharge a firearm near a vehicle or building. Continued to Dec. 22.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 930 Garden St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to Dec. 22.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 930 Garden St. Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony. Continued to Dec. 22.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. First-degree forgery, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting, two counts second-degree forgery. Continued to Dec. 22.

Michael D. Green, 54, 501 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 22.

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, 232 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 4.

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, 232 N. 13th St. Burglary. Continued to Jan. 4.

Joshua R. Wilcox, 34, 1500 High St. Theft over $5,000, possession of marijuana. Continued to Jan. 5.

Craig A. Rose, 59, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issuing bad check $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 5.

Nicholas S. Heitman, 35, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 25.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, theft $0-$500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 25.

Nacole R. Hicks, 37, 102 Second St., Barneston. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 26.

Jeremy P. Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of marijuana. Continued to Jan. 26.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Stalking, protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 26.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 26.

Steven L. Johnson II, 46, 1403 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to Jan. 26.

Shad S. Lewis, 44, 418 Wiebe St. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, third offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 26.

Shad S. Lewis, 44, 418 Wiebe St. Third offense DUI, third offense refuse to submit to a test, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing an officer. Continued to Jan. 26.

Quint R. Mick, 58, 503 E. H St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, acts declared unlawful. Continued to Jan. 26.

Tanya L. Binnick, 45, 926 N. Fifth St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 26.

Travis J. Kechely, 35, 4125 Cleveland Ave., Lincoln. Three counts theft by deception over $5,000, 10 counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, two counts theft by deception $500-$1,500. Continued to Jan. 26.

John D. Helter, 47, 700 Elk St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 8.

Allen Evans, 31, 709 Market St. First-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Feb. 8.

Jamison P. Frenzel, 31, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation, Failure to appear. Pretrial set for Feb. 8.

James J. Corkery Sr., 73, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 15.

Marriage Licenses

Justin D. Hauptman, 27, Beatrice to Madison R. Vetech, 24, Beatrice.

Aaron M. Drunk, 24, Cortland to Faith E. Hrnchir, 24, Juniata.

Kyle D. Jones, 25, Beatrice to Sabryne N, Meyers, 24, Beatrice.

Chase N. Dorn, 31, Beatrice to Micaela N. Rahe, 32, Beatrice.

Preston J. Miller, 75, Beatrice to Cynthia D. Steele, 76, Beatrice.

Divorces

Zannie P. Vicars, 27, Beatrice from Brandon M. Vicars, 29, Beatrice. Married September 2020.

William D. Bramwell, 75, Dallas and Kathryn D. Bramwell, 71, Adams. Married October 1978.

Ashley S. Troxel, 28, Beatrice from Tyler K. Troxel, 29, Beatrice. Married September 2015.

Transfers

Rose R. Smith to Jason Cunningham. Lot 3 in block 16, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $127,000-$128,000.

JOMIDA Inc. to LRG Restaurant Group LLC. Lots 9, 10 in block 6, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $799,000-$800,000.

Michael M. and Gloria M. Pethoud to Chad Buhr Construction LLC. Part of section 27, Adams township. $698,000-$699,000.

H. Morris to Terri A. Schuster. Lot 4 in block E, Mortons Acres condominium property regime of Beatrice. $111,000-$112,000.

Grandpas Acres LLC to Roverside Ag LLC. Part of section 7, Riverside township. $637,000-$638,000.

Andrew K. Carothers to Andrew R. and Ryann P. Johnson. Part of lot 4 in block 13, Lambs Subdivision of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Wanda and Darrell Wallman to Omar E. Ramirez Cervantez, Lilian E. Munguia Ramirez. Lot 1, Wallman addition of Beatrice. $18,000-$19,000.

Allen W. and Sandra S. Colgrove to Christopher J. and Jennifer J. Meints. Part of section 9, Paddock township. $349,000-$350,000.

Allen W. and Sandra S. Colgrove to Duane and Peggy Colgrove. Part of section 9, Paddock township. $95,000-$96,000.

Tim and Monica Sedlacek to Thomas G. and Kathy J. Burke. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 21, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $17,000-$18,000.

Diane and Philip Shaw, Daniel and Suzanne Buss, Darcie and Larry Schmidt, Deelynne and Scott Bednar to Blake L. and Jami L. Meints. Part of section 22, Midland township. $473,000-$474,000.

Swift Sporting LLC to George S. Blythe. Lot 7 and part of lots 5, 6, 8, 9 in block 93, original town of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Patrick S. Barker to Cindy Ruyle. Lots 1-4 in block 2, second addition of Liberty. $5,000-$6,000.

Elicia Behrens to Niurka Pomier. Lot 4 in block 5, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $127,000-$128,000.

Cynthia S. Price, Lila Papke to Cortland Improvement Association. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 8, original town of Cortland. $59,000-$60,000.