At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Donny E. Day, 75, Wymore, $25; Phillip H. Henderson, 36, Wymore, $125; Carlos A. Aldrette, 32, Bern, Kan., $75; Bryanne C. Vculek, 20, Fairbury, $25; Trudy L. Wattier, 72, Beatrice, $25; Helen H. Raikes, 78, Ashland, $200; Courtney A. Hill, 21, Lincoln, $75; Kristin M. Doty, 50, Beatrice, $75; Cassie J. Williams, 22, Lincoln, $125; Joshua J. Carpenter, 37, Beatrice, $125; James E. Nations, 49, Lafayette, La., $75; Brad A. Neukirch, 42, Beatrice, $25.

No operator’s license

Carlos A. Aldrette, 32, Bern, Kan., $75; Angela M. Craven, 42, Beatrice, $75.

No registration

Wendi C. Ferguson, 41, Beatrice, $25.

Stop sign violation

Justin E. Busboom, 23, Beatrice, $75.

Careless driving

Wyatt S. Davison, 25, Washington, Kan., $100.

CMV HOS log

Ty E. Barrett, 47, Adams, $100.

UCR no registration

Brett C. Slizeski, 55, Mesa, Ariz, $100.

CMV marking

Brett C. Slizeski, 55, Mesa, Ariz, $50; Brandon G. Coffman, 37, Lincoln, $50; Tobi L. Hinkle, 25, Holmesville, $50.

CMV brake

Brett C. Slizeski, 55, Mesa, Ariz, $50.

CMV lights

Brandon G. Coffman, 37, Lincoln, $25.

CMV tire

Tobi L. Hinkle, 25, Holmesville, $50.

Arraignments

Richard L. Styers, 58, 902 N. Ninth St. Disorderly conduct. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for July 14.

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 25.

Jerricho T. Parratt, 20, 128 W. Fairfield St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 27.

Kathleen D. Wilcox, 59, 1208 River Road. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 2.

Carson Hicks, 24, 121 Cedar St. First offense DUI, use of a wireless device while driving, failure to maintain lane. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 30.

Bonnie B. Brown, 58, 6816 N. Sixth St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 13.

Scott A. Goin, 38, 621 Arthur St. Third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 19.

Jeremy A. Smith, 37047 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Issuing a bad check. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 22.

Todd J. Parrish, 58, 910 Webster St., Tecumseh. Refuse to submit to a test. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 29.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Two counts driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 30.

Jessica L. Sewell, 41, 120 N. 21st St. Criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 2.

Sentencings

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Dawn M. Young, 49, 225 S. 21st St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

James D. VonMinden, 34, 1717 N. Ninth St. $500 for carrying a concealed weapon, $500 for third offense possession of marijuana.

Kennth D. Oakes, 47, 1717 S. Fifth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 1115 Court St. $100 for shoplifting.

Travis S. Skinner, 39, Gorham, Kan. $500, license revoked for 60 days, nine months probation for first offense driving under the influence.

Donald T. Dollinger, 63, 1137 Villeroy Road, Bellevue. $50 for open container violation.

Sterling A. Johnson, 39, 823 N. Sixth St. $50 for disturbing the peace.

Brady D. Bloom, 21, 102 Locust St. $25 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Timothy D. Laflin, 35, 410 Austin St., Pickrell. $50 for fictitious plates, $50 for no proof of ownership.

Dismissed

Timothy D. Laflin, 35, 410 Austin St., Pickrell. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Nacole R. Hicks, 37, 102 Second St., Barneston. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 25.

Joshua R. Wilcox, 33, 1500 High St. Theft over $5,000, possession of marijuana. Continued to July 21.

Christopher D. Drees, 50, 306 Francis St., Daykin. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding. Continued to Aug. 18.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, zero tolerance violation. Continued to Aug. 9.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 9.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 16.

Brandee N. Freauf, 47, 1413 Union Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to July 26.

Victoria Carney, 33, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 18.

Donna L. Schwartz, 50, 721 W. Court St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 23.

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 617 Paddock St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 12.

James L. Rivers, 31 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to July 21.

Nickolas E. Weidner, 32, 221 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 22.

Jessica E. Hackler, 35, 1201 F St., Fairbury. Driving under the influence. Continued to July 26.

Kyle D. Wathor, 33, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to July 26.

Aaron B. Swanson, 38, 841 W. Sumner St., Lincoln. Criminal mischief, theft, attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Aug. 30.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 11.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Driving under suspension, two counts failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 11.

Richard E. Bramlage, 74, 1605 Elm St., Marysville. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to Sept. 2.

John D. Stromitis, 67, 1119 Monroe St. Failure to yield, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Aug. 30.

Gregory L. Louis II, 37, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two counts second-degree assault, two counts third-degree assault. Continued to July 25.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, 321 N. Ninth St., Wymore. First offense DUI, no license on person. Continued to Aug. 18.

Jarod A. Peden, 24, 1020 N. 15th St. Unlawful possession of an explosive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 30.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Aug. 1.

Joss B. Yates, 32, 727 W. Mary St. Third offense DUI. continued to Aug. 23.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. Second degree possession of an explosive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 30.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 60, 1515 Bell St. Harassment protection order violation, second-degree trespassing, harassment protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 23.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 60, 1515 Bell St. Assault. Continued to Aug. 23.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Shoplifting. Continued to Aug. 1.

Bound

Paul R. Thomas, 39, 1200 High St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Sept. 7.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 2308 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Sept. 7.

James J. Corkery Sr., 73, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Sept. 7.

District Court

Arraignments

Jesse L Henry, 41, 712 W. Scott St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 8.

Jesse L Henry, 41, 712 W. Scott St. Two counts attempt of a class 2A felony, possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 8.

Continued

Ryan A. Zurcher, 28, 724 W. Ash St., Wilber. Two counts driving while revoked. Continued to July 27.

Aaron J Burr, 42, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer, assault by a confined person. Continued to Aug. 17.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, third-degree assault. Hearing set for Aug. 17.

Brandyn E Tomes, 35, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 17.

Kodi J Zelinko, 31, 1006 Ella St. Second-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 17.

Christopher A Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 17.

Christopher A Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 17.

Christopher A Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. False imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Aug. 17.

Christopher A Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 17.

Emmanuel X Beach, 23. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Aug. 18.

Amber L Hernandez, 43, 710 Scott St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 18.

Julie M Rodgers, 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, obstructing an officer. Continued to Aug. 18.

Charles E O'Keefe, 61, 1200 Eighth St. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault, habitual criminal. Continued to Sept. 7.

Amanda E Pugh, 47, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to Sept. 7.

Joseph G Wilmes, 33, 104 Gage St., Swanton. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 8.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, third-degree assault. Jury trial set for Dec. 13.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, theft, second-degree trespassing. Jury trial set for Dec. 13.

Transfers

Leo W. and Pamela A. Wurdeman to Via Real Estate LLC. Lot 3, Graves addition of Beatrice. $299,000-$300,000.

Wayne A. Lineweber to Joshua and Sabrina Glynn. Part of lot 2, Witulskis subdivision of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Esmeralda Pena and Taryn Mehlhoff to Luther and Candice Matthies. Part of lots 7-10 in block 21, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $112,000-$113,000.

Omaha Flip LLC to Luther and Candice Matthies. Part of lots 7-10 in block 21, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $112,000-$113,000.

Stephen and Sarah Hoffmeister to Timothy and Sara Rajewski. Part of section 26, Nemaha township. $534,000-$535,000.

Dennis and Tammi Payne to Zowie Askew. Lot 9 in block 12, Wymores addition of Wymore. $8,000-$9,000.

Riggert Schuster LLC to Steven R. and Sandra L. Kostal. Part of section 29, Paddock township. $779,000-$780,000.

Jon G. and Michelle R. Kelch to Brian and Amanda Whitmore. Part of lot 6 in block 4, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $203,000-$204,000.

Tonia R. Katschke, Tracy Schlake, Gene Schlake to Jon G. and Michelle R. Kelch. Part of lots 6-9 in block 27, West Park addition of Beatrice. $112,000-$113,000.

Tonia R. Katschke, Adrian R. Katschke, Tracy and Erin Schlake, Marcia Schlake to Jon G. and Michelle R. Kelch. Part of lots 6-9 in block 27, West Park addition of Beatrice. $112,000-$113,000.

Ronald C. Hortman, Patricia A. Hortman to Adam P. Johnson. Lots 4-6 and part of lots 7-9 in block 9, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $269,000-$270,000.

Adam P. Johnson to Joshua and Stephanie Janzen. Lot 4 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $270,000-$271,000.