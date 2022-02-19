At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Austin M. Solberg, 21, Papillon, $125; Bailey R. Waltke, 19, DeWitt, $200; Robert E. Keller, 31, Fairbury, $200; James P. Thatcher, 25, Omaha, $200; isaac M. Neher, 34, Beatrice, $75; Dakota A. Lucas, 17, Beatrice, $300; Jacob M. Frye, 22, Wymore, $125.

Stop sign violation:

Deedra L. Zabokrtsky, 57, Topeka, Kan., $75.

Arraignments

Riley J. Henry, 19, 400 High St. Assault by mutual consent. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for March 18.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for March 28.

Kaylee M. Espe, 29, 540 Ninth St., Pawnee City. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 15.

Michael Deutsch Sr., 42, 800 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 17.

Austin C. Dean, 27, 325 Eastridge St. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 15.

Bryson L. Fralin, 22, 405 Mulberry Ave. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 15.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 31.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, no license on person, zero tolerance violation, possession of marijuana, failure to deliver title, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 31.

Derek B. Walton, 35. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 10.

Sentencings

Drayton J. Riekenberg, 27, 2039 E. Mohawk Court, Olatha, Kan. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Brett A. Sawyer, 30, 900 Ella St. $500 for criminal mischief.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St.180 days jail for criminal mischief.

Shanika M. Johnson, 36, 3118 T St., Lincoln. 14 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Zackaria J. Love, 25, 7513 S. 43rd St., Bellevue. $500, license revoked 60 days for first offense DUI.

Dismissed

Brett A. Sawyer, 30, 900 Ella St. Protection order violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, obstructing an officer. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Tyler L. Chisholm, 34, 202 Cedar St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to March 1.

James H. Hicks, 73, 823 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 17.

Brandon M. Vicars, 28, 1430 N. Ninth St. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to March 8.

David E. Sutton, 44, 306 Upton St., Diller. No proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle. Continued to March 17.

Ryan L. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to March 10.

Christopher D. Johnson, 23, 115 Walnut St., Otoe. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 15.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 13593 W. Scott Road. No rabies vaccination. Continued to March 1.

Jarod R. Hicks, 35, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, no operator’s license. Continued to April 12.

Neely A. Flores, 42, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 10.

Jasyn H. Harris, 18, 2115 Elk St. Minor in possession, underage tobacco use. Continued to March 1.

Jerry J. Barnes, 50, 916 Lindell St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, no motorcycle license. Continued to March 15.

Joni L. Waltke, 44, 310 S. 23rd St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 10.

Lisa L. Lottman, 41, 200 S. 21st St. Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to March 15.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 1.

David A. Trauernicht, 54, 2119 S. Sixth St. First offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to April 7.

Donn R. Powell, 57, 1260 Tangelwood Drive, Greenwood, Ind. Driving under the influence. Continued to April 7.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to March 17.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to March 10.

Angela M. Murray, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to March 10.

Devon R. Kagy, 28, 1535 Court St. Two counts protection order violation, terroristic threats. Continued to March 7.

Craig A. Rose, 58, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issuing a bad check $1,500-$5,000. Continued to March 31.

Seth A. Weber, 23, 305 S. Vermont St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Continued to March 17.

Emma Johnson, 26, 601 27th Circle. Driving while revoked. Continued to March 10.

District Court

Arraignments

Patrick A Good, 39. Possession of child pornography. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 6.

Shad R. Morgan, 35, 801 Market St. Third offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 20.

Sentencings

Milo C. Leslie, 26, 3721 N. Sixth St. Two years prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Angela J. McCubbin, 43, 820 W. Mary St. 24 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Krystal M. Pearson, 40, 1503 High St. 24 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. One year prison for each of two counts exposing a child to methamphetamine.

Alan F. Volner Jr., 34, 3853 Decatur St., Omaha. 180 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Sonja Norman, 43, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Three years prison for attempted theft over $5,000.

Gabriel L. Beavers, 39, 1424 N. 14th St. 48 months probation for driving while revoked.

Danyaal J. Reid, 28, 455 S. 25th St., Lincoln. Two years prison for theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, first offense driving under the influence of drugs.

Continued

Dakota D Erks, 21, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to March 16.

Edward L Findlay, 65, 62939 715th Road. Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to March 16.

Angela M Murray, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 17.

Kyle D. Wathor, 33, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to March 17.

Joseph G Wilmes, 33, 104 Gage St., Swanton. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 17.

Chance R. Corliss, 36, Shickley. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to March 17.

James D Lange Jr., 38, 1601 S. Fourth St. Burglary. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 6.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Terroristic threats, two counts third-degree domestic assault, stalking, protection order violation. Continued to April 7.

Michael E. Alm, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to May 11.

Raheem S Howard, 26, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, two counts criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, false reporting, habitual criminal. Jury trial set for June 15.

Divorces

Alysia M. Karlin, 42, Beatrice from Jason T, Karlin, 48, Pickrell. Married May 2002.

Tessa L. Humann, 42, Adams from Dustin Z. Humann, 42, Adams. Married December 1979.

Felicia K. Beebe, 39, Beatrice from Michael J. Beebe, 31, Beatrice. Married September 2011.

Kymberlie L. Billesbach, 39, Beatrice from Andrew J. Billesbach, 43, Beatrice. Married December 2003.

Kelly A. Ottersberg, 37, Adams from Kurt D. Ottersberg, 40, Filley. Married August 2011.

Franklin D. Belt, 42, Beatrice from Ashley Belt, 28, Leigh. Married November 2018.

Catherine M. VanLaningham, 42, Clatonia from Jason J. VanLaningham, 46, Clatonia. Married July 1999.

Andrew G. Diehl, 47, Beatrice from Jill R. Diehl, 46, Lincoln. Married October 1999.

Eric D. Janssen, 38, Lincoln from Andrea R. Janssen, 34, Lincoln. Married October 2016.

Kyle Ames, 44, Wymore from Amanda Ames, Wymore.

Transfers

Casey J. and Christopher R. Lenners to Casey and Michelle K. Lenners. Part of section 18, Filley township. $56,000-$57,000.

Douglas R. and Phyllis J. Nelson to Justin M. and Becky L. Wiegand. Part of section 33, Lincoln township. $599,000-$600,000.

Alesha and Alex Berg to Bryan and Brittany Grove. Part of lots 3, 4, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $190,000-$191,000.

GSCH LLC to Ahlbros Properties LLC. Lots 8, 9 in block 4, original town of Beatrice. $599,000-$600,000.

Pinyan Properties LLC to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 7, Otoe Place of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Cynthia R. Matthes to Clayton Malcom. Lot 7 in block 5, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Lanette J. Klostermeier to Corey E. and Molly K. Ballue. Part of section 34, Holt township. $284,000-$285,000.

Corey E. and Molly Ballue to Scott and Tiffany Danner. Part of lots 5,6 in block 12, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Robert J. Sargent Jr. and Cheryl L. Sargent to George S. and Felicia D. Blythe. Part of lot 7 in block 59, original town of Beatrice. $15,000-$16,000.

Flatin Real Estate LLC to Bell Management and Development LLC. Lot 2, Koenig addition of Beatrice. $1,965,000-$1,966,000.

James B. and Linda L. Stanosheck to Blake J. and Carly S. Vitosh. Lot 11 in block 3, original town of Odell. $2,000-$3,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0