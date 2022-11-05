At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Renfeng Wang, 52, Des Moines, Iowa, $75; Mark R. Cornelius, 54, Pickrell, $25; Juwan Gary, 21, Columbia, S.C., $125; Julie Kreitman, 20, Broken Bow, $125; Derrick Walker Jr., 25, Kansas City, $75; Aden Smith, 17, Beatrice, $75;Sergio M. Ratinho, 40, San Leandro, Calif., $25.

No operator’s license

Antonio Jenkins, 31, Lorton, $75.

No valid registration

Randall D. Miller, 40, Cairo, $200; Sabryne N. Meyers, 24, Beatrice, $25; Sabryne N. Meyers, 24, Beatrice, $25.

Disobey traffic control device

Renfeng Wang, 52, Des Moines, Iowa, $25.

Overweight single axle, group of axle 5% or less

Terry D. Pingel, 62, Steele City, $25.

Overweight single axle, group of axle 15% or less

Terry D. Pingel, 62, Steele City, $325.

Arraignments

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 3.

David Schnuelle, 67, 71715 581st Ave., Jansen. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered, Bench trial set for Dec. 19.

Richard D. Rowden Jr., 39, 900 Ella St. Second-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered Bench trial set for Dec. 12.

Ciera Lerma, 31, 216 N. 10th St., Wymore. Assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Jan. 6.

Joel L. Ward, 38, 501 N. B St., Herington, Kan. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 1.

Sentencings

Randall C. Cameron, 38, 321 N Seventh St., Wymore. $100 for intimidation by electronic communication device.

Ezekiel Duntz, 21, 140 S. Walnut St., Clatonia. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 for no valid registration.

Hali D. Kloppenborg, 21, 1706 S. Third St. $50 for open container violation.

Clarence T. Schultz, 53, 108 E. L St., Wymore. $75 for disturbing the peace.

Alex G. Holle, 18, 415 First St., Deshler. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. 173 days jail for third-degree assault.

Continued

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. Possession of Marijuana, Operate a motor vehicle without proof of ownership, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 11.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Theft by receiving stolen property, driving during revocation. Continued to Nov. 22.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Two counts assault an officer with body fluid. Continued to Dec. 13.

Derek A. Brantley, 30, 118 W. Scott St. Criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to Nov. 15.

Patrick G. Bryant, 67, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Nov. 22.

Adam K. Powers, 36, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Nov. 22.

John R. Meyer, 41, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 22.

Nathan J. Wahlstrom, 1014 N. Fifth St. Nuisance and weed control. Continued to Nov. 15.

Roberto J. Montejo, 35, 1631 Capital Ave., Grand Island. No valid registration, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance. Continued to Nov. 15.

Mindy S. THomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Dec. 8.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, compliance with order. Continued to Dec. 13.

Jerricho T. Parratt, 20, 128 W. Fairfield St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 1.

Arlando G. Feldhausen, 22, 2340 W. O St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, overtake a school bus. Continued to Dec. 1.

Timothy J. Belcher, 18, 729 South St., Lincoln. False reporting, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Dec. 1.

Shane C. Spivey, 31, 1327 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 22.

Benjamin D. Dunn, 42, 3322 Albert Rains St., Bellevue. Refuse to submit a test, refuse to submit a pretest, open container violation, driving on shoulder. Continued to Dec. 1.

Molly J. Kucera, 22, 1703 Wentworth Ave. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 1.

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to Nov. 15.

Hugo Hernandez-Victorio, 42, 136 N. Main St., Forestburg, Texas. Driving under the influence, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 2.

Travis A. Privett, 28, 412 N. Market St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 1.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Careless driving, exhibition of acceleration. Continued to Jan. 20.

District Court

Arraignments

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 21.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. Obstructing government operations. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 21.

Robert H. Hermsmeier, 56, 201 Maple St., Jansen. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 21.

Corey M. Glassinger, 46323 N. 12th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to drug court program.

Nickolas E. Weidner, 32, Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 21.

Sentencings

Jerry J Barnes, 50, 3721 N. Sixth St. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

James L Orton, 38, 1414 N. 11th St. Four years prison for two counts aiding the consummation of a felony, possession of a controlled substance.

James L Orton, 38, 1414 N. 11th St. One year prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Trevor M Hurley, 32, 402 S. A St., Blue Springs. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, Six months consecutive for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Kerrick M Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. 36 months probation for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats.

Continued

Derrie Seeman, 41, 125 N. Douglas St. Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 17.

Neely A. Flores, 43, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 17.

Nacole R. Hicks, 37, 102 Second St., Barneston. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 17.

Ryan A. Zurcher, 28, 1301 Lincoln St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Nov. 17.

John D. Helter, 47, 700 Elk St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, negligent child abuse, possesssion of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 7.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, theft $0-$500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 7.

Amanda E. Pugh, 47, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to Dec. 8.

Michael T. Alvarez, 54, 205 N. Seventh St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, unlawful display of plates no proof of insurance, unlawful display of plates, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Continued to Dec. 8.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 2308 Ella St. Third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 8.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 21, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 21.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, driving during revocation, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 21.

Davina S. Morgan, 39, 204 N. Ninth St. Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 21.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 22.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Continued to Dec. 22.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N 12th St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Dec. 22.

Robert E. Reagan Jr., 45, 13723 E. Apple Road, Adams. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 22.

Marriage Licenses

Kelly J. DIller, 35, Beatrice to Karlea P. Koenig, 23, Lincoln.

Dalton R. Weigand, 26, Holmesville to Jocelyn Morgan, 27, Beatrice.

Arnold D. Adams III, 35, Beatrice to Kylee A. Carson, 28, Beatrice.

Brady A. Swavely, 25, Beatrice to Shy-Anne R. Abbott, 23, Beatrice.

Divorces

JoAnne E. Starkey, 43, Beatrice from Dustin J. Starkey, 41, Beatrice. Married July 2016.

Valerie L. Jinright, 37, Beatrice from Matthew W. Jinright, 47, Beatrice. Married May 2021.

Delbert L. Bruner, 60, and Sharon K. Bruner, 56, Barneston. Married February 1985.

Transfers

Merle W. and Jane Jobman to Vicki L. Cain. Lot 9 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.

Buyer Accepted LLC to Rebecca Brauner. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $180,000-$181,000.

Robby Nickeson, Angela Schlender, Terri Hulsterri, Rondi Mettscher to Dena A. Beanblossom. Part of lot 12 in block 14, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $115,000-$151,000.

Jeffrey A. and Amber A Jackson to Myron and Heather Livingston. Part of lots 13, 14 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Richard Cornelius to Michael and Laurie Cornelius. Part of section 23, Holt township. $199,000-$200,000.

Woodward Brothers Properties to Jans LLC. Part of lot 6 in block 63, original town of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Josh and Lea Barankevich to Thomas Odell. Lot 3 in block 4, original town of Odell.

Shane and Miranda McNiel to Derek Tomjack and Taylor Dicks. Part of lot 4 in block 1, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $171,000-$172,000.

Matt and Kelsey Fossler to Colter and Ashely Imes. Lots 15, 16, Stanards subdivision of Adams. $74,000-$75,000.

Justin and WHitney Antons to Aimee J. Daily. Part of section 13, Rockford township. $389,000-$390,000.

Blake Meints Custom Homes to Justin and Whitney Antons. Lots 8, 9, Lake Ridge Estates addition of Beatrice. 34,000-$35,000.

Kirnan Koenig, Doug and Mary Koenig to Justin W. Kemph. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

Terry Burger and Irma L. Gerdes to Jason M. and Lisa K. Joe. Lot 10 in block 3, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $120,000-$121,000.

Mark L. and Tonia Buss to Eastern Nebraska Rentals LLC. Lot 3 in block 79, original town of Beatrice. $5,000-$6,000.

Keri Hill and Carol Wilson to Merle and Jane Jobman. Part of lots 14-18 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $143,000-$144,000.

Rush Creek Construction to Safe Harbour Eat - XXI. Lots 28-29, Gage County Industrial Park. $574,000-$575,000.

Alan D. and Andrea Otto to Tana Kenley. Lots 1-2 in block 30, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $191,000-$192,000.