All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Dylan S. Steenken, 23, Hudson Falls, N.Y., $75; Katherine M. Wilken, 38, Firth, $200; Aldred M. Tretter, 53, Little Falls, Minn., $75; Joy M. Fischer, 32, Lincoln, $200; Brandon T. Hurd, 34, Lincoln, $75; Richard T. RIvera, 31, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license

Francisco J. Balderas, 18, Tecumseh, $25; Melisha Ross, 42, Beatrice, $75.

Careless driving

Tyler W. Warnsing, 22, Beatrice, $100.

No valid registration

Jesse S. Peter, 17, Beatrice, $25; Alan Volner, 69, Columbia, Mo., $25; Alba Y. Miranda Ortega, 26, Omaha, $25.

Failure to maintain lane

Francisco J. Balderas, 18, Tecumseh, $50.

Traffic signal violation

David S. Linsenmeyer, 59, Beatrice, $75.

Stop sign violation

Brad W. Hofeling, 67, Beatrice, $75.

Overweight capacity plates

Caleb M. Sabatka, 30, Beatrice, $225.

CMV marking

Jose M. Artiles Martinez, 23, Omaha, $50; Caleb M. Sabatka, 30, Beatrice, $50.

CMV tire

Caleb M. Sabatka, 30, Beatrice, $50.

CMV brake

Caleb M. Sabatka, 30, Beatrice, $50; Alba Y. Miranda Ortega, 26, Omaha, $50; Jose M. Artiles Martinez, 23, Omaha, $50.

CMV wheel

Alba Y. Miranda Ortega, 26, Omaha, $25.

CMV lights

Caleb M. Sabatka, 30, Beatrice, $25; Alba Y. Miranda Ortega, 26, Omaha, $25.

CMV suspension

Caleb M. Sabatka, 30, Beatrice, $25.

UCR no registration

Alba Y. Miranda Ortega, 26, Omaha, $100.

Marriage Licenses

Chase A. DeBoer 23, Beatrice to Kyla L. Slapnicka, 23, Beatrice.

Ricky J. Ewing, 32, Beatrice to Meghin M. Krafka, 33, Beatrice.

Transfers

Joshua and Rylie Scribner to Corlynda Gorman. Lot 4 in block 22, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $169,000-$170,000.

Harold and Carole Otto to Muddy Acres Properties LLC. Lot 9, Otoe Place of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.

Patrick and Courtney Ethridge to Steven and Rosalee Gronewold. Part of section 26, Holt township. $309,000-$310,000.

Gary D. and Pearl A. Izer to Jacob D. and Conny Creek. Part of lot 5 in block 10, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.

Leslie and Kevin Songster to Margaret B. Sutter. Part of lot 14 in block 1, Country Club Estates first addition of Beatrice. $251,000-$252,000.

Lawrence Gronewold Jr. to Kenneth and Carla Loemker. Part of section 10, Midland township. $9,000-$10,000.

Shirley M. Schmale to Cole Schmale. Part of section 6, Sherman township. $129,000-$130,000.

Woltemath Enterprises LLC to Brick Ridge Apartments LLC. Lots 3-4 in block 5, Penners addition of Beatrice, part of lots 1, 2 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. 799,000-$800,000.

Delva and Kelly Smith to Jamie Beerenstrauch, Jarod Pieper. Part of section 5, Grant township. $454,000-$455,000.

Jacob and Connie Creek to Melinda and Anthony Boltz. Part of lot 5 in block 10, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Sharon McCarley to Jonathan Charles, John Fischer. Part of lot 5, Bradts subdivision of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Vincenzo and Tamra D’Andrea to Roberto Montejo. Lots 3, 4 and part of lots 5, 6 in block 32, original town of Beatrice. $63,000-$64,000.

Robert and Joyce Harms, Christopher Harms, Amber Harms, Anthony and Sarah Harms to David and Linda Tagart. Part of lot 16, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

Steven and Amy Fleecs to Jason and Melissa Wesch. Part of section 8, Nemaha township. $714,000-$715,000.

Sage Ridge Holdings LLC to Woltemath Enterprises LLC. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 9, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.

Norris Real Estate LLC to Megan and Renea Bianchi. Part of section 9, Riverside township. $479,000-$480,000.