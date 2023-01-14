At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Jordan R. Allen, 21, Lincoln, $25; Vicki J. Arnold, 51, Beatrice, $25; Maranda M. Moore, 30, Wymore, $25; Lori L. Loucks, 52, Lincoln, $25; Kristen R. Heidemann, 48, Diller, $25; Meghan M. Hager, 29, Beatrice, $75; Brody R. Chandler, 28, Omaha, $25; Tony L. Gray, 22, Wymore, $25.

No operator’s license

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, Beatrice, $75; Shelby Bartels, 31, Beatrice, $75.

No registration

Mackenzie Spencer, 18, Beatrice, $25; John R. Rushing, 64, Beatrice, $25; Jacob R. Oblinger, 29, Wymore, $25; Robert D. Prockish, 72, Omaha, $25; Stephen M. Espinoza, 38, Beatrice, $25; Lance A. Kramer, 48, Omaha, $25.

Traffic signal violation

Taylor Hancock, 28, Beatrice, $75.

Unlawful display of plates

Jacob R. Oblinger, 29, Wymore, $50; Lance A. Kramer, 48, Omaha, $50.

Expired in transit

Stephen M. Espinoza, 38, Beatrice, $50.

CMV brake

Lorenzo Maye Masagua, 46, Monument, Colo., $50.

CMV tire

Lorenzo Maye Masagua, 46, Monument, Colo., $50.

UCR no registration

Lorenzo Maye Masagua, 46, Monument, Colo., $100.

CMV marking

Lorenzo Maye Masagua, 46, Monument, Colo., $50.

Overweight capacity plates

Lorenzo Maye Masagua, 46, Monument, Colo., $175.

CMV lights

Lorenzo Maye Masagua, 46, Monument, Colo., $25.

Arraignments

Nikolay Orlov, 42, 1321 Border Ave., Lincoln. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 6.

Michelle L. Harms, 46, 1009 Meriwether St. Disturbing the peace, contempt of court. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 3.

Kevin J. Janssen, 42, 15677 S. 28th Road, Pickrell. Leaving the scene of an accident. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 6.

Sentencings

Michelle Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked one year for driving under the influence.

Randall C. Cameron, 38, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. 18 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Toby A. Bergman, 19, 14111 Washington Circle, Omaha. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration, $125 for speeding, $200 using electronic device while driving.

Continued

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to Feb. 6.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, negligent child abuse. Continued to Feb. 6.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Two counts theft by receiving stolen property, first offense driving under the influence of drugs, driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 23.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 23.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Trespassing. Continued to Jan. 23.

Devon R. Kagy, 29, 1128 B St., Fairbury. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Jan. 30.

Macon J. Kaer, 36, 906 E. St., Fairbury. Three counts possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 23.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 30.

Roy W. Schroeder, 55, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Intimidation by phone call. Continued to Jan. 30.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to Jan. 30.

Ashley D. Hinz, 29, 203 Fifth St., Barneston. No proof of insurance. Continued to Feb. 27.

Rodney J. Burr, 43, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 13.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, first offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 21.

Mitchell L. Brooks, 35, 122 N. Ninth St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharge firearm near a vehicle or building, second-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 13.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to deliver title. Continued to Feb. 27.

Dylan P. Swint, 34, 1315 S. Eighth St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 17.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nicholes St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to Feb. 13.

James E. Lantz, 207 N. LaSalle St. Maintaining a nuisance, Continued to Jan. 31.

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 4819 N. 48th St., Omaha. Second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to Jan. 30.

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 4819 N. 48th St., Omaha. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Jan. 30.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 17.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Jan. 17.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, contempt of court, shoplifting. Continued to Jan. 17.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, operate vehicle without proof of ownership. Continued to Jan. 17.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 17.

Jack R. Bussey, 26, 13615 Polk Plaza St., Omaha. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI and attempt of a class 4 felony.

Armando H. Lerma, 42, 1116 W. Scott St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Jan. 30.

Andrea C. Stephens, 52, 2523 N.W. 19th St., Lincoln. Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 30. Mercedes M. Morrison, 30, 403 Grant St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Jan. 30.

Joel Estrada-Baez, 20, 420 W. H St., Wymore. Narcotics drug law violation, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license. Continued to Jan. 30.

Transfers

Patricia Tapee, Cynthia K. and Dale A. Evers to Dustin Dreesen. Lot 2 in block 22, Wittenberg addition of BEatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Kay J. and Richard Genrich to Kathy J. Huls. Lots 11, 12 and part of lot 10 in block 6, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

Myron and Ruth Schoen to Dale Wolken. Part of section 35, Hooker township. $574,000-$575,000.

Jeannie R. and Terry W. Rasmussen to Joshua W. and Jennifer N. Miller. Part of section 30, Holt township. $271,000-$272,000.

Ronald and Vicki Hasley to Luma Capital LLC. Lot 4 in block 3, original town of Beatrice, lot 9 and part of lots 8, 10, McMullens subdivision of block 1 of Fairview of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Four West RDJ LLC to Bradley D. and Susan K. Frerichs. Part of section 1, Island Grove township. $918,000-$919,000.

Eldon D. and Betty Jo. Schoen to Spring Creek Acres LLC. Part of section 15, Hooker township. $567,000-$568,000.

Lonnie Priefert to Jason M. and Lisa K. Joe. Lots 1-4 in block 23, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $312,000-$313,000.

Rolland and Susan Otto to Blake Meints Custom Homes Inc. Lot 15 and part of lots 16-17 in block 8, original town of Pickrell. $19,000-$20,000.

Elevating Assets LLC to Homemade Holdings LLC. Part of section 11, Nemaha township. $141,000-$142,000.

Allen Rentals LLC to S&T Realty LLC. lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 17, Hoags addition of Wymore. $8,000-$9,000.

Beach Rentals LLC to Mickey Jordan and Erna Beach. Lots 4, 5 and part of lots 3, 6 in block 17, Highland Park of Beatrice, Part of lots 4, 5 in block 16, Highland Park of Beatrice. $52,000-$53,000.

Cindy L. Bohlmeyer to Michael D. Vanover. Part of section 19, Riverside township of Beatrice. $127,000-$128,000.