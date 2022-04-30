At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Christopher R. Hentzen, 39, Wichita, Kan., $25; Thomas R. Zook, 40, Beatrice, $75; Ashley M. Imes, 37, Wymore, $125; Destiny A. Conklin, 25, Beatrice, $75; Steven C. Harwood, 40, Beatrice, $125; Jesse D. Manes, 27, Lincoln, $125; Chad W. Vogel, 43, Martell; Alex J. Reyes De Hoyos, 22, Junction City, Kan., $75; Jessie D. Padilla, 26, Beatrice, $125; Tammie M. Janzen, 50, Beatrice, $200.

No operator’s license

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 34, Waterville, Kan., $75.

UCR no registration

Clane Malchow, 27, Beatrice, $100.

CMV load securement

Zachary M. Schmale, 21, Beatrice, $100.

CMV markings

Zachary M. Schmale, 21, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Austin C. Dean, 27, 325 Eastside St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 10.

Terence L. Franzen II, 22, 311 Thayer St. Criminal mischief. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 31.

Sentencings

Riley J. Henry, 19, 400 High St. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Nyacan S. Deng, 19. $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Logun T. Hunt, 38, 180 Sterling St., Sterling. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no registration in vehicle.

Dalton J. parde, 21, 424 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. $250 for leaving the scene of an accident, $25 for no proof of insurance, $75 for no operator’s license.

Continued

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Terroristic threats. Continued to May 17.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to May 9.

Timothy J. Sutter, 44, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to May 10.

Caleb M. Sabatka, 29, 500 Hill St. Negligent child abuse. Continued to May 24.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to May 24.

Samantha J. Prokop, 45, 310 N. Concord St., DeWitt. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 31.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to May 24.

Austin L. Schultz, 25, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Continued to May 26.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to May 24.

Dawn M. Young, 49, 225 S. 21st St. First offense DUI, false reporting. Continued to May 17.

John D. Stromitis, 67, 1119 Monroe St. Failure to yield, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to May 31.

Jordan L. Schmitter, 19, 1729 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to May 31.

Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 44, 701 N. Seventh St. Disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer. Continued to May 3.

Kelsie R. Brewer, 22, 204 S. LaSalle St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to May 2.

Leon J. Peterson, 59, 240 S. 16th St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to June 2.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to June 2.

Steven T. Tart, 60, 23436 S.W. 75th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to May 31.

Corey M. Glassinger, 46, 323 N. 12th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 17.

Bound

Amanda E. Pugh, 46, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of 10-27 grams methamphetamine, failure to appear. Bound to District Court June 1.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 2.

Neely A. Flores, 42, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 1.

John R. Wright, 29, 3500 N. Sixth St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court June 2.

Marriage Licenses

Alexander W. Broening, 23, Palmyra to Taylor N. Moeller, 23, Beatrice.

Joshua L. Dorn, 31, Wymore to Chloe R. Burnmeister, 26, Wymore.

William D. Chapp, 78, Wymore to Nancy J. Helgot, 71, Wymore.

Brandon D. Jensen, 25, Filley to Jade N. Diehl, 25, Filley.

Dakota L.Buss, 26, Lincoln to Amanda K. Andrews, 28, Lincoln.

Devin J. Garcia, 34, Diller to Kodi A. Gruber, 30, Diller.

Presley A. Barker, 26, Beatrice to Lindsey M. Durman, 24, Beatrice.

Connor J. Mason, 27, Filley to Caylee E. Lueders 24, Filley.

Transfers

Lamar L. and Shea D. Reil to Shane and Celeste Wenger. Lot 9 in block 11, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Grace Home Solutions LLC to Yulidany and Virginia Y. Maceo. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

One Property at a Time Inc. to Curt Hagerman and Eric McMurray. Lots 20, 21 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $0-$1,000.

Ryan L. and Melissa Gilland to Daniel Whitlinger. Part of ltos 1, 2 in block 16, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $289,000-$290,000.

Roger G. Jurgens to Brett J. and Jennifer R. Griffeth. Part of lot 11, McConnells of Gage County. $234,000-$235,000.

Helen M. Weyer to Daniel T. Saathoff. Part of section 26, Barneston township. $39,000-$40,000.

Linda D’Andrea Thomsen and Kenneth Thomsen to Gerald A. Jensen. Part of lots 1-4 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $118,000-$119,000.

Steven and Denise Kleine to Angela O’Bryan and Brandon Oltman. Lot 2, Birchwood Estates Retirement Village addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

