At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Joan M. Stepan, 72, Holmesville, $25; Lana R. Soker, 66, Hildreth, $75; Lonni D. Scholl, 63, Lincoln, $250; Sara A. McLaughlin, 42, Beatrice, $75; Emily K. Espino-Milius, 45, Beatrice, $75; Sarah M. Dahl, 25, Manhattan, Kan., $75.

No operator’s license:

Jesus Razo, 21, Omaha, $75; Elizabeth M. Sumii, 40, Mesquite, Texas, $200; Berke H. Roth, 25, Seward, $75.

Failure to yield:

Marjorie A. Dahlstrom, 76, Beatrice, $25; Verdella M. Weber, 68, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Elizabeth A. Skoog, 31, 921 Herbert St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 8.

Sentencings

Jerry J. Gose Jr., 54, 723 Ella St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.

Dismissed

Ashley N. Sutton, 26, 922 Bell St. Three counts unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Christa M. Haynes, 49, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 1.

Paul P. Doss Jr., 58, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 25.

Riley J. Henry, 19, 400 High St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Feb. 15.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 17.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, no license on person, zero tolerance violation, possession of marijuana, failure to deliver title, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 17.

Michael Deutsch Sr., 42, 800 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 15.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 307 Wayne St., Liberty. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 24.

Jerry J. Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, no motorcycle license. Continued to Feb. 15.

Taylor A. Adams, 21, 1100 N. 11th St. Shoplifting. Continued to Feb. 8.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, obstructing police, criminal mischief $500-$1,500. Continued to Jan. 27.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Jan. 27.

James A. Bender, 50, 710 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, habitual criminal. Continued to Feb. 10.

Timothy J. Paben, 50, 1313 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 1.

Nina R. Jones, 35, 250 N. Walnut St., Clatonia. Driving under the influence. Continued to Feb. 10.

Kurt A. Bartek, 54, 233 Cummins St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 10.

David Barrett, 36, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 18.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 101 Nevada St., South Bend. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, two counts contempt of court. Continued to Feb. 1.

Leon J. Peterson, 59, 240 S. 16th St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Jan. 25.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 27.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Jan. 27.

Craig A. Rose, 58, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issuing a bad check $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Feb. 17.

Marriage Licenses

Simon Johnson, 21, Lincoln to Morgan A. Koehler 19, Firth.

Transfers

Larry J. and Kathleen R. Thimm, John R. Thimm Jr., Lori Thimm to William R. Thimm. Part of sections 23, 27, 28, 33, Blakely township, part of section 2, Lincoln township. $906,000-$907,000.

Larry J. and Kathleen R. Thimm, John R. Thimm Jr., Lori Thimm to William R. Thimm. Part of section 24, Blakely township. $469,000-$470,000.

Thimm and Sons Inc. to William R. Thimm. Part of section 24, Blakely township. $366,000-$367,000.

William R. and Barbara S. Thimm, John R. Thimm Jr., Lori Thimm to Larry J. Thimm. Part of sections 29, 32, 33, Lincoln township. $1,190,000-$1,191,000.

Larry J. and Kathleen R. Thimm, William R. and Barbara S. Thimm to John R. Thimm Jr. Part of sections 2, 7 Clatonia township, ,part of section 29, Lincoln township, part of section 35, Blakely township. $1,620,000-$1,621,000.

Larry J. and Kathleen R. Thimm, William R. and Barbara S. Thimm, John R. Thimm Jr., Lori L. Thimm to Thimm and Sons Inc. Part of section 29, Lincoln township, part of sections 23, 28, Blakely township. $1,011,000-$1,012,000.

Kimberly Trauernict to Noah Ondracek. Lot 7 in block 1, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Robert G. Sandersfeld to Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc. Part of lot 2, Houstons first addition of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

OMSIG LLC to Tanner Parde. Lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3 in block 8, original town of Odell. $19,000-$20,000.

Michael E. Baucke to Ross J. and Leia M. Rumsey. Lot D replat of lots 1, 3-6, Ash Ridge addition of section 14, Nemaha township. $479,000-$480,000.

Gracellyn Hamilton, John Hamilton Sr., John Hamilton Jr., Gregory and Amanda Samijlenko, Amy E. and Adam Wallick to Allington Farms LLC. Part of section 35, Barneston township. $514,000-$515,000.

Rick Timmerman to Taylor N. Moeller. Lot 3 in block 7, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Robert J. Sargent Jr., Cheryl L. Sargent to Paltry Properties LLC. Lot 12 in block 77, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Cassidy C. and Jessica L. Laier to Thomas and Hannah Bradney. Part of lot 10, 11 in block 3, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

Ronda Malander, Kenneth Malander to Sidney R. Robinson. Part of block 19, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

