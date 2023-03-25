All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Dakota A. Lucas, 18, Beatrice, $25; Aden D. Smith, 17, Beatrice, $200; Scott A. Reicks, 58, Lincoln, $25; Benjamin A. Marshall, 19, Overland Park, Kan., $75; Rodger A. Keehn, 47, Beatrice, $25; Thomas P. Mark, 48, Fall Creek, Wisc., $75; Maxwell B. Petersen, 20, Lincoln, $25; Marcos A. Nunez-Rodriguez, 31, Woodridge, Ill., $75; Thuy An, 38, Lincoln, $125.

No operator’s license

Marco A. Mendez Ramos, 51, York, $75; Dominic L. Richardson, 51, Beatrice, $25; Kenia Y. Cornejo Flores, 21, Bellevue, $75.

No valid registration

Bobbie G. Prestsky, 28, Wymore, $25; Hope M Bailey, 40, Shenandoah, Iowa, $25; Gavin L. Henry, 16, Beatrice $25; Michael J. Beebe, 32, Beatrice, $50; Jeremy T. Scott, 19, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to yield

Ethan R. Barnes, 29, Beatrice, $25.

Unlawful display of plate

Catherine A. Hempfling, 43, Beatrice, $50.

Load contents violation

Kevin L. Wittler, 61, Fiarbury, $100.

Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 5%

Roland W. Hardin, 88, Blue Springs, $75.

Arraignments

Bryan Stoehr, 57, 4031 S. 17th St., Lincoln. Speeding, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 20.

Nicholas T. Shada, 19, 807 Judge St., Broken Bow. First offense DUI, minor in possession, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 9.

Thomas W. Barrett, 19, 2320 S. 89th St., Lincoln. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 19.

Randy J. Adams, 41, 73461 607 Ave., Sterling. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 25.

Jac D. Allington, 24, 44322 S. 66th Road, Wymore. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 9.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 30, 403 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 24.

Vincent K. Warner, 56, 740 Garden St., Bennet. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 27.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Assault a public safety officer with bodily fluid. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 19.

Sentencings

Jaime L. Harvey, 39, 1406 N. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

James A. Bender, 51, 602 Hazen St., Blue Springs. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Keith L. Buhr, 65, 409 S. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Amanda S. Zabokrtsky, 40, 1000 Arcade St., Fairbury. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Kristin M. Krejce, 35, 2006 Arbor Ave. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Damian U. Samuelson, 24, 115 S. Sumner St. $100 for exhibition of acceleration.

James E. Lantz, 207 N. LaSalle St. $100 for nuisance and weed control.

Cody W. McKinney, 28. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Dismissed

Vincent K. Warner, 56, 740 Garden St., Bennet. Driving left of center. Dismissed with prejudice.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Assault a public safety officer with bodily fluid. Dismissed with prejudice.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Disorderly conduct, compliance with order. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 4.

Richard B. Wirth Jr., 56, 6788 Charles St., Omaha. Criminal possession of a forged instrument, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to March 27.

Stacey L. Jones, 54, 2001 First St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 27.

Brandee N. Freauf, 48, 1413 Union Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to April 10.

Maria R. Iniguez, 40, 3634 Madison Ave., Lincoln. No registration, no proof of ownership. Continued to April 25.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to March 31.

Jennifer E. Zapata, 43, 910 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 27.

Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 20, 918 Scott St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, no license on person. Continued to April 13.

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 40, 1012 Ave. B, Council Bluffs. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 21.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations. Continued to May 15.

Dustin L. Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 11.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 30, 403 Grant St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to April 24.

Devon M. Swoboda, 26, 1112 Pelham St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, tampering with witness. Continued to May 9.

Stevie M. Tart, 35, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 17.

Jeffrey P. Petersen, 43, 1010 Parkside Lane. Dog at large. Continued to April 4.

Michelle L. Magdaleno, 52, 208 Hill St. Burglary, first-degree trespassing, theft, criminal mischief. Continued to April 13.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Driving during revocation. Continued to May 15.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Obstructing government operations, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to May 15.

District Court

Arraignments

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Carrying a concealed weapon, guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 3.

Donna L. Schwartz, 51, 721 W. Court St. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 4.

Sentencings

Amanda E. Pugh, 47, 707 W 7th St., Columbia, Tenn. 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Continued

Daniel Jenkins, 31, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. Continued to April 5.

Rosa A. Munoz-Estrada, 49, Intent to distribute counterfeit drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 6.

Emmanuel X. Beach, 23. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to April 19.

Roy E Allison Jr., 471122 Ella St., Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 19.

John D. Helter, 47, 700 Elk St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money. Continued to April 19.

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3 A felony, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 19.

Devon R. Kagy, 29, 1535 Court St. Two counts protection order violation, terroristic threats. Continued to April 19.

Alyssa M. Kearn, 24, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to April 19.

Nicholas S. Heitman, 36, 1025 Sixth St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, resisting arrest. Continued to April 19.

Nicholas S. Heitman, 36, 1025 Sixth St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 19.

Tammy S. Wicklander, 58, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 19.

Dawn Meyer, 37, 918 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 19.

Amber L. Hernandez, 44, 710 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to April 19.

Amber L. Hernandez, 44, 710 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 19.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana. Continued to April 20.

James L. Lopez,25, 516 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 300 W. I St., Wymore. Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony. Continued to April 20.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 300 W. I St., Wymore. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to April 20.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to April 20.

Jimmy W. Haynes, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Travis J. Kechely, 35, Three counts theft by deception over $5,000, 10 counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, two counts theft by deception $500-$1,500, issuing a bad check. Continued to April 20.

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Third offense shoplifting. Continued to April 20.

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 20.

Roger D. Powell, 63, 212 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of an explosive device, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Melissa J. Tyson, 38, 414 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle. Continued to April 20.

Christopher L. Volle, 326 Thayer St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Escape, obstructing government operations, contempt of court. Continued to April 5.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts driving under suspension. Continued to April 5.

Davina S. Morgan, 39,204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Continued to May 3.

Joel Estrada-Baez, 21, 420W. H St., Wymore. Intentionally violate narcotics laws, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana over 1 ounce, no operator’s license. Continued to May 3.

Adam L. Rohr, 34, Third offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Continued to May 4.

Jordan W. Meyer, 20,4301 S. 37th St., Lincoln. Discharge a firearm near a vehicle or building, use of a firearm to commit a felony, three counts criminal mischief under $500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unauthorized use of graffiti. Continued to May 18.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 300 W. I St., Wymore. Sex Offender Registration Act violation, failure to report. Jury trial set for May 23.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 300 W. I St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Jury trial set for June 13.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, theft $0-$500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Jury trial set for June 13.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Jury trial set for June 13.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jury trial set for June 13.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Pretrial set for June 22.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, third-degree assault. Pretrial set for June 22.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Terroristic threats. Pretrial set for June 22.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, theft, second-degree trespassing. Pretrial set for June 22.