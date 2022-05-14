At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Hope M. Brown, 46, Blue Springs, $125; Guwan S. Weerawarna-Nilaweera, 18, Manhattan, Kan., $75; Cayd M. Wilgers, 18, Beatrice, $200; Emma M. Gonzalez Salcido, 30, Lincoln, $25; Vitality I Doyzha, 39, Pickrell, $25; Maksim Kishchun, 31, Lincoln, $125; Jennifer S. Meyer, 38, Beatrice, $75; Daniel A. Faimon, 65, Wilber, $25; Brent Schlake, 38, Blue Springs, $75; Hayden M. Faulder, 18, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license

April C. Fulmer, 29, Beatrice, $75; Alex J. Ewald, 20, Beatrice, $75; Christian Rodriguez, 27, Beatrice, $75.

Stop sign violation

Steffen D. Oaks, 22, Lincoln, $75; Justine N. Nelson, 31, Junction City, Kan., $75.

Improper vehicle lights

Alex J. Ewald, 20, Beatrice, $25.

Improper lane change

Zachary R. Haefele, 19, Marysville, Kan., $25.

Disobey traffic control deice

Ty R. Glauser, 45, Rea, Mo., $25.

No child restraint

Dusty D.Green, 43, Reynolds, $25.

Overweight capacity plates

Duane L. Craig, 57, Beatrice, $100.

UCR no registration

Lewis A. Lyle, 40, Barnard, $100; John M. Dexter, 73, Lees Summit, Mo., $100.

CMV marking

John M. Dexter, 73, Lees Summit, Mo., $50; Tyler L. Phelps, 57 Beatrice, $50.

CMV lights

Tyler L. Phelps, 57 Beatrice, $25.

CMV radar detector

Lewis A. Lyle, 40, Barnard, $30.

CMV tire

Duane L. Craig, 57, Beatrice, $50.

CMV wheel

Tyler L. Phelps, 57 Beatrice, $25; Duane L. Craig, 57, Beatrice, $25.

CMV HOS log

Phuoc V. Bui, 55, Independence, Mo., $200.

Arraignments

Nancy K. Simpson, 59, 1109 Ella St. Driving under the influence. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 8.

Nancy K. Simpson, 59, 1109 Ella St. Shoplifting. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 9.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 35, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 9.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, zero tolerance violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Sentencings

Devin T. Smith, 19, 1300 Jefferson St. $50 for CMV tire violation, $100 for CMV load securement, $100 for driving CMV without CDL.

Samuel W. Lohmeier, 37, 19105 S. Fifth Drive. $50 for CMV markings, $100 for farm registration violation, $50 for CMV brake violation, $25 for CMV lights missing.

Bruce R. Gossard, 44, 607 Elk St. $1,000, 10 months jail, license revoked 15 years for third-offense DUI.

Sean M. Slaven, 38, 40 N. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Tara Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. 90 days jail for two counts theft by receiving stolen property.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 18 months probation for first offense DUI.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 30, 501 N. 11th St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 18 months probation for first offense DUI.

Marquel J. Callahan, 30, 3800 N. 13th St., Lincoln. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Roberto Barboa-Barron, 44, 990 Clay St., Tecumseh. $75 for no operator’s license.

John L. Pavlik, 54, 1343 E. Olive Road, Blue Springs. $100 for burning without permit.

Garrett S. Burger, 20, 11086 E. Elm Road, Filley. $25 for underage nicotine use.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. $200 for disorderly conduct.

Dismissed

Nancy K. Simpson, 59, 1109 Ella St. Refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Second-degree assault. Dismissed.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 40, 501 N. 11th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Dismissed with prejudice.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, no license on person, possession of marijuana, failure to deliver title, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Daniel J. Herschlag, 31, 908 Ann St., Marysville, Kan. Driving under suspension, no license on person. Continued to June 2.

Michael S. Grant Jr., 23, 912 Pelham St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 2.

Steven L. Cline, 30, 521 W. D St., Wymore. Driving under the influence, driving left of center. Continued to May 31.

Victoria Carney, 33, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 26.

Colton R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St, Firth. No operator’s license, no brake lights, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to June 7.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, second-degree assault. Continued to June 9.

Joss B. Yates, 32, 727 W. Mary St. Third-offense DUI. Continued to June 14.

Roger Behrens, 60, 607 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to May 31.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to June 14.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 14.

Kim Williams, 47, 13661 E. Highway 4. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to June 10.

Shelby S. Powell, 28, 1322 N. 10th St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to June 16.

Raymond L. Stewart Jr., 48, 1519 Grant St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to May 23.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 28261 S.W. 89th St. Driving under suspension, driving under suspension, obstructing an officer. Continued to June 7.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N 26th St. Driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to June 16.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N 26th St. Driving under revocation. Continued to June 16.

Sergio Mendoza, 27, 1325 Market St. Protection order violation. Continued to June 14.

Rodger A. Keehn, 47, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to June 10.

Blaine D. Colgrove, 47, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to June 10.

Angel J. Wichman, 18, 1715 Arbor St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to June 21.

Matthew S. Brommer, 32, 708 Lincoln St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to July 8.

Gloria A. Lopez, 38 2009 S. Sixth St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to July 8.

Amber N. Georgi, 37, 309 Austin St., Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to May 31.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 2308 Ella St. Third-degree assault, strangulation, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 7.

Jose L. Alvarez, 39, 1310 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 6.

Bound

Nicholas S. Heitman, 35, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court July 6.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Assault by a confined person, strangulation, terroristic threats. Bound to District Court July 6.

Marquel J. Callahan, 30, 3800 N. 13th St., Lincoln. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Bound to District Court July 6.

Transfers

Steve M. Borgman to Alec and Kelsey Dunn. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 39, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $123,000-$124,000.

David and Pamela Hellige to Bryan N, and Roni K. Wright. Lot 9 and part of lots 8, 10, Bear Creek Development of section 26, Midland township. $374,000-$375,000.

Benjamin Prebyl to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lots 1, 2 Berrys subdivision of Beatrice, lot 10 and part of lot 3 in block 60, lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3 in block 56, original town o fBeatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Arlen W. and Sharon K. Nies to Kim Harder. Part of lots 1-3, 10-12 in block 6, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

R&G Rentals LLC to James D. and Kaye L. Oblinger, Curt M. Oblinger. Part of lots 7-10 in block 13, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

1205 Jackson LLC to Saddlehorn Holdings LLC. Lot 9 in block 10, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $65,000-$66,000.

Scott M. and Anne H. Davis to Saddlehorn Holdings LLC. Lot 9 in block 1, Langs subdivision of Beatrice. $62,000-$63,000.

Gary W. and Cherri L. Trump to Rebecca L. Scholz. Lot 10 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $78,000-$79,000.

Virginia R. Haddix to Jay E. and Deborah L. Johnson. Part of lots 9, 10, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $65,000-$66,000.

Perry E. and Margaret J. Gile to Dylan Wenz and Macy Skeen. Lots 5, 6 in block 36, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $258,000-$259,000.

Robin Orwen to Myrvin and Margaret Hager. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 14, original town of Wymore. $2,000-$3,000.

Setzers Manufacturing to Kinney Holdings LLC. Lot 6 in block 3, Gage County Industrial Park. $899,000-$900,000.

Larry L. Wolken to April Hart and Jacob L. Mann. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 11, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Emmett J. and Deloris A. Kalin to James A. and Beverly A. Foote. Lot 1 in block 2, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $182,000-$183,000.

Margaret L. Gottwald to Lisa A. and Patrick J. Porzel. Lot 11 and part of lot 12 in block 31, original town of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Keith L. and Annette S. Gomon to Edward and Carla Zarybnicky. Lots 1-4 in block 12, first addition of Odell. $68,000-$69,000.

BCC Holdings Inc. to Mary Rambour and Matthew J. Lien. Lot 7 in block 1, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $286,000-$287,000. Holly J. Hereth to Darrell D. Bruns. Lot 8 in block 28, original town of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Vicki L. Warren to Larry Wolken and John Woodyard. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 5, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Thomas C. and Michele L. Wheeler to Everett S. Denny and Patricia Denny. Lot 2, Ash Ridge addition fo section 14, Nemaha township. $614,000-$615,000.

Jason and Dawn Carpenter, Timothy and Anne Lottman, Susan Lottman to Chad and Melissa Omar. Lot 5, South 40 Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $41,000-$42,000.

Deborah and Gale Andrew, Dianne and Lennie Lahman, Dawn Connelly to Connie Tate. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 10, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Dougas and Sally Sullivan to James and Marllys Starkey. Lots 1, 2 in block 3, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

