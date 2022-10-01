At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Kay L. Glynn, 67, Beatrice, $75; Todd A. Chinn, 53, Lincoln, $25; Todd A. Chinn, 53, Lincoln, $25; Kaylee Baxendale, 23, Lincoln, $25; Esteban Delgado Gama, 68, Beatrice, $75; Thomas M. Kroeker, 21, Jansen, $125; Kyle R. Vanover, 36, Beatrice, $25; Ellen M. Young, 38, Beatrice, $75; Carolina Barraza, 18, Courtland, Kan., $25; Victoria A. Johnson, 25, Fairbury, $75; Douglas A. Lottman, 68, Diller, $75; Noah E. Nelson, 19, Lincoln, $75; Bryce A. Schouboe, 26, Lincoln, $75; Zachary R. Howe, 30, Fairbury, $25; James P. Wang, 64, Katy, Texas, $200; Latif R. Durrani, 36, Dallas, Texas, $25; Brian T. Ford, 46, Beatrice, $75; Trevor P. Garton, 28, Beatrice, $25; Casey L. Schaefer, 30, DeWitt, $25; Joseph T. Sevaaetasi, 23, Ridgecrest, Calif., $300; Gerson J. Perez Contreras, 22, Omaha, $75; Mary A. Petrusek, 55, Marysville, $25; Joshua J. Carpenter, 38, Beatrice, $125; Thomas J. Wooten, 41, Firth, $25; Danielle M. Solary, 35, Wymore, $75; Hali M. Sykes-Denton, 19, Beatrice, $125; Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, Beatrice, $75; Gregory Martin, 35, Stove Mountain, Ga., $125; Yolan C. Hatch, 37, Kansas City, Mo., $125.

No operator’s license

Michael D. Vanover, 45, Lincoln, $75; Jeffrey L. Tiemersma, 53, Jansen, $75; Jesus Bernal-Moreno, 61, Beatrice, $75; Gerson J. Perez Contreras, 22, Omaha, $75; Andreas L. Bell, 45, Beatrice, $75; Jose J. Anastasio Gregorio, 32, Springfield, Mo., $75; Paul E. Morrison, 48, Beatrice, $75.

No registration

Jonathan J. Rosenthal, 36, Beatrice, $25; Montana M. Bender, 21, Beatrice, $25; Shyann D. Burden, 23, Lincoln, $25; Olivia V. Williams, 30, Omaha, $25; Janice M. Graham, 60, Beatrice, $25; German C. Hernandez, 28, Mitchell, $25; Corey A. Wells, 35, Beatrice, $25; Matthew F. Graham, 40, Franklin, $25; Levi D. Grosskopf, 41, Omaha, $25; Nacole R. Hicks, 37, Barneston, $25; Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, Beatrice, $25; Darin S Bowles, 56, Beatrice, $25; Gregory Martin, 35, Stove Mountain, Ga., $25.

No seat belt

Addy Little, 15, Filley, $25.

Improper stop

Daniel A. Parde, 70, Wymore $25.

Disobey traffic control device

Nicholas G. Teeter, 35, Plymouth, $25.

Overweight capacity plates

German C. Hernandez, 28, Mitchell, $100; Damir Bruguera, 40, Shickley, $50.

UCR no registration

Jose J. Anastasio Gregorio, 32, Springfield, Mo., $100.

CMV load securement

James J. Corkery, 51, Beatrice, $100.

CMV marking

James J. Corkery, 51, Beatrice, $50; German C. Hernandez, 28, Mitchell, $50; Damir Bruguera, 40, Shickley, $50.

CMV lights

German C. Hernandez, 28, Mitchell, $25.

CMV brake

German C. Hernandez, 28, Mitchell, $50; German C. Hernandez, 28, Mitchell, $50; James J. Corky, 51, Beatrice, $50; Damir Bruguera, 40, Shickley, $50; Jose J. Anastasio Gregorio, 32, Springfield, Mo., $50.

CMV HOS Log

Young K. Jun, 62, McLean, Va., $200.

CMV radar detector

Russell D. Tasker, 56, Abilene, Kan., $30.

Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 10 percent:

Matthew G. Bekemeyer, 26, Washington, Kan., $150.

Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 20 percent:

Matthew G. Bekemeyer, 26, Washington, Kan., $500.

Arraignments

Jonathan M. Gouin, 32, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered Bench trial set for Nov. 7.

Tyler E. Deitloff, 36, 226 S. Blaine St., Minden. Willful reckless driving. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 8.

Levi J. Fralin, 41, 1312 High St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 25.

Jarrett L. Carstens, 24, 1100 W. Sargent Road. Driving under the influence Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 18.

Shannon L. Nelson, 47, 703 Maple St., Wamego, Kan. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 18.

Thomas S. Phillips, 28, 720 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 15.

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, 122 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension, no registration, speeding. Guilty plea entered. Continued to Nov. 21.

Derrie Seeman, 41, 402 Warren St. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 27.

Michele Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving under the influence. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 14.

Sentencings

Katelin R. Sturdivant, 18, 1312 Scott St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $50 for no registration in vehicle.

Michael L. Novotny, 63, 309 Main St., Blue Springs. $75 for attempt of a class 2 misdemeanor.

Wyatt M. Lindstrom, 26, 527 Irving St., Hickman. $50 for open container violation.

Madison M. McElroy, 20, 1800 Scott St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Shawn M. Hall, 36, 1206 N. Seventh St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Jacob X Carpenter, 24, 721 S. 28th St., Lincoln. $25 for speeding, $50 for open container violation.

Ramon L. Torres Oyola, 18, 701 N. 11th St. $250 for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest

Dismissed

Jarrett L. Carstens, 24, 1100 W. Sargent Road. Obstructing an officer, attempt of a class 4 felony. Dismissed with prejudice.

Michele Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation, Dismissed with prejudice.

Michele Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation, Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts driving under suspension. Continued.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued.

Alyssa M. Kearn, 24, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 18.

Molly J. Kucera, 23, 1703 Wentworth Ave. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 1.

Jerricho T. Parratt, 20, 128 W Fairfield St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 1.

Janelle S. Sweeney, 27, 502 W. J St., Wymore. Driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Oct. 28.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 29.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 29.

Arlando G. Feldhausen, 22, 2340 W. O St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, overtake a school bus. Continued to Nov. 1.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Harassment protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 25.

Steven L. Cline, 30, 521 W. D St., Wymore. Driving under the influence, driving left of center. Continued to Oct. 11.

Benjamin D. Dunn, 43, 3322 Albert Rains St., Bellevue. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation, driving on shoulder. Continued to Nov. 1.

Jack R. Bussey, 26, 13615 S. Polk Plaza St., Omaha. Driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 22.

Kesha E. Santero, 32, 135 N. Vermont St., Cortland. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Oct. 11.

Glen D. Richards, 45, 410 S. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 20.

Donald K Gurganious, 18, 420 S. 16th St., Wymore. Protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 11.

Margaret A. Sullivan, 57, 1419 Elk St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Xavier L. Packett, 20, 538 W. Ella St. Speeding, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Nov. 8.

Joshue T. Felipe-Toribio, 40, 738 W. Mary St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 21.

Christopher L. Volle, 31, 326 Thayer St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 14.

Lizet C. Morales, 24, 721 W. Mary St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 28.

Emily L. Troudt, 33, 420 N. Eighth St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Nov. 28.

Tiffany A. Morris, 28, 648 W. Court St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued ot Oct. 27.

Bound

Colten R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St., Firth. Discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Bound to District Court Nov. 2.

Transfers

Lance R. Gehring to Larry Shelley. Lots 11-13 in block 14, original town of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Aaron D. and Lisa M. Delhay to Bret Hobbiebrunken. Lot 2 replat of lots 8-9, Whitetail Wilderness Estates of section 13, Nemaha township. $539,000-$540,000.

Max W. and Margaret A. Werner to CRO LLC. Part of lot 6 in block 35, original town of Beatrice. $28,000-$29,000.

RIchard D. and Linda K. Clabaugh to Anthony R. Chisano. Lot 2, Whispering Pines Estates second subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $84,000-$85,000.

Tim E. and Nancy L. Summers to Matthew E. and Barbara D. Jones. Part of lots 7-9 in block 2, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.

Gregory L. and Jody S. Helton to Jennifer and Sherman Card. Part of lot 8, Pioneer Acres Koenig subdivision of section 26, Blakely township. $229,000-$230,000.

Marilyn Brier to Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman. Lot 10 in block 4, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $135,000-$136,000.

Larry L. Wolken to Deetta Hayes. Part of lot 12 in block 31, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Randy and Janet Roberts to One Property at a Time Inc. Lots 1, 2, Casebeer Jacob addition of Blue Springs. $32,000-$33,000.

Randy and Janet Roberts to One Property at a Time Inc. Lots 3, 4 and part of lot 5, Casebeer Jacob addition of Blue Springs. $14,000-$15,000.

Amber Shufeldt to Dreesen Enterprises Inc. Part of block 1, Christenson addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg to Debbie Myers. Part of lots 55-56, MCConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.

Joe A. Crosier Sr. and Jacquelyn S. Crosier to Todd A. VanLaningham. Part of block 24, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.