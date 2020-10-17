At the Courthouse

Lori L. Lovell, Lori L. Preslicka to Brenda Russell. Lots 10-11 in block 15, Hoags addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Odell Community Foundation Inc. to Blake J. and Carly S. Vitosh. Lots 9, 10 in block 3, original town of Odell. $1,000-$2,000.

Carl and Amanda Fanning to Kurt A. and Angela L. Agena. Lot 2, Hartley and Agena first addition of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Diana M. Basel to Cameron and Sharon Richardson. Part of lots 4-6 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Jonathan J. Woltemath to Gabriela Martinez. Lot 18 and part of lot 19 in block 7, original town of Pickrell. $123,000-$124,000.

Jesse D. Vetrovsky, William Schank to Walter J. and Kristen D. Pledge. Lots 5-6 in block 7, Glenover of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Brain T. Genrich, Katherine and Brian Genrich to Ethan C. and Sarah C. Schroeder Part of section 17, Logan township. $249,000-$250,000.

Michele A. and Ralph C. Haynes to Diane K. and Russel D. Nieveen. Part of sections 29, 33, Adams township. $313,000-$314,000.

