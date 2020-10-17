At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Ciera A. Lerma, 29, Beatrice, $125; Jonathan A. Fletcher, 24, Fairbury, $75; Ronald T. Gurganious, 17, Wymore, $200; Donald F. Yost, 75, Lincoln, $125; Eric W. Taylor, 43, Lincoln, $125.
No operator’s license:
Eric W. Taylor, 43, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Eric L. Klaus, 48, Beatrice, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Bryant A. Hunzeker, 20, Lincoln, $75.
Traffic signal violation:
Camden R. Behrens, 16, Adams, $75.
Fictitious plates:
Jennifer J. Mick, 45, Wymore, $50.
Load contents violation:
Eric L. Klaus, 48, Beatrice, $100.
Arraignments
Dexter Robinson, 50, 1202 N. Seventh St. Two counts third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 20.
Migdalia Valentin, 48, 2900 E St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 24.
Christopher A. Rosiak, 33, 325 W. Third St., Cortland. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, possession of marijuana. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 10.
Tanner Neemann, 18, 5623 Salt Valley View, Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 17.
Tyler L. Trisler, 27, 1017 W. D St., Wymore. Second offense shoplifting. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 30.
Sentencings
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 1018 N. 15th St. 75 days jail for theft by receiving stolen property.
Madison R. Little, 18, 2035 N. 28th St., Lincoln. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Trent T. Tuma, 20, 609 S. 11th St. $250 for minor in possession.
Taylor L. Russell, 20, 70987 A Road, Stamford. $250 for minor in possession.
Adam S. Mason, 35, 908 Elk St. 18 months probation for third-degree domestic assault and two counts disturbing the peace.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43. $18 for unlawful display of plates, $100 for no proof of insurance, $100 for failure to appear.
Erin M. Pluhacek, 24, 911 S. 11th St. One year probation for theft $500-$1,500, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device.
Paul A. Hassenfeldt, 55, 520 Greenwood St., Sterling. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin J. Hood, 20, 8323 Sunridge Road, Lincoln. $100 for zero tolerance violation, $250 for minor in possession.
Carlos Ortiz-Murillo, 35, 630 Oak Ave., Crete. $200 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Zachary J. Roth, 25, 1507 First St., Nebraska City. $100 for driving under suspension.
Dismissed
Migdalia Valentin, 48, 2900 E St., Lincoln. Open container violation. Dismissed without prejudice.
Christopher A. Rosiak, 33, 325 W. Third St., Cortland. Unlawful display of plates, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed without prejudice.
James L. Orton, 36, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Dismissed.
Austin J. Hood, 20, 8323 Sunridge Road, Lincoln. Open container violation, unlawful display of plate. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Dalton J. Parde, 20, 513 E. First St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 10.
Joseph Moss, Mount Pleasant, Texas. Fugitive from justice. Continue to Dec. 11.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 20.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 20.
Christian T. Heil, 21, 2820 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving. Continued to Nov. 6.
Michael Carel Jr., 40, 1419 Summit St. First offense DUI, open container violation, speeding. Continued to Nov. 10.
Amy L. Boyd, 39, 622 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 20.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, 728 Ninth St., Pawnee City. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 19.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Protection order violation. Continued to Nov. 17.
Preston P. Goin, 19, 718 Elk St. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Nov. 17.
Austin M. Klaus, 32, 2840 Garfield St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Oct. 27.
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Continued to Oct. 27.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, 800 Jackson St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Nov. 17.
Wayne A. Saul Jr., 46, 1301 Lincoln St. Driving while revoked, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 27.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 24.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43. Theft. Continued to Nov. 24.
Robert D. Cave, 30, 5010 Emerald Drive, Lincoln. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, carrying a concealed weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to apply. Continued to Oct. 19.
Jeffrey Burchett, 67, 303 E. Madden Ave., DeWitt. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Oct. 27.
Kodi L. McFall-Borzekofski, 30, 703 N. 10th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Oct. 27.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, 800 Jackson St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Nov. 17.
Travis A. Privett, 26, 912 W. F St., Wymore Second offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 17.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 27.
Preston D. Jurgens, 23, 221 S. 21st St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to Nov. 20.
David J. Urban, 34, 1014 Grant St. Strangulation, obstructing government operations. Continued to Nov. 17.
Tonia S. Eubanks, 4261048 702nd Road, Summerfield, Kan. Five counts obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Continued to Oct. 22.
Anthony K. Johnson, 35, 205 E. 16th St., Junction City, Kan. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 22.
District Court
Arraignments
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 2.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 3.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 3.
David D. Shepardson, 54, 712 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 2.
Leslie L. Shepardson,48, 124 W. First St., Blue Springs. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 2.
Lacey J. Jacob, 36, 303 S. Minnesota St., Waterville, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 5.
Wayne Saul Jr., 46, 1310 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 3.
Wayne Saul Jr., 46, 1310 Lincoln St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 3.
Continued
Adam S. Mason, 35, 908 Elk St.Theft over $5,000. Continued to Nov. 4.
Gary A. Ingrao, 39, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 5.
Joshua T. Beck, 36, 919 Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 18.
Joshua T. Beck, 36, 919 Sixth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Nov. 18.
Transfers
Wells Fargo, Northwest Bank, Stan D. Mor to Rodney Trauernicht. Part of section 22, Holt township. $84,000-$85,000.
Patricia A. Saathoff, Lavern and Bonnie Saathoff to Douglas Brown. Lot 2 in block 17, second addition of south Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.
Lori L. Lovell, Lori L. Preslicka to Brenda Russell. Lots 10-11 in block 15, Hoags addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.
Odell Community Foundation Inc. to Blake J. and Carly S. Vitosh. Lots 9, 10 in block 3, original town of Odell. $1,000-$2,000.
Carl and Amanda Fanning to Kurt A. and Angela L. Agena. Lot 2, Hartley and Agena first addition of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Diana M. Basel to Cameron and Sharon Richardson. Part of lots 4-6 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
Jonathan J. Woltemath to Gabriela Martinez. Lot 18 and part of lot 19 in block 7, original town of Pickrell. $123,000-$124,000.
Jesse D. Vetrovsky, William Schank to Walter J. and Kristen D. Pledge. Lots 5-6 in block 7, Glenover of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
Brain T. Genrich, Katherine and Brian Genrich to Ethan C. and Sarah C. Schroeder Part of section 17, Logan township. $249,000-$250,000.
Michele A. and Ralph C. Haynes to Diane K. and Russel D. Nieveen. Part of sections 29, 33, Adams township. $313,000-$314,000.
Ricki J. Rapp to Diane K. and Russel D. Nieveen. Part of sections 29, 33, Adams township. $313,000-$314,000.
Richard L. and Judy E. Reimer to John A. Regier. Part of section 17, Midland township. $649,000-$650,000.
Leonard C. and Maxine Gowen to Kelly I. Zurita. Lot 6 in block 6, second addition of South Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.
Randall L. and Barbara J. Hothan to Bret Kochanowicz. Lot 5, Bellwood addition of Beatrice. $197,000-$198,000.
