At the courthouse

William F. Rasp, 54, 1405 C St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to July 20.

Shelby L. Stohs, 29, 405 Meridian St., Jansen. Theft valued at more than $5,000. Continued to July 30.

Patrick E. Masur, 38, 61524 Penn St., Sterling. Third offense DUI, careless driving, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 11.

Jamie D. Fortney, 36, 418 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, second offense driving under the influence of drugs, refusing to submit to a test. Continued to July 20.

Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Aug. 3.

Daniel E. Nelson, 45, 32425 S. 63rd Road, Holmesville. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 11.

Kessler W. Nogle, 24, 1117 Grant St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to July 28.

Derrick A. Hurley, 33, 402 S. A St., Blue Springs. Driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, ATV lights. Continued to July 28.