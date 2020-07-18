At the courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Michael C. Lewis, 23, Jansen, $200; Abel Cisneroz, 21, Beatrice, $125; Michelle M. Schiebur, 59, Wymore, $200; Daniel L. Hile, 23, Beatrice, $25; Mary R. Hennings, 29, Lincoln, $75; Amaya V. Leoncio, 56, Sioux City, Iowa, $125.
Stop sign violation:
Miguel A. Palomo Rajas, 34, Tecumseh, $75.
No operator’s license:
Improper passing:
Jouanna L. Goertzen, 19, Beatrice, $25.
Driving left of center:
Kurtis L. Bachman, 63, Adams, $25.
Violate load content requirement:
Nathan R. Lottman, 43, Lincoln, $100.
CMV tire:
Richard G. Wieger, 53, Beatrice, $50; Nathan R. Lottman, 43, Lincoln, $50.
Overweight capacity plates:
Nathan R. Lottman, 43, Lincoln, $75.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles less than 5%:
Nathan R. Lottman, 43, Lincoln, $25.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 5%:
Richard G. Wieger, 53, Beatrice, $75.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 25%:
Nathan R. Lottman, 43, Lincoln, $325.
Arraignments
Austin J. Bulin, 25, 950 14th St., Henderson. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 25.
Luis A. Partida, 31, 2323 Bellwood Drive, Grand Island. Attempt of a class 4 felony, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 4.
Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 42, 901 Washington St. Third-degree assault, protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 25.
Dylan M. Pohlman, 27, 1414 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 25.
Jason C. Vacek, 42, 2822 R St., Lincoln. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 27.
Parker J. Lee, 21, 6805 S. 89th St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 25.
Sentencings
Lisbeth Serrano Torres, 20, 205 Broadway St., Tecumseh. $25 for unlawful park entry.
Tiffany A. Morris, 26, 316 N. Sumner St. $75 for attempted false reporting.
Kevin J. Courtier, 23, 233 S. 20th St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Christopher M. Lyons, 48, 1016 W. A St., Wymore. $100 for willfully defacing road.
Paul R. Thomas, 37, 1209 High St. $50 for criminal mischief.
Eric R. Oblinger, 39, 2604 Ella St. $50 for open container violation.
Daniel L. Boosinger, 36. $75 for disturbing the peace.
Justis D. Barnhouse, 25, 1603 Summit St. 30 days jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Dustin S. Gesin, 35, 1510 N. 10th St. 24 months probation for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.
Dustin S. Gesin, 35, 1510 N. 10th St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 24 months probation for first offense DUI.
James L. Briggs, 32, 635 W. Court St. 17 days jail, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Elisha R. Mais, 22, 212 N. Sixth St. $300 for possession of marijauna, $50 for failure to appear or comply.
Joyce L. Walton, 45, 321 ½ Court St. One year probation for third-degree assault.
Eric D. Nicholson, 38, 823 Ella St. 90 days jail for obstructing a peace officer.
Dismissed
Cory L. Krause, 36, 1306 N. Eighth St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed without prejudice.
Garrett S. Burger, 18, 28941 U.S. Highway 77. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Dismissed without prejudice.
Joshua D. Lerma, 34, 705 Elk St. First-degree trespassing. Dismissed without prejudice.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Two counts contributing to the delinquency of a child. Dismissed without prejudice.
Eric D. Nicholson, 38, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 20.
Vitaly Push, 27, 3000 Lincoln St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 10.
William F. Rasp, 54, 1405 C St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to July 20.
Shelby L. Stohs, 29, 405 Meridian St., Jansen. Theft valued at more than $5,000. Continued to July 30.
Patrick E. Masur, 38, 61524 Penn St., Sterling. Third offense DUI, careless driving, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 11.
Jamie D. Fortney, 36, 418 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, second offense driving under the influence of drugs, refusing to submit to a test. Continued to July 20.
Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Aug. 3.
Daniel E. Nelson, 45, 32425 S. 63rd Road, Holmesville. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 11.
Kessler W. Nogle, 24, 1117 Grant St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to July 28.
Derrick A. Hurley, 33, 402 S. A St., Blue Springs. Driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, ATV lights. Continued to July 28.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. False reporting, leaving the scene of an accident, acts declared unlawful. Continued to Aug. 20.
Riley J. Wegner, 18, 46411 S. 66th Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 18.
Eric S. Lillie, 51, 305 Cheyenne Drive. Obstructing a peace officer, refuse to submit to a test, no operator’s license, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to July 21.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 58, 1515 Bell St. Third offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 4.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 58, 1515 Bell St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 4.
William F. Rasp, 54, 1405 C St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance driving under suspension. Continued to July 27.
Mark L. Smith, 57, 209 E. Main St., Beloit, Kan. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 4.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Careless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Aug. 4.
Frank E. Bates, 26, 2941 N. 65th St., Lincoln. Speeding, driving during revocation, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 11.
Dennis L. Pella, 50, 1901 S. Second St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 14.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 6.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Aug. 6.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 1300 N. 13th St. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension. Continued to July 27.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 1300 N. 13th St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to July 27.
James L. Briggs, 32, 635 W. Court St. Burglary, robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, third-degree assault, habitual criminal. Continued to Aug. 6.
Jovan A. Miranda, 23, 709 W. Third Ave., Bellevue. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, two counts attempt of a class 2 felony, third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, two counts use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing government operations. Continued to July 31.
William A. Bowen, 27, 5202 N. 48th St., Omaha. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 18.
Austin J. Reed, 21, 1305 Court St. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 11.
James L. Orton, 36, 1414 N. 11th St. Burglary. Continued to July 31.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Continued to July 31.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Burglary. Continued to July 31.
District Court
Arraignments
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 2.
Joseph Barr, 26, 8217 S. 152nd St., Omaha. Attempt of a class 4 felony, shoplifting. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 17.
Dawn Meyer, 35, 918 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 3.
Sentencings
Sheena Hammond, 34, 517 N. 11th St. 180 days jail for attempted second-degree forgery.
Chelsi L. Pike, 33, 1505 Oxford Place, Manhattan, Kan. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, 24 months probation concurrent for failure to appear.
Continued
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Sept. 2.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 2.
Toke T. Dekoning, 34, 740 Fourth St., Pawnee City. Possession of a controlled substance, expose child to methamphetamine. Continued to Aug. 5.
Michael S. Armagost, 37, 211 S. LaSalle St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Aug. 13.
Kyle S. O’Day, 32, 4621 Cooper Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 12.
David D. Shepardson, 53, 712 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 5.
Tammy S. Swearingen, 57, 304 N. 12th St., Marysville, Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Aug. 13.
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St, Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Aug. 5.
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 2200 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, expose child to methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 5.
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 2200 Ella St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 5.
Anthony J. Campbell, 49, 105 S. 13th St. Negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 3.
Charles E. Fisher, 55. Attempt of a class 2A felony, Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Sept. 2.
Andrew B. Linville, 28, 186 Highway 136, Tecumseh. Attempted shoplifting. Continued to Aug. 13.
Andrew B. Linville, 28, 186 Highway 136, Tecumseh. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 13.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 12.
Trevor L Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 12.
Ashly R. Orton. 30, 1414 N. 11th St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 13.
James L. Orton, 30, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 13.
Jessica N. Lindblad, 33, 303 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 3.
Jessica N. Lindblad, 33, 2111 S. Second St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 3.
Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, 416 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 6.
Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, 416 Court St. Child abuse. Continued to Aug. 6
Transfers
Kevin Straub, LaVae Straub to Byron W. and Denise J. Riesen. Lot 19, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.
Ronald B. Tegtmeier to Keith R. Heckenliable. Lots 8-11 in block 3, original town of Clatonia. $139,000-$140,000.
Duonix Beatrice LP to Corn Oil Renewable Energy LLC. Lots 19-20, 29-37 and part of lots 21-22, Gage County Industrial Park. $11,700,000-$11,701,000.
Ingolf D. and Laura R. Maustad to Blake Meints Custom Homes. Lot 3 Wildwood Estates second addition of Beatrice. $47,000-$48,000.
Eric E. and Amanda L. Blook to Thomas and Teri Bidlak. Part of lot 2 in block 2, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $137,000-$138,000.
McKayla E. and Sam Busboom to Rya nd and Julie Cates. Lot 7 in block 3, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $140,000-$141,000.
Pauline L. Giese to Merritt J. and Judy Koehn. Part of section 27, Barneston township. $140,000-$141,000.
Thomas C. and Michele L. Wheeler to Gary B. and Alison G. Walton. Lot E replat of lots 1-6, Ash Ridge addition of section 14 Nemaha townhip. $86,000-$87,000.
Tanner and Anne Parde to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Lot 2 in block 16, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.
Robert E. and Rita M. Jones to Ronald and Patricia Hortman. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 9, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.
Teresa A. Meints to Randy and Jeanne Pierce. Lot 1, Meints second subdivision of section 13, Highland township. $487,000-$488,000.
Ralph B. and Joyce Kassing to Gary Robertson. Lots 12-13 in block 10, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.
Carol Vrtiska, Euege Cripe to Steven and Shelly Crosier, Shawn and Jessica Cooper. Lot 25, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
Angela J. Sherrill to Virginia Skidmore. Part of lot 5, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.
Darrell D. and Sue A. Bruns to Beatrice Bakery Company. Lots 7-9 in block 75, original town of Beatrice. $299,000-$300,000.
Janelle L. and Eugene Virus, Glenda R. and Douglas Bro, Ruth Lindboe, Lawayne and Barbara J. Feit to Justin and Emily Haxby. Part of section 35, Clatonia township. $1,023,000-$1,024,000.
Marilee Brinkmeyer, Jennifer Pitts Healther L. Greenwood, Wayne Brinkmeyer to Justin and Emily Haxby. Part of section 35, Clatonia township. 255,000-$256,000.
