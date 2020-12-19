At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Taigon V. Kotinek, 18, Wymore, $75; Shane V. Venhaus, 38, Lincoln, $25; Bonnie Jantzen, 18, Beatrice, $75; Jason Huggins, 43, Lincoln, $125; Brandon R. Knapp, 37, Omaha, $25; Alexia F. Borch, 20, Fairbury, $75; Nicole E. Gregory, 41, Grants Pass, Ore., $25; Jorge R. Skorey, 32, Lincoln, $125; Travis S. Hoverson, 30, Odell, $75; Tyler J. Codr, 20, Plattsmouth, $200.
No operator’s license:
Casey J. Dayhuff, 38, Beatrice, $75; Ariana D. Fitzgerald, 22, Beatrice, $75.
No registration:
Alec K. Myers, 47, Beatrice, $25; Nicholas W. Houston, 76, Beatrice, $25; Brandon R. Knapp, 37, Omaha, $25; Ernest M. Kucera, 78, Friend, $200; Tyler J. Codr, 20, Plattsmouth, $25; Ariana D. Fitzgerald, 22, Beatrice, $25.
Unlawful display of plates:
Tyler J. Codr, 20, Plattsmouth, $50.
Stop sign violation:
Linda W. Gibbs, 57, DeWitt, $75.
Failure to signal:
Daniel L. Otto, 64, Lincoln, $25.
Exceed width limits:
Jason L. Gouldie, 51, Filley, $35.
Load contents violation:
Jason L. Gouldie, 51, Filley, $100.
Arraignments
Dalton J. Parde, 20, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 19.
Jamie D. Fortney, 37, 418 N. 13th St. Refuse to submit to a test. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 14.
Taylor W. Snider, 19, 357 Henderson Drive, Henderson, Texas. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 7.
Alysia M. Karlin, 41, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 12.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 8.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 8.
Sentencings
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 310 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. $50 for open container violation.
Michael K. Kopf, 61, 102 W. Third St., Blue Springs. $50 for open container violation.
Daniel H. Britt, 34, 491 Calhoun St., Tecumseh. $100 for driving under suspension.
Delani C. Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union Ave. $50 for open container violation.
Coltin J. Auman, 23, 1100 Park St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
William R. Humphrey, 17, 1612 Washington St. $150 for hunting without permission, $50 for each of two counts no waterfowl stamp.
David E. McLaughlin, 63, 420 N. Sixth St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $125 for speeding.
Jerry M. Otten, 32, 1309 N. Eighth St. $25 for no valid registration, $100 for driving under suspension.
Davin L. Stege, 35, 521 S. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Michael Carel Jr., 41, 1419 Summit St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Patrick E. Masur, 39, 61524 Penn St., Sterling. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked 18 months, 18 months probation for second offense DUI.
Victoria C. Lopez, 1902 Elk St. $50 for each of two counts dog at large.
Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 43, 901 Washington St. $100, one day jail for third-degree assault, $100, one day concurrent for protection order violation.
Dismissed
Coltin J. Auman, 23, 1100 Park St. No valid registration. Dismissed without prejudice.
David E. McLaughlin, 63, 420 N. Sixth St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed without prejudice.
Jamie D. Fortney, 37, 418 N. 13th St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Sonnie R. Marshall, 29, 1222 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 19.
Joshua R. Leseberg, 32, 521 N. 11th St. No valid registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to Jan. 19.
Darshit Patel, 47, 1903 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 1.
Roy W. Schroeder, 53, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Harassment protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 19.
Bruce R. Gossard, 43, 607 Elk St. Assault. Continued to Jan. 5.
Allen R. Rummell, 33, 7356 Mercy Lane, Hickman. No proof of insurance. Continued to Jan. 19.
Rodger A. Keehn, 45, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 1.
Michael Walton, 37, 415 Russel St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 19.
Michael Walton, 37 3210 Serenity Circle, Lincoln. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 19.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Dec. 22.
Michael J. Walton, 37, 415 Russel St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 19.
Jeremy P. Dutton, 44, 1621 N. Ninth St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Dec. 31.
Jeremy P. Dutton, 44, 1621 N. Ninth St. Two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Dec. 31.
Blaine D. Colgrove, 46, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 14.
Matthew J. Stevison, 30, 1310 Washington St. Second offense resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 14.
Andrew S. White, 34, 515 N. 13th St. Trespassing, criminal mischief $500-$1,500. Continued to Jan. 14.
Jessie J. Probst, 39, 1013 Parkside Lane. Third-degree domestic assault, tampering with witness. Continued to Jan. 19.
Erica R. Franzen, 21, 1800 Scott St. Two counts shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 29.
Shelby C. Mullen, 18, 5301 Blueberry Court, Lincoln. Minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 19.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a police officer. Continued to Dec. 22.
Julius K. Bruner, 29, 105 ½ N. Fourth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 19.
Deedra L. Zabokrtsky, 56, 305 Lincoln St., Cortland. Two counts negligent child abuse. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 19.
Clarissa A. Ruh, 50, 412 S. Railroad St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Jan. 5.
Brandon R. Putnam, 28, 8778 W. Scott Road. DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license. Continued to Dec. 21.
Abram L. Wyatt, 36. Three counts negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 4.
Amy L. Boyd, 39, 622 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 7.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 4.
Matthew A. Shea, 29, 1118 W. Scott St. Strangulation. Continued to Jan. 8.
Bound
Gary A. Ingrao, 40, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, driving under suspension. Bound to District Court Feb. 4.
Transfers
Ricky J. Vontz to Ronda Pieper. Part of section 34, Midland township. $94,000-$95,000.
David A. and Twila I Weir to Veronica Mayoleth and Adam Cloyd. Lot 8 in block 24, Wymores addition of Wymore. $10,000-$11,000.
Teri Lee Zimmerman, Lyn Rumpel to Lacey J. Haughton. Lot 18 in block 4, Kyles and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.
Verdella M. Vetrovsky to Rehab Junkies LLC. Part of section 33, Logan township. $119,000-$120,000.
Brandon and Betsy Birulkin to Danyell and James Heinemann. Part of section 11, Clatonia township. $379,000-$380,000.
Ross and Amber Schumacher to Julie A. Wright. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 29, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $145,000-$146,000.
Frank L. and Lynn Buss to Jaime Cariaga and Rocio Bobadilla. Part of blocks 21 and 22, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.
Ryan Drent to Kenneth D. Sapp. Lot 10, Dorseys C.G. subdivision fo Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.
Dwight Graham, Steve Graham to Bradley D. and Susan K. Frerichs. Part of section 14, Barneston township. $499,000-$500,000.
Dwight Graham, Steve Graham to Benjamin T. McGuire and Shawna M. Andrews. Part of section 33, Liberty township. $249,000-$250,000.
Stanley A. and Jody F. Riemann to John A. Hamilton, Amy E. Wallick, Amanda Samijenko. Part of section 35, Barneston township. $237,000-$238,000.
