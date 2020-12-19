At the Courthouse

Transfers

Ricky J. Vontz to Ronda Pieper. Part of section 34, Midland township. $94,000-$95,000.

David A. and Twila I Weir to Veronica Mayoleth and Adam Cloyd. Lot 8 in block 24, Wymores addition of Wymore. $10,000-$11,000.

Teri Lee Zimmerman, Lyn Rumpel to Lacey J. Haughton. Lot 18 in block 4, Kyles and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Verdella M. Vetrovsky to Rehab Junkies LLC. Part of section 33, Logan township. $119,000-$120,000.

Brandon and Betsy Birulkin to Danyell and James Heinemann. Part of section 11, Clatonia township. $379,000-$380,000.

Ross and Amber Schumacher to Julie A. Wright. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 29, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $145,000-$146,000.

Frank L. and Lynn Buss to Jaime Cariaga and Rocio Bobadilla. Part of blocks 21 and 22, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Ryan Drent to Kenneth D. Sapp. Lot 10, Dorseys C.G. subdivision fo Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Dwight Graham, Steve Graham to Bradley D. and Susan K. Frerichs. Part of section 14, Barneston township. $499,000-$500,000.