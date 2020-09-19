At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Samantha Fowler, 35, Adams, $75; Tyler R. Briggs, 28, Lincoln, $125; Lois M. Schmidt, 74, Plymouth, $75; Nathaniel L. House, 29, Adams, $25; Jake R. Howard, 28, Jonesville, La., $25; Jeremy J. Lachance, 36, Lincoln, $125; Richard L. Nickel, 18, Malcolm, $75; Duaine D. Arena, 45, Beatrice, $75; Tyus J. Chudomelka, 18, Bellevue, $200; Kristopher Padgett, 26, Marysville, Kan., $125; Samuel E. Larson, 28, $25; Jeffrey Oreskovich, 37, Omaha, $125.
No seat belt:
Kristopher Padgett, 26, Marysville, Kan., $25.
No operator’s license:
Claude G. Stegemann, 76, Beatrice, $75.
Child restraint violation:
Diego J. Rivas Ortiz, 28, DeWitt, $25.
Disobey stop light:
Keeler R. Hopkins, 61, Lake Andes, $75.
Negligent driving:
Eric M. Wilcox, 32, Beatrice, $40.
Arraignments
Jerry D. Ferguson, 40, 719 N. 11th St. Protection order violation. No contest plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 20.
Remington L. Holes, 30, 423 Helen St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 5.
Sentencings
Chad R. Houseman, 39, 1616 N. 14th St. $250 for reckless driving.
Vicki L. Warren, 45, 1300 Park St. $100 for careless driving.
Coby A. Carel, 21, 421 Capital Beach, Lincoln. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1302 Union Ave. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.
Angela K. Creek, 58, 1867 E. Aspen Road, Cortland. $100 for shoplifting.
Tara E. Gleason, 45, 1904 Country Meadows. $1,000, 90 days jail, license revoked 15 years for third offense DUI, 90 days jail concurrent for transporting a child while intoxicated.
Timothy J. Sutter, 43, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. $100 for driving under suspension.
Chance R. Johnson, 20, 5120 London Road, Lincoln. $200 for speeding, seven days jail, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Jorge A. Morales, 37, 232 13th St.m Lincoln. 60 days jail concurrent for attempt of a class 4 felony, disturbing the peace, attempt of a class 4 felony.
Dismissed
Vicki L. Warren, 45, 1300 Park St. Driving under the influence, refuse to submit to a pretest. Dismissed with prejudice.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Failure to display proper number of plates. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Scott M. Brown, 32, 1011 Meriwether St. Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing government operations, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 5.
Austin M. Klaus, 32, 2840 Garfield St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 21.
Darick L. Steinberg, 25, 2012 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 20.
Anita J. Werner, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Continued to Sept. 22.
Danielle M. Zaptin, 36, 1322 N. 10th St. Two counts procuring alcohol to a minor, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a child, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 18.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 2.
Riley J. Wegner, 18, 46411 S. 66th Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Continued to Sept. 18.
Steven J. Keck, 40, 1700 Monroe St. Second offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 29.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 25, 728 Ninth St., Pawnee City. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 13.
Austin J. Bulin, 25, Henderson. Driving under suspension, failure to appear or comply. Continued to Nov. 19.
Quentin L. Erks, 36, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Sept. 17.
Heidi L. Kopf, 40, 2200 Ella St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to Sept. 18.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to Oct. 8.
Corbyn P. Bouma-Day, 20, 553 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 18.
Corbyn P. Bouma-Day, 20, 553 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 18.
Bound
Tyler W. Eggert, 36, 1506 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 7.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Burglary. Bound to District Court Oct. 14.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 415 Third St., Virginia. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 14.
District Court
Arraignments
Valentine A. Rakhmanov, 36, Fifth offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 18.
William F. Rasp, 54, 1405 C St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 4.
Sentencings
Jerome S. Beck, 38. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony.
Bobby R. Briggs, 28, 730 Jackson Ave., Seward. Two years prison for accessory to a class 3 or 3A felony.
Trey S. Billesbach, 19, 1712 Ella St. Six months additional probation for two counts possession of a stolen firearm.
Ceeara N. Evans, 34, 834 Grand Ave., Humboldt. 180 days jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Continued
James L. Briggs, 32, 635 W. Court St. Burglary, robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, third-degree assault, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 4.
Gary A. Ingrao, 39, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 14.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 7.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 7.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 7.
Jason L. Tyler, 54. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 8.
Aaron S. Kreifels, 35. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Willful reckless driving, criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 4.
James L. Lopez, 22, 823 N. Sixth St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 8.
Dawn Meyer, 35, 918 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 4.
Joshua T. Beck, 36, 919 Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 14.
Anthony J. Campbell, 49, 1700 Park St. Negligent child abuse. Continued to Oct. 7.
Chance R. Corliss, 34, Schickley. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 7.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 7.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 7.
Cherish M. Lovell, 29, 910 W. I St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 4.
Wayne Saul Jr., 46, 1310 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 14
Wayne Saul Jr., 46, 1310 Lincoln St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 14.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, failure to appear. Continued to Oct. 14.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Burglary. Continued to Oct. 14.
Marriage Licenses
Reece E. Gronewold, 24, Beatrice to Megan M. Gappa, 24, Beatrice.
Scott M. Erickson, 63, Filley to Dana D. Singleton, 61, Topeka, Kan.
Thomas H. Franssen Jr., 35, Wymore to Cora R. Lamb, 39, Wymore.
Curtis C. Schmidt, 33, Beatrice to Christina A. Findeis, 42, Beatrice.
Paul A. Hagemeier, 36, DeWitt to Heather M. Higgins, 39, DeWitt.
Jerry W. Yeager Jr., 31, Cortland to Amber Lynn Jordan, 29, Cortland.
Brian T. Steinberg, 53, DeWitt to Robin L Cooper, 50, DeWitt.
Andrea J. Lear, 34, Beatrice to Nena M. Phipps, 27, Beatrice.
Divorces
Dustin S. Gesin, 35, Beatrice from Angel T. Gesin, 31, Sioux Falls, S.D. Married August 2018.
LeAnne M. Wolf, 37, Beatrice from Patrick R Wolf, 42, Beatrice. Married May 2009.
Ronald K. Mayhew, 55, Blue Springs from Deina D. Mayhew, 38, Beatrice. Married October 2007.
Transfers
Craig and Caset Zarybnicky to Katelee Lehew. Part of lots 17, 18 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $193,000-$194,000.
Bernita R. Morgan, Kari Ann and Michael Ramsey, Allen and Lori Koch, Connie E. and David Heidbrink, Cammie F. and Terry A. Hellmer to Rachel E. Knutson, Johnny Denton. Lots 1, 2 in block 6, Glenover of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.
Harriet D. Covington to Christopher Ulrick. Lots 1-4 in block 20, Glenover of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
Dennis L. Morgan to Dennis L. Morgan and Trudy K. Spicer. Lot 130, south Beatrice of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.
Keith and Shannon Ottersberg to Elliott J. Hawkins. Lot 6 in block 26, Wymores addition to Wymore. $0-$1,000.
Eugene R. and Phyllis A. Schoen to John C. Hicks and Ariana M. Miller. Lot 6 in block 5, original town of Pickrell. $95,000-$96,000.
Garrett E. Hereth to Blanca E. Ruiz and Clifford D. Dahlkoetter. Lots 10-13, Games addition of Blue Springs. $32,000-$33,000.
Sara E. Hutchison to Michael Novotny. Lots 7, 8 in block 4, original town of Blue Springs. $13,000-$14,000.
