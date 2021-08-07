At the Courthouse

Transfers

Cleo L. Ryden to Bessie K. Wood. Lots 13-18 in block 1, Drahobls addition of Blue Springs. $149,000-$150,000.

Landmarks Holmes and Properties LLC, Holmes Properties LLC to Wanda Garrett. Part of lot 12 in block 4, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Jeffrey Loper, Diane Hill, Marilyn Loper to Curt and Tonya Beckenhauer. Lot 13 in block 5, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

Amy Wergin, Marfae L. Wergin to Mark A. and Melissa M. Decker, Zachary R. Decker. Lot 5 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.

Jason J. and Michelle L. Ahola to Andrew W. and Cheryl L. Patrick, David M. and Billie A. Crowe. Part of section 17, Barneston. $250,000-$251,000.

Jennifer N. and Jesse Thompson to Eric M. and Courtney C. Cullison. Lot 1 in block 8, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Sophia Fuchs, Susan and Leland Moore, Marlys L. and Albert Wagner, Leroy W. and Mary Stohs to Farmers Cooperative. Part of section 18 Paddock township. $32,000-$33,000.

Donald C. and Katie M. Schlund to Roy M. Coulter. Part of lot 1, Baumans addition of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.