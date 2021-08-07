At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Raudel Escalante Perez, 45, Austin, Texas, $125; Jesse A. Houseman, 45, Blue Springs, $75; Charles A. Privett Jr., 39, Jenks, Okla., $125; Keli R. Pella, 45, Sterling, $125.
No registration:
Jacob E. Speakman, 39, Beatrice, $25.
Following too close:
Mitchell G. Trout, 24, Filley, $50.
Arraignments
Kallista R. Story, 21, 700 Grace St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 24.
Ronda K. Thompson, 57, 1118 W. Scott St. Protection order violation, failure to appear or comply with citation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 16.
Sentencings
Claude W. Clapper, 75, 202 Kimball St., Pickrell. $75 for speeding, $50 for open container violation.
Ivy G. Vasquez, 24, 2021 S. Second St. $150 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Chad L. Dorn, 47, 905 N. 12th St. $150 for assault.
Skylar R. Whitmore, 27, 915 Lincoln St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension, $100 for no proof of insurance.
Brandon R. Stark, 31, 1001 Court St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $75 for speeding.
Michael S. Abbott, 20, 17012 Airpark Drive, Gretna. $75 for disturbing the peace.
Nicole Thiemann, 39, 2206 Lincoln St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 18 months probation for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Brandon R. Stark, 31, 1001 Court St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.
Kallista R. Story, 21, 700 Grace St. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Minor in possession, careless driving, first offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 17.
Roger Behrens, 59, 607 ½ Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 17.
Edward L. Findlay, 64, 62929 715th Road, Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to Aug. 17.
Joshua Garner, 36, 1502 Washington St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 17.
Robert S. Hillard, 49, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership. Continued to Aug. 27.
Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1200 S. Eighth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Aug. 17.
Riley J. Henry, 19, 400 High St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Aug. 17.
Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Aug. 24.
Matthew J. Hill, 39, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 19.
Kelly J. Schaffer, 58, 911 Main St., Adams. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 2.
Jeremy A. Bates, 36, 700 Bismark St. Two counts dog at large. Continued to Aug. 17.
Alyeea A. Lopez, 18, 910 Bethal Road, Chadron. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 17.
Bound
Ashley M. Maher, 31, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 19.
Ashley M. Maher, 31, 712 Scott St. Harboring an escaped juvenile. Bound to District Court Aug. 19.
Divorces
Priscilla I. Robinson, 33, Lincoln from Brandon E. Robinson, 27, Beatrice. Married November 2017.
Michael R. Klecan, 52, Odell from Sharon Klecan, 48, Odell. Married November 1998.
Sandra L. Steele, 60, Beatrice from David E. Steele, 54, Beatrice. Married August 1987.
Ericka K. Scott, 25, Pickrell from Dylan A. Scott, 26, Winchester, Tenn. Married July 2016.
Teri L. Vidlak, 60, Beatrice from Thomas E. Vidlak, 65, Beatrice. Married December 2006.
Emily R. Lantz, 28, Beatrice from Gage L. Lantz, 30, Spokane, Wash. Married July 2019.
Greta M. Pinkerton, 51, Beatrice from William A. Pinkerton, 50, Beatrice. Married November 1992.
Transfers
Cleo L. Ryden to Bessie K. Wood. Lots 13-18 in block 1, Drahobls addition of Blue Springs. $149,000-$150,000.
Landmarks Holmes and Properties LLC, Holmes Properties LLC to Wanda Garrett. Part of lot 12 in block 4, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.
Jeffrey Loper, Diane Hill, Marilyn Loper to Curt and Tonya Beckenhauer. Lot 13 in block 5, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.
Amy Wergin, Marfae L. Wergin to Mark A. and Melissa M. Decker, Zachary R. Decker. Lot 5 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.
Jason J. and Michelle L. Ahola to Andrew W. and Cheryl L. Patrick, David M. and Billie A. Crowe. Part of section 17, Barneston. $250,000-$251,000.
Jennifer N. and Jesse Thompson to Eric M. and Courtney C. Cullison. Lot 1 in block 8, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.
Sophia Fuchs, Susan and Leland Moore, Marlys L. and Albert Wagner, Leroy W. and Mary Stohs to Farmers Cooperative. Part of section 18 Paddock township. $32,000-$33,000.
Donald C. and Katie M. Schlund to Roy M. Coulter. Part of lot 1, Baumans addition of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.
Patrick and Nguyen Everett to Gabriel J. Robles II, Melisa M. Robles. Lot 2 in block 32, Original town of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.