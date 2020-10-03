At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Artie D. Simmons, 45, Liberty, $75; Melisa B. Aragon, 41, Beatrice, $75; Jerry L. Hastings, 34, Lockwood, $75; Samantha L. Gutierrez, 17, Lincoln, $125; Michelle L. Alvarez, 36, Broomfield, Colo., $125; Jose M. Montano-Betancourt, 44, Trinity, Al., $125; Ricardo Silva, Jr., 25, Lincoln, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Jayden C. Behrends, 18, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Michael E. North, 28, Beatrice, $25.
No operator’s license:
Samantha L. Gutierrez, 17, Lincoln, $75; Jose M. Montano-Betancourt, 44, Trinity, Al., $75; Christopher J. Kiewicz, 26, Lincoln, $75.
Arraignments
Donald L. Massey, 41, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. No fishing permit. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.
Tanner S. Sell, 34, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 3.
Kristopher J. Clupacek, 37, 112 S. Cherry St., DeWitt. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 2.
Sentencings
Parker J. Lee, 21, 6805 S. 89th St., Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Tyler L. Maple, 28, 1638 N. D St., Fremont. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason C. Vacek, 42, 107 S. Country Road, Clatonia. 18 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Hunter Rohr, 22, 1336 E. Hoyt Road. $200 for obstructing a police officer, $200 for procuring alcohol for a minor.
Connie S. Russell, 52, 1106 S. Fourth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Continued
James L. Orton, 36, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 8.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 6.
Daniel R. Colson, 25, 1504 S. Ninth St. Second offense DUI.
Zachary J. Roth, 25, 514 Sixth Ave., Nebraska City. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 13.
Todd S. Angel, 57, 710 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 8.
Bound
James L. Orton, 36, 1414 N. 11th St. Burglary. Bound to District Court Oct. 14.
Jeremy P. Dayhuff, 44, 402 N. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 14.
Divorces
Christopher E. Gilberton, 39, Topeka from Chelsea M. Robes, 34, Wymore.
Transfers
Lewis M. and Janice L. Carr to Lyndsey A. Carr. Part of section 11, Barneston township. $37,000-$38,000.
Fred L. Grabher, Loren D. Beran to Hofmann Holdings LLC. Part of section 2, Barneston township. $474,000-$475,000.
Mark A. and Sharon C. Cerveny to Atley Jo and Parker Baker. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $124,000-$125,000.
Joshua and Star M. Baker to Ashley Wollenburg. Lots 5, 6 in block 11, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $16,000-$17,000.
Elaine Harms to Diane J. Harms. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 3, Sumpters addition of Adams. $64,000-$65,000.
Daniel L. Fallier to Christina M. Petet. Part of block 18, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $83,000-$84,000.
Daniel A. and Cathy S. Zuehlke to Derek R. and Carrie L. VanLaningham. Lot 4 in block 1, Deboers addition of Cortland. $186,000-$187,000.
Trudy Dueck to Boyd and Laurie Baillie. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 19, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.
G&R Investment Group LLC to Lance Cook. Lot 9 in block 54, original town of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.
Tom Mich to Hason Mick and Belinda Lattimer. Lots 1, 2 in block 16 Railroad addition of Wymore. $1,000-$2,000.
Marc and Kathryn Lebaron to William B and Diane E. Ellerbee, Ellerbee Family Trust. $299,000-$300,000.
Michael A. and Mary L. Bock to Todd S. and Janice L. Pospichal. Lot 8 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.
Vaughn M. and Valentina Wright to Geoffrey A. Leach. Lot 11 in block 86, original town of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.
Susan Barnard to Colin Poss. Lot 3 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.
Robert and Amanda Fitzwater to Kelly J. Clapper. Lots 3-5 in block 6, original town of Pickrell. $74,000-$75,000.
Shawna and Dusting Brethouwer to Morgan Aquilano. Part of lot 1 in block 13, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.
Richie D. and Wendy Schellhorn to Gary Schellhorn. Lots 7-9 in block C, Steinmeyers second addition of Clatonia. $159,000-$160,000.
Dorothy R. Jones to Clement C. and Rodney P. Jones. Part of section 15, Sicily township. $149,000-$150,000.
Kem A. and Dawn D. Portwood to Nicholas C. and Alecia N. Heaps. Lot 5 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
First Trust Company LLC, Dakota Guardian Company, Don L. Beach Family to B&R Stores inc. Lots 1-12 in block 12, Lamb Subdivision of Beatrice. $574,000-$575,000.
Michale L. Baumfalk to Ashley A. Walker. Lot 6 in block 1, LaSelle Park addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.
Thomas L. and Michele L. Vanover to Sue L. and Billy J. Buss. Lot 6 in block 3, second addition of south Beatrice. $52,000-$53,000.
