At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Robert J. Clark, 28, Madison, Wisc., $25; Izak Edwards, 61, Plymouth, $75; Derrick L. Walker Jr., 25, Kansas City, $75; Jennifer M. Wendland, 45, Odell, $25; Angela K. Bear, 49, Fairbury, $200; Ronnie L. Brown, 17, Fairbury, $200; Lillianna Hollister, 18, Martell, $200; Bradley L. Engelman, 41, Lincoln, $25; Stephanie Y. Whitlow, 29, Lincoln, $75; Jacqueline Weise, 38, Lincoln, $125; Scott G. Sheffield, 44, Lincoln, $125; Kimberly J. Reiber, 57, Beatrice, $125; Chaisson H. Hirth, 20, Omaha, $75; Julio C. Gaytan, 36, Adams, $125; Shawn L. Freese, 37, Lincoln.

No operator’s license

Zane S. King, 40, DeWitt, $75; Owen R. Reis, 15, Beatrice, $75; Thomas L. Cowan, 59, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Kevin A. Quiring, 17, Fairbury, $25; Merry K. Mostrom, 58, Wymore, $25; Zane S. King, 40, DeWitt, $25; Ida Burke, 46, Beatrice, $200; Carlos A. Estrada, 29, Fairbury, $25.

Fictitious plates

David A. Stewart, 35, Beatrice, $50.

CMV load securement

Carlos A. Estrada, 29, Fairbury, $100.

CMV lights

Carlos A. Estrada, 29, Fairbury, $25.

CMV brake

Carlos A. Estrada, 29, Fairbury, $50.

Overweight single axle group of axles 5% or less

Jeffrey A. Osorio, 34, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving during revocation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 22.

Xavior L. Packett, 20, 538 W. Ella St. Speeding, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Dec. 22.

Nichole M. Tichota, 50, 630 Seventh St., Adams. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 19.

Javier G. Santiz, 23, 718 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 19.

Sentencings

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. $500 for protection order violation.

Ida Burke, 46, 1011 Meriwether St. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for unlawful display of plates, $75 for no operator’s license.

Casey J. Russell, 109 S. Sumner St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Javier A. Ramirez, 20, 9406 Viscaro Lane, Humble. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked for six months for first offense DUI.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 425 Grant St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $50 for no valid registration, $25 for failure to yield.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 425 Grant St. $250 for second-degree trespassing, $250 for theft.

Daniel L. Boosinger, 38. 90 days jail concurrent for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer.

Dismissed

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Henry Solorzano-Alvarez, 27, 1215 Linden Ave., Crete. First offense DUI, no operator’s license, open container violation. Dismissed without prejudice.

Nichole M. Tichota, 50, 630 Seventh St., Adams.

Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Javier G. Santiz, 23, 718 W. Mary St. Unsafe backing. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Michael D. Kiel, 31, 105 W. D St., Wymore. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 29.

Brittany R. Cudaback, 27, 1118 W. Scott St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Nov. 29.

Tyler E. Deitloff, 37, 226 S. Blaine St., Minden. Willful reckless driving. Continued to Dec. 22.

Sean D. Binnick, 44, 675 Main St., Crab Orchard. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 13.

Julianna M. Schram, 40, 700 Fourth St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 29.

Kristine L. McCown, 48, 718 C St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 29.

Michael Knipe, 23, 7979 S. 82nd St., Adams. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Nov. 29.

Melissa J. Tyson, 48, 414 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle. Continued to Nov. 22.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 45, 104 E. L St., Wymore. Driving during revocation. Continued to Nov. 29.

Jorge L. Orta, 45. THeft over $5,000. Continued to Dec. 19.

Jonathan M. Gouin, 32, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 5.

Justin T. Britthouer, 35, 3512 Portia St., Lincoln. Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Dec. 1.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership. Continued to Nov. 15.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Nov. 15.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. No registration in vehicle, no operator’s license. Continued to Nov. 15.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, obstructing government operations. Continued to Nov. 15.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston.Assault an officer with body fluid, two counts criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 15.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 15.

Cindy J. Reiber, 56. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to Nov. 22.

Stephen M. Glow, 41, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Second-degree forgery, first-degree criminal impersonation. Continued to Dec. 8.

Tavin Q. Harms, 18, 28952 S. First Road. Minor in possession, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 3.

Tavin Q. Harms, 18, 28952 S. First Road. Minor in possession, acts declared unlawful, stop sign violation, driving under the influence. Continued to Jan. 3.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 505 N. 13th St. Teft. Continued to Dec. 15.

Shea M. Nelson, 24, 1804 Grant St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 15.

Daniel L. Dreesen Jr., 36, 422 N. 19th St. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, resisting arrest, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 6.

Jacob T. Wissler, 28, 1400 Park St. Second offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to Jan. 5.

Todd J. Parish, 58, 910 Webster St, Tecumseh. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Jan. 5.

Transfers

Marilyn Coffin to Robert D. and Arlys L Jurgens. Lot 3 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights sixth addition of Beatrice. $384,000-$385,000.

Julie and Tim Robertson to Kelly Mees. Lots 3, 4 in block 18, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Michael N. Knoop to Jami A. Shirley and Seth C. Fann. Lot 5 in block 10, second addition of south Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Robert D. and Arlys L Jurgens to Cynthia L. Holsing. Lots 5, 6 in block 19, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $330,000-$331,000.

Roger J. and Leeanne Aden to John P. Ryan. Lot 2, Knight Place of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

Eileen B Pieratt and Ronald A. Pieratt to Russell and Teresa Trauernicht. Part of section 28, Filley township. $27,000-$28,000.

Gail S. and Gary D. Berke to John D. Saathoff. Lot 4, Berkes fourth addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Walker and Katie Zulkoski to Austin R. and Angela N. Klingenberg. Lot 2, Apple Lake estates of section 3, Highland township. $699,000-$700,000.

Brandon M. and Ashley L. Calkins to Gary Gable. Lots 13, 14 in block 2, Halls second addition of Blue Springs. $6,000-$7,000.

James J. and Janet R. Bridger to Aknej and Ted Huls. Lots 7-12 in block 1, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $99,000-$100,000.

Amanda G. Bensch and Loren J. Clemens to Andrew P. Schaff, Mark and Christine Schaff. Lot 3, Lincoln School addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.

Rachelle Schmidt and Harold Jacot to Gary L. Carstens. Lot 11, Flowing Springs ninth addition of Beatrice. $359,000-$360,000.

Jason M. and Lisa Joe to John Crane. Lot 1, first subdivision of L7-8, block 24 of Beatrice. $47,000-$48,000.

Kristy L. and Keith D. Mabon to Justin S. and Jordan K. Burns. Lot 16 in block 3, Northridge Manor of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Evelyn E. Meints to Zachary Meints. Part of section 16, Logan township. $0-$1,000.