All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

No operator’s license

Shawn J. Shumpert, 43, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Aiden L. Ray, 19, WIndsor, Colo., $25; Jacob Lenners, 22, Filley, $25.

Arraignments

Michael L. Carel Jr., 43, 1803 Ella St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 9.

Zaide L. Swearingen, 20, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Carrying a concealed weapon, introduce escape implements, minor in possession, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 25.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. First offense DUI, driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 19.

Sentencings

June B. Kimm, 46, 718 W. Mary St. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Tyler Dixon, 22, 1216 S. 16th St. $75 for no operator’s license.

James E. Lantz, 207 N. LaSalle St. $100 for weed control.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 37, 715 Ella St. $500 for theft.

Benjamin J. Hier, 23, 545 W. Second St., Cortland. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

WIlliam H. Wilson, 33, 1109 Ashland Ave. $500 for theft by receiving stolen property.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. $200 for second-degree trespassing.

Lindsay A. Ellis, 39, 1419 Grant St. Six months probation for theft by deception.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. 18 months probation for attempted theft by receiving stolen property.

William R. Barber, 40, 4167 Arizona Ave., Grand Island. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Dismissed

Tyler Dixon, 22, 1216 S. 16th St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. Littering. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Dustin A. Garrison, 46, 101 E. York St., DeWitt. No valid registration. Continued to May 16.

Dustin L. Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 24.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 110 N. 28th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to May 18.

Anna R. Nicholson, 37, 515 N. Eighth St. Obstructing an officer. Continued to April 25.

Justin R. Feagley, 31, 1518 N. 10th St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to May 2.

Jesse L. Gott, 21, 726 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1219 N. 10th St. Shoplifting. Continued to May 23.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1219 N. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 23.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1219 N. 10th St. Protection order violation. Continued to May 23.

Seth C. Fann, 41, 1801 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 24.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Two counts use a firearm to commit a felony, two counts terroristic threats, three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, discharge a firearm from highway, two counts possession of a legend drug.

James E. Lantz, 44, 519 Francis St. Protection order violation. Continued to April 25.

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 1.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to April 24.

Samuel R. Howe, 55, 18772 Highway 59, Country Club, Mo. First-degree sexual assault of a child, sex trafficking a minor, enticement by electronic device. Continued to April 24.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 40 501 N. 11th St. First offense DUI, Continued to May 2.

Kelly R. Eitzman, 46, 4230 E. Highway 8, Hardy. Third offense DUI. Continued to May 19.

Brandon D. Parde, 44, 6921 N. Steamboat Drive, Lincoln. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to May 30.

Travis W. Twitter, 44, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to May 18.

Kim WIlliams, 47, 13661 E. Highway 4. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to May 18.

Bound

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 648 W. Court St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 17.

Transfers

Lorene M. Behrens to Tammy Hamilton. Lot 8 in block 30, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Chad R. Bissegger to Jorge Perez and Maria Mendez. Lots 11, 12 and part of lot 10 in block 21 Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $20,000-$21,000.

St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice to Chris and Kimberly Witulski. Lots 1-5 in block 14, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.

Roy M. Coulter, Marilyn Camden to Wayne Lineweber. Lot 3, Birchwood Estates Retirement Village Addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Jolene Schmidt to One Property at a Time Inc. Lots 10, 11 and part of lot 9, Casebeer Jacob addition of Blue Springs. $4,000-$5,000.

Kensington of Beatrice to Main Street Beatrice. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 49, original town of Beatrice. $859,000-$860,000.

Michael J. Beebe, Patricia and Barry Kapke to Jason Kapke, Myron and Joyce Belding. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 10, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $81,000-$82,000.

Patricia Liming to Jeffrey and Kristi Hurley. Lot 1, DeBoers fourth addition of Cortland. $350,000-$351,000.

Equity Max Inc. to Breezing Air LLC. Part of lot 12 in block 86, original town of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Tyson and SHelby Miller to Kalob Worm and Sydney Eggebraaten. Lot 2 and part of lot 3 in block 8, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

Armstrong Rentals LLC to 2111 Arapahoe LLC. Part of section 28, Midland township. $374,000-$375,000.

Robin Crouse to Nancy Wolzen. Lot 1 in block 4, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.