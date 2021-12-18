At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Duncan C. Krumme, 16, Fairbury, $200; Kory Diekman, 31, Beatrice, $75; Mike Villarreal, 32, Houston, $75.

Stop sign violation:

Roy Allison Jr. 45, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to yield:

Michael R. Klecan, 52, Odell, $25.

Unlawful display of plate:

Larry E. Hafer, 52, Firth, $50.

No valid registration:

Larry E. Hafer, 52, Firth, $25.

No brake lights:

Larry E. Hafer, 52, Firth, $25.

Following too closely:

Paxton E. Folkerts, 28, Carletone, $50.

Exceed width limits:

Paul J. Boehs, 36, Red Oak, Iowa, $25.

Overweight capacity plates:

Richard L. Knepp, 51, Beaver Crossing, $275.

Arraignments

Dustin R. Stone, 24. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 18.

Tara Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft by receiving stolen property. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 18.

Cynthia A. Marshall, 61, 111 W. Waverly Road, Malcolm. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.

Josiah B. Lindstrom, 18, 1427 N. Ninth St. Discharge a weapon within city limits, criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 28.

Greg Guenther Jr., 46, 1515 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 28.

Julie L Dobesh, 34, 823 Market St. Protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 6.

Sentencings

Natasha B. Leal, 22, 688 W. Court St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dunia T. Al-Musa, 35, 2210 W. Todd Lane, Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension, $200 for speeding.

Brittany L. Hidebrandt, 28, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. $50 for open container violation.

William J. Wieden, 45, 913 W. E St., Wymore. $50 for open container violation.

Dale E. Dodson, 74, 1305 Fifth St., Pawnee City. $100 for no fuel carrying permit, $25 for no valid registration, $25 for no valid registration.

Bradley D. Vitosh, 60, 3385 W. Pine Road, Wymore. $100 for burn ban violation.

Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. $750, one year jail for third degree assault, one year jail concurrent for third-degree assault, one year jail concurrent for third-degree assault.

Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. $750 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Steven King, 21, 405 S. 10th St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Cynthia A. Marshall, 61, 111 W. Waverly Road, Malcolm. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.

Ivy N. Grape, 27, 1830 Elk St. $1,000, 30 days jail, license revoked 18 months, 18 months probation for second offense DUI.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. $100 for each of four counts driving under suspension, $75 for each of four counts no proof of insurance.

Cecelia M. Lampkin, 18, 418 N. 13th St. $150 for disorderly conduct, $200 for assault.

Melisa B. Aragon, 42, 908 Ella St. $50 for dog at large.

Dismissed

Tara Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Third-degree arson valued at $1,500 or more, criminal mischief over $5,000. Dismissed.

Cynthia A. Marshall, 61, 111 W. Waverly Road, Malcolm. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Brooke L. Layman, 30 1425 N. 11th St. Shoplifting, $500-$1,500. Continued to Jan. 28.

Alan D. Bartels, 57, 1305 N. 17th St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, tampering with physical evidence. Continued to Jan. 4.

Todd Parde, 46, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 25.

Jacob A. Bishop, 18, 406 N. 11th St. Minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 18.

Corey Jones, 50, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment. Continued to Jan. 4.

Raheem S. Howard, 26, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, two counts criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000 false reporting, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 3.

Corey Torske, 40, 1312 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 24.

Holly Mick, 32, 2904 Angie Drive. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to Jan. 13.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N. 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 18.

William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 21.

Jeffrey Jueneman, 704 W. H St., Wymore. 10 counts junked motor vehicle. Continued to Dec. 28.

Logan E. Keebler, 37, 16510 E. Birch Road, Adams. Criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 4.

Jordan M. Koerwitz, 37, 1209 Monroe St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Jan. 25.

Gavin M. Schuette, 21, 9401 Avon Lane, Lincoln. Negligent child abuse, two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 28.

Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham, Kan. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to Jan. 18.

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 25.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 36, 314 S. Seventh St. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Jan. 25.

Shynona Halteman, 21, 73131 341st. Ave., Auburn. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Jan. 18.

Julie M. Rodgers, 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Jan. 25.

Brandyn E. Tomes, 35, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 25.

Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, failure to use child restraint, failure to signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Continued to Jan. 25.

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Continued to Feb. 17.

Jared A. Eppens, 34, 1124 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman. Continued to Jan. 18.

Joshua B. Conn, 19, 916 Loggerhead Lane, Sugarloaf, Fla. Minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 18.

Zachary R. White, 21, 1717 Jackson St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 18.

Bound

Jeremy P. Doss, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Jan. 19.

Tara Beu, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft valued over $5,000. Bound to District Court Jan. 19.

Michael E. Tamerius, 36, 1110 Meriwether St. First-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Bound to District Court Jan. 19.

Sheena Hammond, 36, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Jan. 19.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 47, 925 K St., Fairbury. DUI causing serious injury. Bound to District Court Jan. 19.

District Court

Arraignments

Krystal M. Pearson, 40, 1503 High St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 16.

Angela J McCubbin, 43, 820 W. Mary St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 16.

Sentencings

Eric J Lewien, 28, 415 3rd St., Virginia. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Eric J Lewien, 28, 415 3rd St., Virginia. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, two years concurrent for aiding the consummation of a felony.

Brandon T Byrd, 31, 3802 N. 27th St. 1-2 years for aiding the consummation of a felony.

Terry L Franzen, 47, Plymouth. Three years prison, 18 months post release supervision for attempted burglary.

Daniel L Hile II, 51, 802 E. First St., Wilber. 10-14 years for distribution of a controlled substance.

Dismissed

Krystal M. Pearson, 40, 1503 High St. Tampering with a witness. Dismissed with prejudice.

Angela J McCubbin, 43, 820 W. Mary St. Three counts possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Patrick A Good, 39. Two counts possession of child pornography, possession of explicit conduct, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 5.

Erin R Livingston, 38, 118 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 5.

Sonja Norman, 43, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Theft over $5,000. Continued to Jan. 5.

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Jan. 6.

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 6.

Michael E. Alm, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 19.

Shad R Morgan, 35, 801 Market St. Fifth offense DUI, driving while revoked, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Jan. 19.

Jeremiah O Tart, 38, 503 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Jan. 19.

Jared A Eppens, 34, 240 S. 16th St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to Jan. 19.

Amber L Hernandez, 43, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 19.

Christopher W Arneson, 48, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, tampering with evidence, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 20.

Alan F. Volner Jr., 34. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 2.

Catie L Burr, 34, 925 N. Fourth St. Theft, possession of marijuana, false reporting. Continued to Feb. 2.

Jared D Schroeder, 29, 1756 W. Dogwood Road, Pickrell. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 2.

Debra Schultz, 55, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Tampering with evidence, five counts unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to March 2.

Transfers

Troy J. Cary to Paul W. Grant. Lot 2 in block 33, original town of Beatrice. $56,000-$57,000.

Lee J. and Anissa Beethe to Clair E. and Emily E. Hoesing. Part of section 30, Logan township. $221,000-$222,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to John and Courtney Steelman. Part of lot 24, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $5,000-$6,000.

Glen A. and Eileen M. Katz to Brent A. and Sharalyn M. Pack. Part of lots 12, 13 in block 1, The Ridges subdivision of section 23, Holt township. $534,000-$535,000.

James D. and Delores A. Cooper to Robin S. Devries. Part of section 14, Nemaha township. $24,000-$25,000.

Toby R. Bissegger, Justin E. and Jenny A. Hanshaw to Kevin and Melissa D. Janssen. Lot 15 in block 2, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.

Glen A. and Eileen M. Katz to Brent A. and Sharalyn M. Pack. Lot 14 and part of lot 13 in block 1, The Ridges subdivision of section 23, Holt township. $4,000-$5,000.

Jerry R. and Ashley D. Rowden to JBB Enterprises LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 4 in block 7, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $116,000-$117,000.

Jason R. and Stevie N. Stevens to Samantha M. Rzekonski. Lot 3 in block 2, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $165,000-$166,000.

Rebecca M. Wenzl, Loyola Root to Ronda R. Mewes. Lots 11, 12 in block 4, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $39,000-$40,000.

Daniel and Joyce Bauman to Michael Bauman. Part of section 28, Holt township. $176,000-$177,000.

Randall and Ruby Deunk to Aaron M. and Brandon J. Deunk. Part of section 11, Highland township. $649,000-$650,000.

Lynn F. and Elaine D. Binder, Todd L. and April L. Binder, Tyler S. and Valerie M. Binder to Rodney R. and Shana T. Ensz. Part of section 13, Blakely township, part of section 18, Midland township. $1,599,000- $1,600,000.

Amber Bauman to Michael Bauman. Part of section 28, Holt township. $35,000-$36,000.

Eric S. and Sandra S. Oswald, Cody L. Oswald to Jay and Kimberlee McGill. Lots 4-9 in block 4, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $324,000-$325,000.

Roger and LeeAnne Aden to Brad Nutter. Part of lot 12 in block 31, original town of Beatrice. $33,000-$34,000.

Darrell L. Schramm to Matthew W. Schramm. Part of section 17, Paddock township. $813,000-$814,000.

L&M Goossen Enterprises Inc. to Brian and Mikala Denton. Part of lots 37, 38, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Robert M. and Andrea R. Schafer to Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC. Part of lot 12 in block 26 original town of Beatrice, lot 11 in block 28 original town of Beatrice, lot 4 in block 3 Bradley Place of Beatrice, lot 12 in block 3 Davison Village third addition of Beatrice, part of lot 5 McConnells subdivision of Beatrice, part of lot 12 in block 3 Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice, lot 3 in block 1 Penners addition of Beatrice, lots 1, 2 in block 14, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $441,000-$42,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0