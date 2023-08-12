All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Brooklen P. Pear, 20, Fairbury, $25; Dewan D. Carter, 22, Lincoln, $200; Jordan M. Harre, 23, Lincoln, $25.

No operator’s license

Karen Tovar Crispin, 21, Nebraska City, $75; Ernesto Vega Ortega, 28, Firth, $75; Cindy J. Reiber, 57, Beatrice, $75; Kenneth D. Lineweber, 79, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Dawn M. Dixon, 47, Beatrice, $25.

Stop sign violation

Colton J. Burger, 18, Beatrice, $75.

Arraignments

Erica D. Beethe, 30, 940 Lincoln St., Tecumseh. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 14.

Troy T. Cepak, 56, 918 Bell St. First offense DUI, no registration in vehicle. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 14.

Sentencings

Alexander M. Harris, 26, 905 Fifth St., Fairbury. $125 for speeding.

Triston G. Reysen, 21, 701 Helen St. $100 for zero tolerance violation, $250 for minor in possession.

Bryson L. Fralin, 23, 200 Russell Ave. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for driving under the influence.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. $500, 10 days jail license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. $250, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Stevie M. Tart, 35, 902 Market St. 12 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Matthew L. Pangborn, 42. $25 for no valid registration.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 33, 900 S. Sixth St. 24 months probation for protection order violation.

Luis A. Martinez Castro, 30. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Carlos R. Perez Salinas, 25. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Carlos R. Salinas, 25. $350, license revoked one year for willful reckless driving.

Michelle L. Hooper, 47, 1012 N. 10th St. $500, 24 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Michelle L. Hooper, 47, 1012 N. 10th St. $500, 24 months probation, license revoked one year for driving under the influence.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61. 60 days jail for third-degree assault, 60 days concurrent for disturbing the peace.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61. 12 days jail for second-degree trespassing.

Jacob A. Bishop, 20, 724 W. Court St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, $300 for possession of marijuana.

Dalton J. Parde, 23, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. $250 for theft by receiving stolen property, $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Dalton J. Parde, 23, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. 10 days jail for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Derek A. Brantley, 31, 118 W. Scott St. $250 for criminal mischief.

John Nelson, 44, 823 Ella St. $50 for disturbing the peace.

Cheyanne B. Crunk, 25, 476 Sherman St., Tecumseh. $25 for no registration, $50 for no proof of insurance.

Kevin B. Williams, 52, 601 S. 14th St., Wymore. $25 for no rabies vaccination.

Cecilia Sterns, 19, 1000 Freeman Lane. $250 for minor in possession.

Adrian D. Brautigah, 63, 101 S. Sixth St., Wymore. $25 for no rabies vaccination.

Gregory T. Kaster, 60. $50 for possession of illegal fireworks.

Dismissed

Joseph J. McCarthy, 22, 2411 Arapahoe Trail. Theft. Dismissed with prejudice.

Triston G. Reysen, 21, 701 Helen St. Minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.

Matthew L. Pangborn, 42. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Dismissed with prejudice.

Derek A. Brantley, 31, 118 W. Scott St. Resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Anthony M. Erato, 22, 206 Third St., Wahoo. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 7.

Joshue T. Felipe-Toribio, 41, 738 W, Mary St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 18.

Kim WIlliams, 48, 13661 E. State Highway 4. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 5.

Nathan M. Hartung, 37, 514 W. Mary St. Four counts protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 7.

Allie J. Bettis, 21, 807 High St. Minor in possession, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 29.

Curt J. Hagerman, 44, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI, driving without interlock, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 7.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 23, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to Aug. 10.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 22.

Andrea C. Stephens, 53, 2325 S.W. 19th St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 8.

Lazaro Barcua Pineda, 35, 1701 High St. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Aug. 18.

Andres Lacen-Boria, 30, 942 W. Mary St. Second-degree arson, criminal mischief over $5,000, trespassing, shoplifting, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500. Continued to Aug. 18.

Alex J. Rodriguez-Castro, 21, 718 W. Mary St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Sept. 22.

Manuel P. Esquivel, 19, 120 Logan St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 22.

Preston C. Sonderup, 21, 207 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Negligent child abuse, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 8.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 8.

Curt J. Hagerman, 44, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Sept. 7.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N. 12th St. Trespassing. Continued to Aug. 18.

Dylan M. Pohlman, 30, 914 N. Fifth St. Theft by deception. Continued to Aug. 31.

Nathan M. Hartung, 37, 1721 N. 19th St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 7.

Brianna D. O’Keefe, 20, 715 N. 10th St. Stalking. Continued to Aug. 21.

Tyler Creek, 35, 1223 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 21.

Michelle L. Harms, 47, 1009 Meriwether St. No rabies vaccination. Continued to Sept. 21.

Eric E. Ault, 43, 1109 Court St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 31.

John E. Crane, 50, 1125 N. 26th St., Lincoln. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 22.

Janice A. Ward, 30, 1200 N. Eighth St. Obstructing an officer. Continued to Aug. 28.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Sept. 11.

District Court

Arraignments

Dustin L. Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered.

Quint R. Mick, 58, 210 S. Reed St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Sean L. Martinson, 38, 600 Queen City, Norfolk. Attempted burglary. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Jamison P. Frenzel, 31, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 4.

Sentencings

Brandy L. Bennett, 44, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Jenkins, 31, 1422 Hoyt St. 180 days prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance, 18 months for failure to appear.

Christopher L. Volle, 32, 326 Thayer St. Two years probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 56, 717 N. Ninth St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony.

Continued

Timothy L. Schutte, 53, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony, driving during revocation. Continued to Aug. 23.

Bryon M. Forney, 40, 411 E. First St., Blue Springs. Two counts first-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, debauching a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, performing body art on minor. Pretrial set for Aug. 23.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Accessory to burglary. Trial set for Aug. 24.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions.Continued to Aug. 24.

Ivan D. Torres, 22. Aiding and abetting a class 3 felony, aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unapproved graffiti. Hearing set for Aug. 24.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Aug. 24.

Phillip D. Roberts, 55, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Hearing set for Aug. 24.

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 41, 4141 Riverside PW 30. Council Bluffs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Sept. 6.

Justin A. Smick, 42, 1618 Ashland Ave. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. Continued to Sept. 6.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville, Kan. Two counts use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts terroristic threats, three counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, discharging a firearm from the highway, two counts possession of a legend drug. Entry of plea scheduled for Sept. 6.

Robert C. Syas, 60, 113 S. Ninth St. Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Entry of plea hearing set for Sept. 6.

Rosa A. Munoz-Estrada, 49, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pretrial set for Sept. 6.

Jorge L. Orta, 46. Theft over $5,000. Hearing scheduled for Sept. 6.

Daniel L. Dreesen Jr., 37, 422 N. 19th St. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, resisting arrest, refuse to submit to pretest, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 6.

Patrick M. Adkins, 30, 418 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 6.

David S. Fentress, 32, 1448 Burr St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Damien S. Roland, 43, 1302 Scott St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Mark E. McPherson, 54, 904 McLean St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Doug E. Kasl, 47, 419 N. 17th St. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree arson. Pretrial set for Sept. 20.

Dalton J. Schwartz, 21, 420 N. 11th St., Wymore. Six counts possession of child pornography, possession of explicit content. Pretrial set for Sept. 20.

Mitchell L. Brooks, 35, 122 N. Ninth St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharge a firearm near a vehicle or building, second-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 20.

Debbie L. Milligan, 48, 405 S. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Entry of plea hearing set for Sept. 20.

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 20.

Christopher D. Drees, 51, 306 Francis St., Daykin. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, operate a vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding. Continued to Oct. 4.

Justin R. Guiffre, 36, 604 Overlook Lane. First-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Oct. 4.

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 N.W. Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Oct. 4.

Jeremy P. Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 10.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Sex Offender Registration Act violation, failure to report. Continued to Dec.11.

Transfers

S&T Realty LLC to Connie and Charles Smith. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 17, Hoags addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Glen Shoemaker, Deborah Shoemaker, Timothy Shoemaker, Fristina Shoemaker to William Taylor, Debra Docter. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 7, original town of Cortland. $134,000-$135,000.

Otto Acres LLC to Summit Pork V LLP. Part of section 11, Hanover township. $64,000-$65,000.

Beatrice Woodworking LLC to JZTZRE LLC. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 49, original town of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.

David and DOrothy Jurgens to Joyce Wilkinson. Lot 14, Flowing Springs eighth addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.

Matt and Julie Weber to Timothy J. and Cynthia Lamm. Lot 6, Willow Cove in section 12, Nemaha township. $544,000-$545,000.

James Scheideler, Alice Trepka to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 8 in block 31, original town of BEatrice. $27,000-$28,000.

Terry W. and Sandra D. Asher to Mary Spivey and Samuel McCord. Part of section 21, Nemaha township. $549,000-$550,000.