At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Aaron L. Odom, 29, Crete, $25; Douglas Rainey, 16, Wymore, $200; Joseph D. Schnuerle, 47, Republican City, $125.
No operator’s license:
Mary E. Garman, 27, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Elizabeth Dunning, 42, Cortland, $25.
Failure to yield:
Coleton L. Williamson, 18, Beatrice, $25.
Parking on railroad tracks:
Nicholas J Nyberg, 20, Beatrice, $75.
Arraignments
Joel Estrada, 18, 208 N. Eighth St., Lincoln. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for July 27.
Sentencings
Jacob Shepardson, 18, 116 W. M St., Wymore. $250 for minor in possession.
Teniko S. Muse, 28, 622 N. Eighth St. $50 for no fishing permit, $50 for violating fishing regulations.
Justin D. Zock, 36, 243 N. Second St., Tecumseh. $25 for no valid registration.
Nicholas Lyons, 19, 1016 W. A St., Wymore. $250 for minor in possession.
Robin R. Roberts, 61, 1200 S. Eighth St. $100 for possessing fish without permit.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. 25 days jail for violating protection order.
Larenda L. Simmons, 29, 705 S. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Jonis Sladek, 19, 1306 S. Sixth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Rachel A. Carter, 42, 715 Reavis St., Falls City. 60 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Jonis Sladek, 19, 1206 S. Fifth St. $100 for driving during revocation.
Dismissed
Chaney B. Behrends, 21, 731 S. Sumner St. Possession of marijuana, Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Drew J. Morris, 38, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 27.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. Protection order violation. Continued to July 2.
Ryan K. Mathews, 32, 906 Ella St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, negligent child abuse. Continued to July 30.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to July 20.
Sandra K. Pedde, 46, 1002 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 6.
William A. Bo;wen, 26, 2317 N. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to July 6.
Devon M. Swoboda, 23, 805 N. Fourth St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to July 7.
Chase Woltemath, 18, 1503 Lakeshore Drive. Minor in possession. Hearing set for July 28.
Thomas Cordero, 49, 539 Ash St., Adams. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to July 21.
Braydee Frase, 18, 517 S. 12th St., Wymore. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 6.
Joshua Coffey, 43, 16956 Williams St., Omaha. Attempt of a class 4 felony, shoplifting. Continued to July 6.
Shelby L Stohs, 29, 405 Meridan St., Jansen. Theft $5,000 or more. Continued to July 13.
Rhory M. Ivy, 37, 321 Graham St. False imprisonment, terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with witness, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, driving during revocation, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 4.
James L. Briggs, 31, 635 W. Court St. Burglary, robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse, third-degree assault, habitual criminal. Continued to July 10.
James L. Briggs, 31, 635 W. Court St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 10.
Leslie L. Shepardson, 49, 124 W. First St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 30.
David D. Shepardson, 53, 712 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 30.
Dalton N. Blair, 19, Beatrice. Burglary, two counts aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, aiding and abetting a class 3A felony, third-degree assault. Continued to July 16.
Eric D. Nicholson, 38, 820 K St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 16.
Dennis L. Pella, 50, 1901 S. Second St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 9.
Jeffrey T. Russell, 53, 25303 Ingrum Ave., Glenwood, Iowa. Attempt of class 2 A felony. Continued to July 9.
Tara E. Gleason, 45, 1904 Country Meadows. Third offense DUI, transporting child while intoxicated. Continued to Aug. 11.
Erik W. Spilker, 47, 405 N. 11th St., Wymore. Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 20.
Dustin J. Lampe, 37, 2810 P St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 1.
Robert L. Watson, 53, 110 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Sentencing set for Aug. 4.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, careless driving, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 11.
Jason C. Vacek, 42, 2822 R St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 16.
Austin J. Reed, 21, 1305 Court St. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 10.
Spencer Z. Pingel, 19, 111 Main St., Greenleaf, Kan. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension, careless driving, minor in possession. Continued to July 28.
Patricia M. Damme, 58, 319 S. 10th St. Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Continued to July 21.
Bound
John R. Schriner, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Burglary. Bound to District Court Aug. 5.
Wayne A. Saul, 45, 1301 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Aug. 5.
Wayne A. Saul, 45, 1301 Lincoln St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Aug. 5.
District Court
Arraignments
Bobby R. Briggs, 28, 730 Jackson Ave., Seward. Accessory to a class 3 or 3A felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 16.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 12.
Sentencings
Jacob A. Whitney, 38, 4333 Elkridge Road, Lincoln. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, two years consecutive for second offense carrying a concealed weapon.
Jacob A. Whitney, 38, 17748 E. Highway 41, Adams. Two years prison for terroristic threats, three months concurrent for criminal mischief, Two years concurrent for possession of burglar’s tools, one yearconcurrent for trespassing.
Continued
Jimmy W. Haynes, 31, 1122 Bell St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Aug. 5.
Christopher A. McGraw, 26, 102 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment. Continued to Aug. 5.
Viola J. Kennedy, 64, 202 S. Lemon St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 12.
Dale J. Riepenkroger, 56, 710 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school, three counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 12.
Dale J. Riepenkroger, 56, 710 Bell St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 12.
Jerome S. Beck, 38, Possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 16.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 5.
Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, 416 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to July 16.
Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, 416 Court St. Child abuse. Continued to July 16.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, 2414 Harland St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 16.
Marriage Licenses
Dylan D. Melcher, 28, Jansen to Shelby L. Stohs, 29, Jansen.
Roger C. Wattier, 73, Beatrice to Trudy L. Roche, 70, Beatrice.
Ronald K. Scheller, 78, Home, Kan. to Janice C. Childers, 79, Home, Kan.
Arthur K. Case, 29, Beatrice to D.Chelle K. Becker, 27, Beatrice.
Divorces
Teresa K. Bello, 50, Beatrice from Ruben B. Cortes, 47, Beatrice. Married October 2019.
Gerald A. Lytle, 46, Beatrice from Denise A. Lytle, 44, Beatrice. Married May 2001.
Christa M. Bios, 39, Beatrice from Tino J. Rios, 39, Beatrice. Married April 2012.
Chastity R. Garman, 45, Beatrice from Timothy P. Garman Sr., 51, Beatrice. Married August 2010.
Transfers
Mary E. Stephens, Robert L. Stephens to Vickie Sutter. Lot 1 in block LE, Dusenbery-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $359,000-$360,000.
Jason and Samantha Siems to Nathan Smith. Lot 18 in block 3, Davison Village addition of Beatrice. $95,000-$96,000.
Warren D. Knabe, Elaine Knabe to Mark and Cheryl Smith. Lot 16 in block 2, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.
HBI LLC to Geoffrey M. and Dawn N. Stone. Lot 7 in block 2, Country Club Estates second addition of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.
Peggy A. Neumann, David C. and Betty J. Walker to Todd R. and Sharon K. Schmidt. Lots 1, 2 Robertsons addition of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.
Peggy M. Young, Dorothy L. Cassell to Dell G. Hedges II and Pamela K. Hedges. Part of lot 11 in block 8, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.
Geoff and Dawn N. Stone to Jesus Guisado and Jennifer Zapata. Lot 9 and part of lot 10 in block 16, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.
James A. and Robin L. Hahn to Samuel and Jayme Hahn. Part of section 31, Grant township. $82,000-$83,000.
Danny L. and Camille D. Lusk to Barry D. Vandenbrink. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 1, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.
YU Mang, Sishi Hu to Joshua A. and Kelsey L. Weber. Part of lots 9, 10, Deer Haven subdivision of section 36 Highland township. $324,000-$325,000.
Russell N. and Michelle R. Jobman to Ryan and Angela Vogel. Part of section 4, Rockford township. $259,000-$260,000.
Ryan and Angela Vogel to Renee Vogel. Lot 12, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.
Carlos and Alexandra Vargas to McKayla and Sam Busboom. Lot 38 in block CV, Dusenbery-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $249,000-$250,000.
Velora Adam, Beverly Loges to Scott Tegtmeier. Lots 10-12 and B, Munstermanns second addition of Lanham of Gage County. $54,000-$55,000.
Gregory M. and Judith L. Eichelberger to Scott and Leslie Lipskey. Part of lot 4 in block 12, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $85,000-$86,000.
Loann E. Fisher to Justin L. Green. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 9, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.
