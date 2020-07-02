At the Courthouse

HBI LLC to Geoffrey M. and Dawn N. Stone. Lot 7 in block 2, Country Club Estates second addition of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.

Peggy A. Neumann, David C. and Betty J. Walker to Todd R. and Sharon K. Schmidt. Lots 1, 2 Robertsons addition of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.

Peggy M. Young, Dorothy L. Cassell to Dell G. Hedges II and Pamela K. Hedges. Part of lot 11 in block 8, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Geoff and Dawn N. Stone to Jesus Guisado and Jennifer Zapata. Lot 9 and part of lot 10 in block 16, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

James A. and Robin L. Hahn to Samuel and Jayme Hahn. Part of section 31, Grant township. $82,000-$83,000.

Danny L. and Camille D. Lusk to Barry D. Vandenbrink. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 1, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

YU Mang, Sishi Hu to Joshua A. and Kelsey L. Weber. Part of lots 9, 10, Deer Haven subdivision of section 36 Highland township. $324,000-$325,000.

Russell N. and Michelle R. Jobman to Ryan and Angela Vogel. Part of section 4, Rockford township. $259,000-$260,000.