All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

William R. Chace, 42, Beatrice, $25; Broderick H. Cooper, 25, Liberty, $25; Tara K. Craw, 14, Diller, $125; Blake D. Merklin, 29, Hickman, $25; Elena T.R. Rinne, 31, Beatrice, $125; Isaac W. Frerichs, 26, Beatrice, $200.

No seat beltDouglas Rainey, 20, Wymore, $25.

No operator’s licenseMax E. Jones, 58, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registrationChristian M. Nennemann, 22, Nebraska City, $25; Jacob G. Cude, 21, Beatrice, $25; Maleah C. Benson, 26, Lincoln, $25; Douglas Rainey, 20, Wymore, $25; Izac S. Martin, 25, Firth, $25.

CMV loadMatthew G. Bekemeyer, 27, Washington, Kan., $200.

CMV markingJohn J. Georgescu, 38, Lincoln, $50.

Load requirements violationBrandon M. Jones, 36, Geneva, $100.

ArraignmentsNathan M. Hartung, 37, 1721 N. 19th St. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered.

Anthony M. Erato, 22, 206 Third St., Wahoo. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 24.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 34, 717 N. Ninth St. Two counts disturbing the peace, two counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 17.

Jason D. Richards, 27, 1001 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 31.

Michael Armagost, 40, 105 S. 13th St. No pet license, dog at large, nuisance dog. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 31.

SentencingsMakayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Nathan M. Hartung, 37, 1721 N. 19th St. 36 days jail for protection order violation.

Andrea C. Stephens, 53, 2325 S.W. 19th St., Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days for first offense DUI.

Maryann V. Flinn, 52, 814 C St., Fairbury. $50 for no valid registration, $50 for no proof of insurance.

Robert C. Syas, 60, 113 S. Ninth St. $50 for no proof of insurance.

DismissedNathan M. Hartung, 37, 1721 N. 19th St. Three counts protection order violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Nathan M. Hartung, 37, 1721 N. 19th St. Protection order violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Ashley Cross, 29, 1800 Scott St. Disorderly conduct. Dismissed with prejudice.

ContinuedLuke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 12.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 12.

Curt J. Hagerman, 44, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Oct. 5.

Travis W. Witter, 45, 626 Avenue J., Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, child abuse. Continued to Oct. 12.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 30.

Rachelle L. Milligan, 20, 405 S. 10th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 30.

Denzel C. Gurganious, 18, 420 S. 16th St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Oct. 2.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 3.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 3.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 638 Bismark St. Theft over $5,000. Continued to Sept. 19.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 638 Bismark St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Sept. 19.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 16.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 16.

Jack B. Neitzke, 34, 1007 15th Ave., Franklin. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 24.

Austin J. Rhoden, 20, 1014 N. Fifth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 5.

Austin J. Rhoden, 20, 1014 N. Fifth St. Protection order violation, contributing to the delinquency of a child, second-degree trespassing, minor in possession. Continued to Oct. 5.

Austin J. Rhoden, 20, 1014 N. Fifth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 5.

Calvin L. Arthur Sr., 61, 1700 Park St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 30.

Eric E. Ault, 43, 1109 Court St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 3.

Mary K. Beach, 64, 1005 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 30.

Tanner R. Sell, 37, 1008G St., Fairbury. Driving under the influence, transporting a child while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of open container, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 28.

Nathan M. Hartung, 37, 1721 N. 19th St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 8.

Jason B. Oltman, 44, 3880 W. Apple Road, Cortland. Three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 23.

Hayden D. Richards, 18, 303 E. Second St., Blue Springs. First offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation, no seat belt, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Oct. 12.

Terrance M. Whiting, 40, 1725 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 23.

Damian U. Samuelson, 25, 115S. Sumner St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 12.

Jared A. Epp, 32, 38000 Highway 77, Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Sept. 28.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 30.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 30.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 30.

Jamison P. Frenzel, 31, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 28.

Brandon T. Dunn, 29, 105 W. Fifth St., Fairbury. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 28.

Stevie M. Parde, 35, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 28.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 1206 S. Sixth St. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance. Continued to Sept. 25.

Joshua R. Wilcox, 35, 1500 High St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 12.

Shawn D. Lottman, 43, 58076 709th Road, Diller. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 16.

Tyler S. Creek, 35, 1223 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 17.

Jonathan McKinlay, 40, 2012 Market St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, stop sign violation, no motorcycle license, no helmet. Continued to Oct. 17.

Dylan T. Bowland, 28, 2315 North St. Auburn. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Sept. 26.

Katherine S. Graham, 35, 1001 Paddock St. Dog at large. Continued to Oct. 3.

Katherine S. Graham, 35, 1001 Paddock St. Three counts dog at large. Continued to Oct. 3.

BoundCurt J. Hagerman, 44, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI, driving without interlock. Bound to District Court Oct. 4.

Marriage Licenses

Blake E. Jackson, 24, Beatrice to Alicia M. Pralle, 23, Beatrice.

Landon J. Zarybnicky, 25, Beatrice to Katie L. Meyer, 27, Beatrice.

Keaton J. Meyer, 27, Beatrice to Chanel Shaw, 28, Beatrice.

Shawn P. Kearns, 35, Beatrice to Delorise L. Brown, 32, Beatrice.

John A. Regier, 32, Beatrice to Sarah M. Neher, 32, Beatrice.

Donald E. Railsback, 77, Beatrice to Ruby Granquist, 76, Beatrice.

Samuel L. Hothan 22, Beatrice to Callie M. Lucas, 22, Beatrice.

Daniel E. Brown, 42, Beatrice to Sherry B. Lamphier, 26, Beatrice.

Chad A. Ebeling, 42, Beatrice to Crystal G. Roberts, 40, Beatrice.

Andrew J. Holst, 35, Wymore to Jordan N. Tyo, 33, Wymore.

Brett A. Weers, 41, Beatrice to Alysia A. Johnson, 35, Beatrice.

Divorces

Kelsi M. Shay, 38, Beatrice from Steven L. Shay, 32, Morgan Hill, Calif. Married September 2018.

Wade R. Scherling, 37, Beatrice from Kylie K. Scherling, 36, Beatrice. Married February 2015.

Toni M. Trisler, 31, Clatonia from Michael J. Trisler, 38, Hallam. Married April 2021.

Transfers

Ruth A. Wells William and Evelyn Auxier to Duane L. Wilkinson. Lot 4 in block 1, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $234,000-$235,000.

Annalyssa Fountain to Lisa Peard. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 3, original town of Clatonia. $142,000-$143,000.

Rosno Enterprises #1 to Bremer Restaurant Management Properties LLC Lots 4-6 and part of lot 7 in block 20, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $1,114,000-$1,115,000.

Helen M. Weyer to Daniel T. Saathoff. Part of section 7, Liberty township. $114,000-$115,000.

Patricia Jobman, Ethel Wallman to Jamison Wallman. Lot 10 in block 4, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.

Randal P. Witowski to Leah A. Stednitz and Ashley M. Miller. Part of lot 10 in block 10, second addition of south Beatrice. $2,000-$3,000.

Randy Hasenohr, Gregory Hasenohr, Gloria Hasenohr to Brendan and Jasey Blackburn. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 8, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Jerry and Carolyn McCall to McCall Development Company LLC. Lots 4-10 in block 1, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.

First Trust Company LLC, Thomas Van Robays, Vernon Mcalister to Mark and Christine Schaaf. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 40, Glenover of Beatrice. $28,000-$29,000.

Donald Jenkins, Kimberly Barnard, Linda Griffeth to Brinn and Cynthia Remmenga. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 3, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Randall Mischke to David and Michelle Bloomquist. Lot 10 and part of lot 9 in block 3, second addition of south Beatrice. $197,000-$198,000.