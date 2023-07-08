All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

SpeedingRebecca S. Barney, 58, Sterling, $75; Justin W. Atwood, 46, Lebanon, Kan., $75; Emma M. Gonzalez Salcido, 32, Wilber, $75.

ArraignmentsDevon M. Swoboda, 27, 1112 Pelham St. Third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 18.

ContinuedTimothy S. Benson II, 229, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Driving while revoked, driving without interlock, two counts failure to appear. Continued to July 11.

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 10.

Coby D. Hersh, 22, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo. Driving under the influence, procuring alcohol for a minor, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 28.

BoundYvonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 23.

District Court

SentencingsJordan W. Meyer, 20, 4301 South 37th St., Lincoln. 60 months probation for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony, criminal mischief, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony.

Roger D. Powell, 63, 212 N. 11th St., Wymore. 48 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of explosive materials.

Travis J. Kechely, 35, 4281 Normal Blvd., Lincoln. 48 months probation for 10 counts attempted theft by deception $1,500-$5,000.

Aaron J. Burr, 43, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Three years prison, 18 months post release supervision for third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional.

Shad S. Lewis, 44, 418 Wiebe St. 180 days jail, $500, one year license revocation for second offense DUI.

Shad S. Lewis, 44, 418 Wiebe St. $1,000, one year license revocation for driving during revocation.

April R. Dixon, 49, 1414 Grant St. 24 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn C. Eppens, 42, 1104 Meriweather St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

John R. Meyer, 42, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Robert E. Reagan Jr., 46, 4427 Saint Paul Ave, Lincoln. Three years prison for strangulation

ContinuedZachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license. Continued to July 12.

Ivan D. Torres, 22. Aiding and abetting a class 3 felony, aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unapproved graffiti. Continued to Aug. 9.

Dustin L. Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arraignment scheduled for Aug. 9.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon. Pretrial set for Aug. 9.

Christopher D. Drees, 51, 306 Francis St., Daykin. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, operate a vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding. Hearing scheduled for Aug. 10.

Daniel L. Dreesen Jr., 37, 422 N. 19th St. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, resisting arrest, refuse to submit to pretest, open container violation. Entry of plea hearing set for Aug. 10.

Doug E. Kasl, 47, 419 N. 17th St. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree arson. Pretrial hearing set for Aug. 10.

Rosa A. Munoz-Estrada, 49, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Aug. 10.

Jorge L. Orta, 46. Theft over $5,000. Pretrial hearing set for Aug. 10.

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 10.

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 10.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension. Hearing set for Aug. 10.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Aug. 10.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Aug. 10.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 23, 28261 S.W. 89th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 10.

James A. Bender, 51, 604 S. Sumner St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Probation violation hearing set for Aug. 10.

James A. Bender, 51, 604 S. Sumner St. Third offense driving under the influence of drugs. Probation violation hearing set for Aug. 10.

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 N.W. Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 10.

Tiannie D. Alexander, 29, 2403 O St., Auburn. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Disposition set for Aug. 23.

Amber R. Deras, 41, 1236 L St., Geneva. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Hearing set for Aug. 24.

Tammy S. Wicklander, 58, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Aug. 24.

Craig Zuhlke, 45, 100 Franklin St. First-degree sexual assault, two counts child abuse, third-degree sexual assault. Pretrial set for Aug. 24.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 27, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, theft. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 24.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 27, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, theft $0-$500. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 24.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 36, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, two counts third-degree domestic assault, open container violation. Pretrial set for Sept. 6.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 36, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Pretrial set for Sept. 6.

Macon J. Kaer, 36, 906 E St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Pretrial set for Sept. 20.

Marriage Licenses

Trent M. Helms, 24, Cortland to Alexandria E. Menke, 26, Cortland.

Divorces

Natasha Gruenert, 27, Pickrell from Thomas Gruenert, 31, Galveston, Texas. Married October 2017.

Amanda L. McClement, 36, Beatrice from Leon Goshart, Beatrice. Married September 2021.

John A. Ideus, 48, Beatrice from Nicole D. Ideus, 51, Beatrice. Married June 2001.

Jaedyn M. Richardson, 21, Lincoln from Robert A. Richardson, 24, Adams. Married August 2022.

Transfers

Home Heroes LLC to Joshua and Tiffany Kirl. Lot 2 in block 85, original town of Beatrice. $166,000-$167,000.

Marvin Hager, Dan and Margeret Hager to Julie Rasmussen, Corinne Discher. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 14, original town of Wymore. $14,000-$15,000.

Jason and Amber Lovitt to Evan Oltmans. Lot 11 in block 3, Davison Village addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Steven R. and Rebecca A. Meagher to Nicholas White. Lot 1 in block 15, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Barbara J. Hudson to Christopher L. Busing. Lot 3 in block 18, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $123,000-$124,000.

Burr Oak Mark LLC to Brett A. Dunn. Part of section 11, Holt township. $899,000-$900,000.

Patrick Dorr, Charles and Christine Leypoldt, Douglas and Nancy Leypoldt, Leslie and Catherine Koch, James and Melissa Leypoldt to Steven W. Leypoldt. Part of lot 10, Pioneer Acres Koenig development of section 26, Blakely township. $74,000-$75,000.

David Seeley, Richard Seeley to Russell D. and Stacey Dorn. Part of section 15, Nemaha township. $467,000-$468,000.

Stephanie M. and Jeffrey W. Ewen to Blue River Holdings LLC. Part of lot 7, Freemans subdivision of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.

David S. and Rosanna Henning to Iziaha Johnson. Lot 12 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $140,000-$141,000.

Susan Kohler to Joshua and Chloe Dorn. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 15, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Kim and Alan Folkerts to Jason and Amber Lovitt. Part of section 19, Hanover township. $168,000-$169,000.

Susan D. Bishop to Jacob R. and Rachel L. Sykes. Lot 49, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

John E. and Claudia D. Fringer to Odell Dealers Distributing Inc. Lots 17, 18 in block 2, original town of Odell. $39,000-$40,000.

Frances Riege and Larry Bohling to Paltry Properties LLC. lots 11, 12 in block 25 Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Ross E. and Anita Bauman to Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. Part of lot 1, Baumans addition of Beatrice. $349,000-$350,000.

Rebecca Spencer to David and Jody Johnson. Part of lot 5 in block 10, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Ruths Caddyshack Rentals LLC to Crystal and Joshua Krutz. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 9, Wymores addition of Wymore. $177,000-$178,000.

Keelie and Duane Dike to Kimberly S. Milius and Joshua R. Barnard. Part of lots 1-3 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $279,000-$280,000.