All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

SpeedingTyson L. Parrish, 25, Hallam, $75; Jeremy R. Wiedel, 41, Hebron, $75; Terrance J. Thomas, 30, Lake Charles, La., $125; Ragene M. Allen, 41, Blair, $25.

No operator’s licenseKatie S. Beethe, 32, Seneca, Kan., $75; Juarez Paiz Juan Francisco, 31, Garland, Texas, $75.

No valid registrationCoy T. Gerten, 22, Beatrice, $25.

Stop sign violation

Abby R. Cudaback, 25, Beatrice, $75.

Failure to yieldBrad C. Fritz, 45, Beatrice, $25; Debbie L. Milligan, 48, Beatrice, $25.

ArraignmentsAustin L. Vidal, 33, 839 Gaslight Lane, Lincoln. Impersonation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 13.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nicholes St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 27.

William R. Barber, 40, 4161 Arizona Ave., Grand Island. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 10.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. Second-degree trespassing, littering. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 7.

SentencingsAngela B. Alano, 35, 210 N. Graham St. $250 for third-degree assault.

Armando H. Lerma, 42, 1116 W. Scott St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Nicholas J. Lyne, 43, 311 S. Eighth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Michael E. North, 31, 418 N. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Rose M. Coyle, 30, 145 S. 12th St., Hebron. One year jail for false reporting.

Dale L. Sejkora, 57, 209 N. Sumner St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, seven days concurrent for no proof of insurance.

Gage T. McCarthy, 28, 1711 N. 15th St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked for six months for first offense DUI.

Derrie J. Seeman, 41, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Scott Kinzie, 63, 17701 Roca Road, Bennet. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

ContinuedTimothy S. Benson, 59, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 6.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to April 4.

Taylor A. Tart, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 6.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 35, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, driving under suspension. Continued to March 9.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Continued to April 4

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Intimidation by phone. Continued to April 6.

Janelle S. Sweeney, 28, 920 High St. Driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to April 4.

Demetrius Bryant, 18, 6110 S. 96th St., Lincoln. Minor in possession, zero tolerance violation. Continued to March 21.

John A. Jacobitz, 52,301 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 18.

Greg S. Spilker, 60, 3597 W. Cherry Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to March 10.

Ashley D. Hinz, 29, 203 Fifth St., Barneston. No proof of insurance. Continued to April 24.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville, Kan. Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to deliver title. Continued to April 24.

Jody L. Layne, 40, Pawnee City. Fugitive from justice. Continued to March 10.

David S. Fentress, 32, 1448 Burr St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to March 24.

David S. Fentress, 32, 712 Scott St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal. Continued to Feb. 24.

Kim Williams, 47, 13661 E. Highway 4. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to April 7.

Wesley P. Shillings, 49, 119 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to April 4.

Adrian S. Newby, 20, 102 Fourth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, minor in possession. Continued to March 23.

Robert H. Foust, 37, 200 N. Douglas St., Wymore. Second offense DUI, driving on shoulder. Continued to April 4.

Jeffrey Baker, 58, 1109 Elk St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to March 23.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 23.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 4.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to April 4.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 6.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to April 6.

Coby D. Hersh, 22, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo First offense DUI, procuring alcohol to a minor, open container violation. Continued to June 15.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions. Continued to April 4.

Braiden Guido, 25, 202 Otoe St., Burchard. Theft $1,500-$5,000, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. Continued to March 9.

Michael D. Kiel, 32, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Third-degree assault. Continued to April 20.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 15.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. Fugitive from justice. Continued to May 25.

Tristan K. Boutdy, 22, 1010 Norwood Drive, Lincoln. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 23.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Three counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to March 24.

Travis W. Witter, 44, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to April 7.

Dalton J. Johnson, 23, 9106 E. Oliver Road, Blue Springs. First offense DUI, stop sign violation. Continued to March 10.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Attempted theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to April 7.

Michael J. Urban, 20, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 7.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Protection order violation. Continued to March 27.

Shawn M. Sorenson, 20, 1234 K St., Lincoln. Minor in possession, first offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to April 6.

Jaime L. Harvey, 39, 1406 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 28.

Lucas A. Nichols, 38, 1100 N. 18th St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 23.

Thomas T. Bower, 54, 1101 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 23.

Matthew L. Pangborn, 41, 418 W. Court St. No proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to April 3.

BoundDevon R. Kagy, 29, 1128 B St., Fairbury. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Bound to District Court March 22.

Marriage Licenses

Braden R. Nowka 26, Beatrice to Skylar M. Huls, 25, Beatrice.

Christopher R. Maholick, 34, Beatrice to Anna R. Nicholson, 37, Beatrice.

Eric D. Janssen, 39, Beatrice to Mandala M. Goecke, 46, Elkhorn.

Riley G. Rosecrans, 25, Beatrice to Lillian M. Eckert, 24, Beatrice.

Cutter R. Singleton, 26, Liberty to Mallory E. Eis, 27, Liberty.

Brendan R. Blackburn,26, Beatrice to Jasey L. Buhr, 25, Beatrice.

Samuel D. Bethea, 20, Edwards, Ms. to CHeney G. Ensz, 21, Beatrice.

Spencer M. Van Buskirk, 25, Beatrice to Deidre M. Haynes, 27, Beatrice.

Daryl A. Riesen, 57, Beatrice to Rebecca L. Billesbach, 53, Plymouth.

Transfers

Omni Behavioral Health to Jacob and Erin Beville. Part of section 34, Midland township. $184,000-$185,000.

Herman and Christena Hofeling to Leah and Matthew Sevaetashi. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 6, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $162,000-$163,000.

Ralph and Virginia Larsen to Larry D. and Diane L. Larsen. Part of section 14, Liberty township. $19,000-$20,000.

Elliott Hawkins to Joshua D. Shepardson and Lila Allen. Lots 8-11 in block 8, Railroad addition of Wymore. $11,000-$12,000.

Kansas-Nebraska Association of the Seventh Day Advent to Kenneth and Michelle Jurgens. Part of section 33, Midland township. $44,000-$45,000.

Darrel and Beverly Isaacs to Terry and Lisa Pack. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 13, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $248,000-$249,000.

Kent J. Hoeting to Kevin Hoeting. Lot 14 and part of lot 13 in block 24, West Park addition of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.

Robert and Mercedes Gardunia to Larry and Karla Shelley. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 3, Greens A.L. resubdivision of the second subdivision of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Jamie D. Ulmer to Zachariah A. Goodwin, Lauren T. Meadows. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 1, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Yancy and Melissa Dittmer to Karis Bredemeier, Bryson Carbonneau. Part of section 34, Midland township. $104,000-$105,000.

Linda D’Andrea Thomsen, Kenneth Thomsen to Beatrice GMC Real Estate. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 77 original town of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Thomas J. Ossowski, Wayne and Carol Ossowski to Jack and Reagan Spilker. Part of section 2, Blakely township. $433,000-$434,000.

Steven R. and Kriste N. Rempe to Clifford and Sherry Vetch. Lot 19, Bellwood addition of Beatrice. $244,000-$245,000.

Ethelene O. Helmerichs, Henry A. Helmerichs to Orvin V. Miller. Part of section 23, Hooker township. $463,000-$464,000.

Beatrice Rentals LLC to Team Renovate LLC. Lots 4, 5 and part of lot 6, Freemans subdivision of Beatrice. $479,000-$480,000.

Brandon Coffman to Team Renovate LLC. Lot 1 in block 79, original town of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.