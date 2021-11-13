At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Colter L. Imes, 32, Beatrice, $125; Alih Al Zaidawi, 23, Lincoln, $25; Kyle A. Meers, 26, DeWitt, $75; Bryon R. Gimeson, 79, Spring Hill, Fla., $75; James R. Tibbels, 56, Lincoln, $25.

Stop sign violation:

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 44, Wymore, $75.

Failure to yield:

Darrell M. Rains, 83, Beatrice, $25.

No registration:

Taylor N. Hicks, 19, Beatrice, $25; Kelly D. Jurgens, 43, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Amy Valdes, 44, 422 Exchange St., Emporia, Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony, two counts carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 7.

Jerry J. Goes Jr., 53, 723 Ella St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 23.

William L. Schwensen, 34, 7220 Josephine Court, LaVista. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 10.

Tyler W. Eggert, 38, 1921 N. 19th St. Three counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 14.

Michael J. Koerwitz, 37, 1209 Monroe St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 14.

Kelly J. Schaffer, 58, 911 Main St., Adams. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 21.

Taylor N. Hicks, 19, 539 W. Mary St. Exhibition of acceleration, speeding, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Dec. 16.

Sentencings

Bruce L. Harder, 59, 1612 Country Club Lane. $500, seven days jail for driving without interlock.

Hunter D. McPheron, 27, 1500 Monroe St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Chad D. Spanjer, 28, 701 H St., Fairbury. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Samantha R. Hockman, 31, 307 Wayne St., Liberty. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Continued

Steven J. Keck, 41, 1700 Monroe St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 6.

Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 16.

Davian M. Snyder, 26, 925 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Dec. 20.

Mercedes Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 20.

Mercedes Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 20.

Corey Torske, 40, 1312 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 13.

Adam J. Robinson, 35, 711 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 29.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 43, 1215 Bell St. Terroristic threats, disturbing the peace. Continued to Nov. 16.

Gavin M. Schuette, 21, 150 S. Second St., Tecumseh. Negligent child abuse, two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Nov. 22.

Rhory M. Ivy, 39, 232 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 12.

Rhory M. Ivy, 39, 232 N. 13th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Nov. 12.

Kevin Chavez, 24, 1510 Hays Drive, Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 14.

Austin M. Klaus, 33, 1425 N. 11th St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman. Continued to Nov. 23.

Austin M. Klaus, 33, 1425 N. 11th St. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting, driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 23.

Julie L. Dobesh, 34, 1700 Monroe St. Protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 16.

James D. Lange Jr., 1601 S. Fourth St. Burglary. Continued to Dec. 21.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. First-degree assault, robbery. Continued to Nov. 23.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Minor in possession, careless driving, first offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 23.

Alesha D. Dicoio, 38, 105 ½ N. Fifth St. Two counts fraud to obtain assistance. Continued to Dec. 16.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 47, 925 K St., Fiarbury. Second offense DUI, DUI causing injury, open container violation, no proof of insurance. Continued to Dec. 14.

Paul L. Zach, 63, 8035 Bowman Circle, Firth. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 21.

Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham, Kan. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to Dec. 14.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 18.

Jeffrey Jueneman, 704 W. H St., Wymore. 10 counts junked motor vehicle. Continued to Dec. 14.

Quentin E. Jacobsen, 37, 1617 Court St. Second-degree trespassing. Hearing set for Nov. 23.

Bound

Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1200 S. Eighth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Dec. 1

Transfers

Schoens Investment Properties LLC to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 9, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $120,000-$121,000.

Schoens Investment Properties LLC to Allen and Alexis Allen. Lots 8-10 and part of lot 7 in block 1, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $324,000-$325,000.

George E. Easley Jr. and Tiffany J. Easley to Wesley B. and Tina M. Garland. Lots 7-9, Pemberton block addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Deborah A. Meyer, Bruce Meyer, Della F. Slinkard to Martha J. Cuellar. Lot 12 in block 22, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Larry L. and Carol J. Riens to Jeffrey B. and Shelli K. Hubka. Lot 1 in block 2, Lepoidevins first subdivision of Beatrice. $21,000-$22,000.

Kendra J. and Kathy A. Houseman to Paul Arena and Christopher A. Arena. Lots 23, 33-35, North Sunset addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Jeffrey A. and Amber A. Jackson to TDW Enterprises LLC. Part of block 19, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Domaine Lune LLC to David and Lynette Romine Lot 7, Tiemanns second addition of Beatrice. $284,000-$285,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Gage County to Lance E. and Hailee M. Buss. Lot 9 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $180,000-$181,000.

Glen A. and Eileen M. Katz to Brent and Kathryn L. Katz. Lot 13 in block 1, Country Club Estates first addition of Beatrice. $227,000-$228,000.

E-Z Farms Inc. to Constance L. Fleming. Lots 151, 152, south Beatrice of Beatrice. $127,000-$128,000.

Larry D. and Diane L. Larsen to Nancy Schuenight. Lot 12 in block 9, original town of Liberty. $9,000-$10,000.

Lori Ann Nickels to Peter Holsan. Lot 5 and part of lots 4, 6 in block 11, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.

Aztech Land Holdings LLC to Michael and Rachelle Sherman. Part of lot 1, Tower subdivision of section 2, Highland township. $239,000-$240,000.

DCK Investments LLC to Home Heroes LLC. Part of lot 1 in block 65, original town of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.

Paradox Properties LLC to Rodney and Deborah Smith. Part of section 2, Nemaha township. $369,000-$370,000.

