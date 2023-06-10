All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Alyssa J. Mason, 21, Lincoln, $125; Edil A. Sevilla Hernandez, 34, Beatrice, $75; Anne M. Parde, 38, Odell, $75; Shari M. Kuntz, 54, Abilene, Kan., $75; Michael D. Jarboe, 78, Penfield, Ill., $25; Nathan H. Hiemstra, 32, Bartlesville, Okla., $25; Austin D. Creek, 19, Beatrice, $200; Corey L. Baker, 46, Roca, $75; Cedric A. Weber, 23 Manhattan, Kan., $75; Tyler R. Mentel, 50, DeWitt, $25; Francisco O. Castro Gomez, 29, Lincoln, $75; Brittney J. Smith-Caudill, 38, Beatrice, $25; Rachelle Camonti, 32, Beatrice, $100.

No operator’s license

Edil A. Sevilla Hernandez, 34, Beatrice, $75; Francisco O. Castro Gomez, 29, Lincoln, $75; Rachelle Lamont, 32, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Alyssa M. Bowman, 32, Tecumseh, $25; Ashton T. Dozier, 21, Beatrice, $25; Rachelle Lamont, 32, Beatrice, $25.

Disobey stop sign

Rajean M. May, 60, Beatrice, $75; Cedric A. Weber, 23 Manhattan, Kan., $75; Erick D. Oreskovich, 36, Beatrice, $75.

CMV marking

Crist Cruz Orozco, 20, Lincoln, $50.

Overweight on single axle group of axles more than 15%

Douglas E. Schaefer, 69, Bremen, Kan., $325.

Arraignments

Jacob A. Bishop, 20, 1525 Lincoln St. First offense DUI, possession of marijuana. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Thomas R. Zook, 41, 503 Grace St. Criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Aug. 14.

Bryson L. Fralin, 23, 200 Russell Ave. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 3.

Stevie M. Tart, 35, 902 Market St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 4.

Gage E. Snook, 21, 420 Eighth St., Adams. Criminal mischief $500-$1,500. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 7.

Michelle L. Harms, 47, 1009 Meriwether St. No rabies vaccine. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 26.

Stuart W. Farris, 36, 38277 Dancing Streams Road, Tecumseh, Okla. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 1.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 1206 South St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts negligent child abuse, driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 7.

Sentencings

Curtis J. Hansen, 61. Nine months jail for third-degree domestic assault.

Courtney E. Kersey, 43. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no valid registration.

Jocelyn A. Hatfield, 22, 2012 W. Cedar Road. 18 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs.

Braiden Guido, 26, 202 Otoe St., Burchard. $150 for unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.

Thomas T. Bower, 54. $750 for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Wesley P. Schillings, 49, 520 N. Seventh St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no proof of insurance.

Daniel P. Packett, 61, 111 McClean St., Filley. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Amanda S. Zabokrtsky, 40, 1000 Arcade St., Fairbury. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no operator’s license.

Dismissed

Cole D. Berrett, 20, 19279 Briggs St., Omaha. Unlawful driving acts. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to June 20.

Jason B. Oltman, 43, 3880 W. Apple Road, Cortland. Three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to June 16.

Nathan M. Hartung, 36, 1721 N. 19th St. Four counts protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 3.

Taylor A. Tart, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 15.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to June 15.

Bryon M. Forney, 40, 411 E. First St., Blue Springs. Two counts first-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, debauching a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, body art without consent. Continued to June 9.

Terrance M. Whiting, 39, 1725 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 11.

Anika L. Pfannenstiel, 31, 908 N. 10th St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to June 12.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 204 Graham St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 26.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 204 Graham St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to June 26.

Dylan M. Pohlman, 30, 914 N. Fifth St. Theft by deception $500-$1,500. Continued to July 6.

Seth J. Stevison, 33, 1310 Washington St. Three counts third-degree assault. Continued to June 27.

Michael L. Carel Jr., 43, 1803 Ella St. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 7.

Jaron M. Hormann, 43, 424 Perry St., Odell. Two counts terroristic threats, criminal mischief, reckless driving, three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to June 26.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 7.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. Protection order violation, contributing to the delinquency of a child, second-degree trespassing, minor in possession. Continued to June 16.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to July 7.

Brianna D. O’Keefe, 20, 715 N. 10th St. Stalking. Continued to July 10.

Austin L. Schultz, 26, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Continued to June 26.

Jacob E. Speakman, 41, 905 S. Seventh St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to June 20.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 6.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 1206 South St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to July 7.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Protection order violation. Continued to June 8.

Cody J. Scheele, 25, 519 Perry St., Odell. Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane. Continued to June 20.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 27.

Timothy S. Benson II, 29, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Driving while revoked, driving without interlock. Continued to June 13.

Bound

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Bound to District Court July 6.

Dalton J. Schwartz, 21, 420 N. 11th St., Wymore. Six counts possession of child pornography, possession of explicit content. Bound to District Court July 6.

David S. Fentress, 32, 1448 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 6.

Dustin L. Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 6.

Transfers

Phillip L. and Judith A. Knowles to AKC Homes and Renovations LLC. Lots 1, 2 in block 64, original town of Beatrice. $399,000-$400,000.

Christy K. Buhr, Reinhart Hofeling to Joel and Stacy Fossler. Part of section 28, Sherman township. $639,000-$640,000.

James L. and Rose A. Pittman to David and Sandra Sherwood. Part of section 34, Midland township. $26,000-$27,000.

Donna Emerton to Jacob and Chelsy Hamilton. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 4, part of lots 17, 18 in block 3, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Dylan C. Oates to Geneva A. Oates. Part of lots 1-3 in block 3, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $151,000-$152,000.

Robert and Sandra Linden to Tracey L. Judy. Lot 9 in block 5, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

BVAL LLC to Barnts Sales Company LLC. Part of lot 7 in block 20, part of lot 1 in block 21, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $215,000-$216,000.

Tarl Carpenter to Ashton and Samantha Henderson. Part of lots 3-4 in block 7, original town of Cortland. $144,000-$145,000.

Kristy McClintock to Spencer Doyle. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 7, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.

Zane Fox to Stephanie Keegan. Lot 9 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.

Rubye Stewart to Community Dirt LLC. Lot 7 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Clay Zimmerman to Andrew M. Cramer, Shalayna Niemeyer. Lot 11 and part of lot 12 in block F, Steinmeyrs second addition of Clatonia. $126,000-$127,000.

Eugene and Phyllis Schoen, Genes Trenching to Como Pickrell NE LLC. Lots 7, 8 in block 1, original town of Pickrell. $64,000-$65,000.

Naylor Lovell to Sandra A. Nickel. Lot 6 in block 5, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Janet Harms, Dorothy Folkers, Hilda Remmers to Wilbur W. Remmers. Lot 9 in block 28, original town of Beatrice. $97,000-$98,000.

Mark A. and Alenia K. Lohnes to Gail C. Downey III. Part of section 35, Paddock township. $329,000-$330,000.