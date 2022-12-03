At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Nile E. Bragoo, 69, Beatrice, $75; Kenzie S. Strein, 17, Plymouth, $75; Scott L. Vonderfecht, 56, Hebron, $75; William G. Silvia Jr., 48, Bristol, R.I., $75; Camaron I. Pfeifer, 18, Grand Island, $25; Bakoub O. Olee, 21, Omaha, $150; Kristopher J. Staab, 58, Odell, $75; Paul Herring, 33, Plymouth, $125; Troy S. Auman, 46, Wamego, Kan., $75.

No child restraint

Morgan R. McColery, 38, Blue Springs, $25.

No operator’s license

Marshall L. Tuttle, 26, Lewiston, $75; Adonis Reina Elmer, 22, Beatrice, $100.

No valid registration

Dustin C. Poskochil, 40, LIncoln, $25; Kayla Walbridge, 29, Beatrice, $25; Elizabeth R. Veverka, 36, Beatrice, $25.

Use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicle

Joyce E. Harms, 77, Pickrell, $100.

Overweight single axle, group of axles more than 20%

Jason D. Pohlmann, 40, DeWitt, $500.

Arraignments

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Driving under suspension, two counts failure to appear. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 22.

Michael J. Bunch, 1413 N. 19th St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

Wyatt J. Blythe, 19, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Reckless driving. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 5.

Jack R. Bussey, 26, 13615 Polk Plaza St., Omaha. First offense DUI, attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 10.

Benjamin E. Harris, 40, 822 N. 12th St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.

Terry L. Thompson, 58. No proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle, no license on person. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 6.

William L. Krous, 66, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 6.

Sentencings

Justin D. Kipf, 27, 110 Q St., Lincoln. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for driving under the influence.

Thomas L. Cowan, 59, 1700 Park St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Brittany R. Cudaback, 27, 1118 W. Scott St. $200 for disturbing the peace.

Ronnie R. Rainey, 57, 327 D. Walnut St., Blue Springs. $100 for attempt of a class 2 misdemeanor, $25 for no motorcycle license.

Jacob A. Lundholm, 40, 421 N. Fifth St. $50 for dog at large.

Clifford W. Jameson, 62, 1121 N. 28th St., Lincoln. $50 for fishing regulation violation.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 21, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. $75 for no proof of insurance, $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no valid registration.

Julianna M. Schram, 40, 700 Fourth St., Fairbury. $100 for driving under suspension.

Catherine A. Hempfling, 42, 1206 N. Seventh St. $75 for no operator’s license, $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Caralea A. Henderson, 21, 210 Laramie St., Marysville. $350 for possession of mairjuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dismissed

Emily L. Troudt, 34, 420 N. Eighth St. Fugitive from justice. Dismissed without prejudice.

Patrick G. Bryant, 67, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Dismissed without prejudice.

Nathan J. Wahlstrom, 1014 N. Fifth St. Nuisance and weed control. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, driving under revocation. Continued to Dec. 8.

Melissa J. Tyson, 48, 414 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no registration on vehicle. Continued to Jan. 3.

Steven C. Behrens, 50, 2119 Jefferson St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 20.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, first offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 20.

Adam Rohr, 33, 1304 D St., Fairbury. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, wrong way on one way, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Jan. 3.

Neal D. Thomas, 41, 923 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, negligent child abuse. Continued to Dec. 1.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nicholes St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to Dec. 20.

Christopher R. Pilkinton, 49, 823 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 20.

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 10.

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Second-degree trespassing, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Jan. 10.

William R. Barber, 40, 4161 Arizona Ave., Grand Island. Driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, refuse to submit to pretest, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 20.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 6.

Aaron B. Swanson, 39, 841 W. Sumner St., Lincoln. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, theft, attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 1.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Dec. 19.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 45, 104 E. L St., Wymore. Driving during revocation. Continued to Dec. 13.

Adrian S. Newby, 20, 102 Fourth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault on an officer, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 13.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to Dec. 13.

Taylor Tart, 18, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 13.

Kristine L. McCown, 48, 718 C St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 15.

James D. Probst, 65, 531 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 3.

Derrick A. Hurley, 35, 402 S. Eighth St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 15.

Jerry L. Harms, 42, 1008 Market St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Dec. 15.

Ashley D. Hinz, 29, 203 Fifth St., Barneston. No proof of insurance. Continued to Dec. 20.

Bound

Melvin D. Lear, 45, 303 Denton St., Ong. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to DIstrict Court Jan. 26.

Amber R. Deras, 40, 1236 L St., Geneva. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Jan. 26.

Transfers

Robert B. and Brook N. Taylor to Daniel and Kendra Parson. Part of section 24, Clatonia township. $58,000-$59,000.

Joshua L. Riekenberg to Daniel and Kendra Parson. Part of section 24, Clatonia township. $58,000-$59,000.

Arthur F. Linsenmeyer to Everth J. Trigueros, Ruth J. De Barrientos. Lot 53, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $113,000-$114,000.

Jonathan A. and Cassidy P. Eller to John D. and Angie R. Hunzeker. Part of block park, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $249,000-$250,000.

Steve M. Borgman, Jaena Cruz to Bryan and Joy Davidson. Lot 10 and part of lots 9, 11 in block 14, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $4,000-$5,000.

Travis L. and Kelly J. Buhr, Cody L. and Rebecca Buhr to Dain D. and Megan R. Sudik. Lot 1, Buhr subdivision of Adams. $397,000-$398,000.

Melisse A. and Eric Ebeler to Eric L. and Amie K. Hackler. Part of section 19, Elm township. $212,000-$213,000.

Leonard and Evelyn Wortman to James and Kaye Oblinger. Lot 22, Flowing Springs ninth addition of Beatrice. $208,000-$209,000.