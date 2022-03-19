At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Bobbie J. Rodriguez, 44, Beatrice, $125; Bradley A. Johnson, 48, Lincoln, $25; Troyal L. Burris, 22, Lewiston, $25; Roger W. Collier, 63, Blue Springs, $75; Alexander W. Dunn, 30, Omaha, $75; Ashley M. Garrison, 34, DeWitt, $25; Eric L. Hackler, 30, Jansen, $75; Jeffrey S. Kettelhut, 42, Fairbury, $75; Dale G. Mehser, 67, Wymore, $75; Douglas D. Simpson, 28, Lincoln, $25; John R. Wright, 29, Beatrice, $200; Kunjan R. Patel, 44, Beatrice, $125; Katrina L. Saltzman, 34, Beatrice, $75; Dana M. Dorn, 39, Wymore, $125; Elizabeth P. Sayers, 20, Wymore, $75.

Failure to yield

Lorene E. Trauernicht, 83, Pickrell, $25; Charity D. Jensen, 17, Beatrice, $25.

No registration

Kirby L. Adamson, 54, Waverly, $25.

No operator’s license

Jonathon P. Crow, 24, Beatrice, $75.

Arraignments

Shane C. Spivey, 30, 1327 Market St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 18.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 2.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 2.

Lisa L. Lottman, 41, 200 S. 21st St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 28.

Kevin E. Clark, 64, 1016 Linden St., Fairbury. Intimidation by phone call. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 11.

Sentencings

Jordan C. Franklin, 24, 2212 S. 139th Court, Omaha. Seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 44, 315 N. Eighth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Jordan R. Kuhn, 25, 204 Abbott St. One year jail for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, one year jail for concurrent for obstructing a peace officer.

Dakota Erks, 21, 3400 N.W. 12th St., Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.

William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. $250 for criminal mischief.

Dismissed

Shane C. Spivey, 30, 1327 Market St. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 44, 315 N. Eighth St. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Minor in possession, careless driving. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jerry J. Barnes, 50, 916 Lindell St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, no motorcycle license. Continued to April 14.

Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham, Kan. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to May 3.

Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, no child restraint, no turn signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Continued to April 14.

Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60847 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to April 18.

Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60847 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Obstructing an officer, driving under suspension. Continued to April 18.

Peyton N. Murphy, 20, 1839 Carlyle St. Third-degree assault, stalking, second-degree trespassing, two counts disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Continued to April 8.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. No proof of insurance, no helmet. Continued to April 8.

Kenneth D. Oakes, 47, 1717 S. Fifth St. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 5.

Kevin D. Morris, 49, 540 E. Broad St., Blue Springs. Two counts third-degree refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to March 29.

Christopher D. Johnson, 23, 115 Walnut St., Otoe. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 14.

Marquel J. Callahan, 30, 3800 N. 13th St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to April 19.

District Court

Arraignments

Payton Bishop, 25, 419 Thayer St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 18.

Sentencings

Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1800 Scott St. 36 months probation for attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

Amanda M Teixeira, 38, 710 Fulton St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 6.

Mike A Woutzke, 58, 201 West Fouts St., Blue Springs. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Continued

Jerry J. Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 6.

Dakota D Erks, 21, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to April 6.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 6.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to April 6.

Eric E Ault, 42, 1109 Court St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to April 6.

Tanya L Binnick, 44, 926 N. Fifth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to April 6.

Edward L Findlay, 65, 62939 715th Road. Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to April 6.

Felicia M Ramirez, 34, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to April 6.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 6.

Christopher D. O'Keefe, 29, 1414 11th St. Robbery.Continued to April 7.

Ryan A Zurcher, 26, 724 W. Ash St., Wilber. Two counts driving while revoked. Continued to April 7.

Christopher W Arneson, 48, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, tampering with evidence, obstruction of a police officer, possession of marijuana, habitual criminal. Continued to April 7.

Dalton J Meyer, 22, 816 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, driving during revocation. Continued to April 20.

Rebecca S Snyder, 47, 925 K St., Fairbury. Second offense DUI, DUI causing injury, open container violation, no proof of insurance. Continued to May 18.

Michael E Tamerius, 36, 1110 Meriwether St. First-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Continued to Aug. 10.

Divorces

Brandon J. Morgan, 40, Firth from Kristin Morgan, 40, Firth. Married April 2006.

Kylie Vontz, 33, Beatrice from Jeremy Vontz, 44, Beatrice. Married June 2015.

Jeremy Fast, 35, Filley from Amber Sejkora, 37, Beatrice. Married June 2016.

Debra Busboom, 56, Beatrice from Max Busboom, 56, Beatrice. Married September 1988.

Transfers

Frederick and Rachel Smith to Craig Wallman. Lot 6 in block 6, original town of Pickrell. $143,000-$144,000.

Kenneth L. Santin, Robert J. Prokop to James C. Block. Part of section 30, Grant township. $1,894,000-$1,895,000.

Spencer L. and Ellen N. Hagemeier to Melissa and Yancy Dittmer. Part of section 34, Midland township. $51,000-$52,000.

Michael G. and Tamyra D. Schroeder to Kielian Investment Properties LLC. Lots 1-2 in block 78, original town of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Judith C. Kluge, Beverly J. Paneitz to Brenda K. Arthur, Dana K. Coy. Lots 1, 2 in block 35, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

Steven and Sandra Kostal to Clayton and Elizabeth Chesebro. Part of section 24, Paddock township. $74,000-$75,000.

Gloria J. Kellerman to Nathan and Grace Harr. Part of lots 10-11 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $180,000-$181,000.

BCC Holdings Inc. to Jordan and Lacey Johnson. Lot 11 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $282,000-$283,000.

Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC to Lammel Plumbing Inc. Part of lot 3 in block 1, Penners addition of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.

Jordan B. and Lacey K. Johnson to James and Sheri May. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 12, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Cecelia Linscott to Pinkerton 28 Nebraska General Partnership. Part of section 28, Sicily township. $435,000-$436,000.

Douglas C. and Christine L. Winkley to William T. and Carol L. Klee. Part of section 17, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $1,000-$2,000.

Wayne A. Lineweber, Wayne Schulz to Hydo Properties LLC. Lot 8, Plaza Ridge second addition of Beatrice, $354,000-$355,000.

Wayne A. Lineweber to Hydo Properties LLC. Lots 4-5, Plaza Ridge second addition of Beatrice, 49,000-$50,000.

Jeffco Land Company LLC to Hydo Properties LLC. Lot 2, Higgins first addition of Beatrice. $319,000-$320,000.

Real Growth LLC to Keriann Collmann. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 5, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $150,000-$151,000.

Janet S. McGrury to Tyler and Kelly Dieter. Lots 5, 11 in block 10 Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $324,000-$325,000.

Claws LLC to Spang Properties LLC and Meints Properties LLC. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Cortland. $34,000-$35,000.

Destyni and Jordan Cimino to Victoria Nanfito. Lots 7, 8 in block 6, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. 169,000-$170,000.

