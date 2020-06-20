At the Courthouse

Jared J. and Rachel C. Knoble to Daniel I. and Hana M. Worsham. Lot 5 in block 57, original town of Beatrice. $111,000-$112,000.

Robert D. and Kelly J. Morgan to Ingolf D. and Laura R. Maurstad. Lot 2, WIldwood Estates addition of Beatrice. $398,000-$399,000.

Ingolf D. and Laura R. Maurstad to Robert D. and Kelly J. Morgan. Lot 9 and part of lot 10, Village on the Green addition of Beatrice. $238,000-$239,000.

Mitzi and Rod Hesser, Peggy and Randy Bybee, Beth and Ken Giesmann, Sue Steinkuhler, Kay and Mike Wentz to Dennis D. and Kathryn A. Saathoff. Part of block 3, Hildeburg addition of Adams. $227,000-$228,000.

Justin J. Jenkins, Krystal K. Marshall to Davin L. Stege. Lot 8 and part of lot 7 in block 17, Brumbacks addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

Vandelay Investments LLC to Sandra and Derrick Dornburgh. Part of section 1, Liberty township. $119,000-$120,000.

US Bank to Second Chance Investments LLC. Lots 8, 9 and part of lot 10 in block 4, Halls second addition of Blue Springs. $30,000-$31,000.

Darvin H. and Ladonna M. Debuhr to Donald R. and Norma A. Wiseman. Part of lots 17, 18 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $286,000-$287,000.