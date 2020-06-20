At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
No operator’s license:
Karlee M. Rademacher, 22, Beatrice, $75.
Arraignments
Todd L. McBride, 55, 1023 N. Second St., Beatrice. Second offense DUI, open container violation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 23.
Sentencings
David M. Sims, 44, 1700 Park St. $50 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.
Robert J. Gilbert, 60, 309 Grand St., Table Rock. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Montana J. Deepe, 20, 1727 N. 13th St. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Gregory L. Louis II, 35, 1446 N. 25th Road, Cortland. Nine days jail for disturbing the peace.
Gregory K. Krauter, 45, 10320 N. 152nd Court, Waverly. $100 for open burn ban.
Nicholas J. Parde, 40, 12477 W. Sage Road, Diller. $100 for failure to show fishing permit.
Continued
Aaron S. Kreifels, 35m 801 12th Ave., Nebraska City. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief. Continued to July 9.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. First-degree sexual assault. Continued to July 6.
Christopher A. Clayton, 36, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to July 6.
Jeremiah O. Tart, 37, 404 Lincoln St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Continued to July 14.
Daniel J. Reid, 26, 1621 G St. Theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000, driving under the influence, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to July 7.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 S. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear. Continued to June 19.
Daniel Fulton, 58, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Theft $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, second-degree trespassing. Continued to July 7.
Jason C. Vacek, 42, 2822 R St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 30.
Elizabeth P. Sayers, 18, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Shoplifting. Continued to July 21.
Austin J. Reed, 21, 1305 Court St. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to June 30.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 25, 728 Ninth St., Pawnee City. First offense DUI. Continued to June 23.
Matthew J. Aden, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Third-offense DUI, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to July 10.
James R. Cramer, 36, 419 S. Ninth St. Second-offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to July 21.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 40, 1080 E. 20th St., Crete. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 16.
Mark L. Smith, 57, 209 E. Main St., Beloit, Kan. First offense DUI. Continued to July 14.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Careless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to July 14.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Two counts contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to July 14.
Korey J. Derr, 19, 732 W. Court St. Selling obscene literature to a minor, possession of child pornography, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, enticement by electronic device. Continued to July 9
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 60841 725 Road, Crab Orchard. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to July 16.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 60841 725 Road, Crab Orchard. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension. Continued to July 16.
Jeffrey T. Russell, 53, 25303 Ingrum Ave., Glenwood, Iowa. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to July 2.
David E. Barrett, 35, 911 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 17.
Vincente L. Reyes, 36, 5640 Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.
Corey L. Krause, 36, 105 ½ Fourth St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 13.
Bound
Dawn Meyer, 34, 918 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 16.
Catie L. Burr, 32, 925 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 16.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 510 First St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 15.
District Court
Arraignments
Deborah A. Wells, 62, 118 Sherman St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense driving under the influence of drugs. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 12.
Pamela J. Richards, 54, 823 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 12.
Coleen L. Sanderson, 43, 110 Ninth St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 12.
Dismissed
Pamela J. Richards, 54, 823 Elk St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Justis D. Barnhouse, 25, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, first-degree trespassing, two counts third-degree assault. Continued to July 15.
Justis D. Barnhouse, 25, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Protection order violation. Continued to July 15.
Trey S. Billesbach, 19, 1712 Ella St. Two counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to July 15.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 15.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to July 15.
Kyle S. O’Day, 32, 4621 Cooper Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 15.
David D. Shepardson, 53, 712 N.Eighth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 15.
Taylor A. Smith, 29, 1115 N. Seventh St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 1.
Chelsi L. Pike, 33, 1505 Oxford Place, Manhattan, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to July 16.
Anthony J. Campbell, 49, 105 S. 13th St. Negligent child abuse. Continued to July 16.
Jimmy W. Haynes, 31, 1122 Bell St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 1.
Cork E. Tyan, 57, Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to July 2.
Michael S. Armagost, 37, 211 S. LaSalle St. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 15.
Brandon L. Dickson, 31, 429 N. 13th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 16.
Tammy S. Swearingen, 57, 304 N. 12th St., Marysville, Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 15.
Marriage Licenses
Jered K. Lockwood, 35, Beatrice to Samantha L. Keuten, 27, Beatrice.
Timothy M. Ning, 29, Kansas City, Mo., to Carly S. Hovendick, 26, Kansas City, Mo.
Christopher A. Bogus, 36, Barneston to Sandy S. Barton, 31, Barneston.
Frank R. Eubanks Jr., 59, Beatrice to Gina L. Kapels, 49, Beatrice.
Martin G. Schroeder, 43, Plymouth to Veronica M. Koenig, 46, Plymouth.
Hayden W. Huenink, 20, Beatrice to Kaylee Berry, 22, Beatrice.
Kenneth L. Allen, 52, Beatrice to Rebecca A. Shartrand, 54, Beatrice.
Daniel W. Robbins, 33, Fairbury to Megan L. Barnts, 32, Fairbury.
Joel D. Siems, 54, Adams to Kerry A. Holz, 53, Adams.
Terrance J. Bates, 23, Beatrice to Raeanna L. Oliver, 22, Beatrice.
Dillon L. Hofeling, 38, Beatrice to Shelly C. Franzen, 39, Beatrice.
Denon K. Stege, 27, Beatrice to Stormie D. Burrows, 31, Beatrice.
Colby R. Jurgens, 27, Pcikrell to Wendy K. Doyle, 39, Pickrell.
Christopher R. Foster, 29, Beatrice to Brooklin C. Johnson, 29, Beatrice.
Divorces
Kathy L. Kennedy, 45, Diller from Jason D. Kennedy, 43, Beatrice. Married February 2009.
Melissa A. Mick, 37, Blue Springs from Justin R. Mick, 36, Beatrice. Married July 2018.
Barry W. Heckey Jr., 34, Sidney, Mont. from Gina M. Heckey, 42, Beatrice. Married May 2015.
Janet K. Lowther, 48, Cortland from Troy L. Lowther, 50, Seward. Married June 2015.
Candace M. Brown, 25, Beatrice from Trevor R. Brown, Lincoln. Married August 2018.
Daniel D. Smith, 49, Wymore from Deborah S. Smith, 49, Wymore. Married April 1988.
Tonya J. Donley, 47, Beatrice from Benjamin L. Donley, 53, Omaha. Married May 2014.
Lanta K. Gross, 40, Beatrice from David W. Gross, 58, Beatrice. Married May 26, 2018.
Paul W. Mick, 45, Lincoln and Michelle E. Mick, 49, Beatrice. Married March 1994.
Madison R. Klauenberg, 25 from Bryon J. Klauenberg, 26, Sterling. Married October 2018.
Jeffrey L. Tunink, 38, Beatrice from Morgan R. Tunink, 33, Beatrice. Married March 2008.
Transfers
Shelly C. Franzen to Bradley M. and Tia J. Pyle. Lot 6 in block 5, original town of Holmesville. $14,000-$15,000.
Paul R. and Kelly Tosko to Brett and Maggie Sales. Part of block 6, Hildeburg addition to Adams. $169,000-$170,000.
Allan F. and Sharon A. Spiehs to Real Growth LLC. Part of lot 1, Schells subdivision of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.
NGRE Beatrice LLC to JZTZRE LLC. Lot 1, Burnham addition of Beatrice. $4,149,000-$4,150,000.
Jared J. and Rachel C. Knoble to Daniel I. and Hana M. Worsham. Lot 5 in block 57, original town of Beatrice. $111,000-$112,000.
Robert D. and Kelly J. Morgan to Ingolf D. and Laura R. Maurstad. Lot 2, WIldwood Estates addition of Beatrice. $398,000-$399,000.
Ingolf D. and Laura R. Maurstad to Robert D. and Kelly J. Morgan. Lot 9 and part of lot 10, Village on the Green addition of Beatrice. $238,000-$239,000.
Mitzi and Rod Hesser, Peggy and Randy Bybee, Beth and Ken Giesmann, Sue Steinkuhler, Kay and Mike Wentz to Dennis D. and Kathryn A. Saathoff. Part of block 3, Hildeburg addition of Adams. $227,000-$228,000.
Justin J. Jenkins, Krystal K. Marshall to Davin L. Stege. Lot 8 and part of lot 7 in block 17, Brumbacks addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
Vandelay Investments LLC to Sandra and Derrick Dornburgh. Part of section 1, Liberty township. $119,000-$120,000.
US Bank to Second Chance Investments LLC. Lots 8, 9 and part of lot 10 in block 4, Halls second addition of Blue Springs. $30,000-$31,000.
Darvin H. and Ladonna M. Debuhr to Donald R. and Norma A. Wiseman. Part of lots 17, 18 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $286,000-$287,000.
Matthew C. Beethe to Joel G. and Karen M. Schroeder. Part of section 8, Blakely township. $579,000-$580,000.
Dennis D. and Kathryn A. Saathoff to Clifton and Esther Bond. Lot 7 and part of lot 6 in block 10, Hildeburg addition of Adams. $209,000-$210,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.