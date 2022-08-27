At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Shaun S. Osander, 46, Cortland, $25; Don J. Vanaspren, 46, Crete, $125; Shaw Fralin, 51, Beatrice, $125; Gage J. Stermensky, 66, Lincoln, $125; Taisa M. Brumagen, 36, Lincoln, $75; Nickole J. Engler, 34, Adams, $75; Dennis D. Dodge, 67, Beatrice, $200; Jose S. Alfaro Reyna, 16, Beatrice, $125; Laura M. Bokemper, 32, Lincoln, $75; Robyn L. Fort, 44, Cortland, $75; David L. Billups, 62, Wymore, $75.

No operator’s license

Stephanie L. Cooper, 45, Marysville, Kan., $75; Don J. Vanaspren, 46, Crete, $75, Alfaro Reyna, 16, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Joshua M. Dorothy, 29, Beatrice, $25.

Disobey traffic device

Joan E. Allen, 84, Beatrice, $25.

Improper lane change

Dennis D. Dodge, 67, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Coltin W. Klaus, 26, 110 N. 28th St. Refuse to submit to a test, reckless driving, criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 4.

Kory R. Diekman, 32, 236 S. 19th St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 3.

Tiffany A. Morris, 28, 648 W. Court St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 29.

Micahel A. Wilcox, 43, 101 S. 10th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Nov 1.

Joss B. Yates, 32, 727 W. Mary St. Third offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 4.

Sentencings

Jesus F. Munoz-Escobar, 31, 330 S. Howard St., Fremont. $50 for CMV marking, $100 for CMV load securement, $50 for CMV brake, $25 for no valid registration, $100 for no CDL.

Leonel Celedon, 47, 2608 S. Goff Ave., Oklahoma City. $100 for no fuel permit, $100 for no CDL, $50 for unlawful display of plates, $200 for no valid registration, $100 for UCR no registration, $50 for CMV brake, $50 for CMV marking.

Jeremy A. Smith, 37047 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. $250 for issuing bad check.

Natalie C. Delanie, 21, 614 N. 10th St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Oscar Munguia, 42, 1544 S. 27th St., Lincoln. $100 for no proof of insurance, $75 for no operator’s license, $75 for speeding.

Kelsey M. Markey, 23, 213 S. 21st St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Maximino Tavera-Lugo, 45, 110 W. Putotoc St., Mason, Texas. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Shawn J. Hatfield, 48, 2035 Jefferson Ave., Lincoln. $75 for no motorcycle license.

Jasyn H. Harris, 19, 2115 Elk St. $250 for minor in possession, $50 for underage nicotine use.

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Daniel T. Burton, 35. 12 days jail for disturbing the peace.

Gloria A. Lopez, 38, 2009 S. Sixth St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Continued

Madison Vetch, 24, 1615 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Oct. 11.

Zachary C. Kuhn, 19, 1015 Parkside St. Minor in possession, possession of marijuana, open container violation, underage nicotine use. Continued to Sept. 27.

James L. Lopez, 24, 516 Market St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Aug. 30.

Javier G. Santiz, 23, 721 W. Mary St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license, unsafe backing. Continued to Sept. 12.

Aaron J. Finnell, 41, 1111 N. Eighth St. First-degree false imprisonment, strangulation, terroristic threats, protection order violation, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 6.

Michael J. Bunch, 45, 1413 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Oct. 11.

Ivan Torres, 21. Aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, aiding and abetting a class 3 felony. Continued to Aug. 30.

Stephen M. Glow, 30, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Second-degree forgery, first-degree criminal impersonation. Continued to Sept. 29.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear. Continued to Oct. 3.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Driving under suspension, two counts failure to appear. Continued to Oct. 3.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Aug. 30.

Aaron J. Finnell, 41, 111 N. Eighth St. First-degree imprisonment, strangulation, terroristic threats, protection order violation, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 6.

Jack R. Bussey, 26, 13615 Polk Plaza St., Omaha. Driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 15.

Robert Stefonovich, 60, 1515 Bell St. Assault. Continued to Aug. 30.

Timothy J. Sedlacek, 44, 506 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Failure to comply with order of building official. Continued to Sept. 27.

Steven L. Cline, 30, 521 W. D St., Wymore. Driving under the influence, driving left of center. Continued to Sept. 27.

Christine D. Barth, 42, 206 Laramie St., Diller. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 21.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 30.

Bound

Nickolas E. Weidner, 32, 221 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 5.

Transfers

William and Elizabeth Clark to Ashton O’Toole. Lot 33, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Riggert Schuster LLC to Brandon Kostal. Part of section 32, Paddock township. $419,000-$420,000.

Mark D. Weishahn, Weishahn Family Trust to Gage Kerr. Part of section 3, Riverside township, lots 1-3, 10-12 in block 22, lots 1-3 and part of lots 4-6, 10-12 in block 23, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Rodney E. and Melanie K. Bohlmeyer to One Property at a Time Inc. Lots 9-10 in block 12, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $7,000-$8,000.

Chad and Elizabeth Buhr to Dean and Michelle Baker. Lot 6 in block 1, Paddock Lane replat of Beatrice. $374,000-$375,000.

Dean and Michelle Baker to Terrence Ham, Chaz Hamm. Part of section 8, Rockford township. $339,000-$340,000.

Michael T. and Traci J. Baehr to Ryan R. Hunt. Part of section 5, Sherman township. $234,000-$235,000.

John R. Rushing to JoAnna and Tess Schellhorn. Lot 24, North Sunset addition of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Lyla Mae and Ralph C. Valentine to Stonebrook Realty Group LLC. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 49, original town of Beatrice. $61,000-$62,000.

Shelley J. Kirk to Matthew R. and Lisa L. Mason. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 21, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $269,000-$270,000.

Matthew R. and Lisa Mason to Terry and Rachel Anderson. Part of lot 20, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

TDW Enterprises LLC to Sidney R. Robinson. Part of block 19, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.