All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Matthew K. Anderson, 18, Beatrice, $125; Rodney G. Lueders, 73, Beatrice, $125; Dennis E. Krutilek, 70, Lincoln, $25; Wyatt D. Coleman, 23, Omaha, $25; Matthew A. Shea, 31, Beatrice, $125; David F. Leibbrandt, 30, Beatrice, $75; Justin W. McShane, 41, Beatrice, $125; Kent J. Klassen, 53, Lincoln, $125; Umrah M. Arte, 36, Rochester, Minn., $75.

No operator’s license

Jarrett M. Crawford, 22, Goff, Kan., $75; Arica L. Rheome, 53, Kearney, $75; Lorraine Perez Garcia, 20, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Deborah S. Gill, 63, Beatrice, $25; Kelsey N. Niederhaus, 34, Lincoln, $25.

Ficticious plates

Jeremy Snyder, 42, Beatrice, $50.

Stop sign violation

Madyson L. Milke, 18, Beatrice, $75.

Unlawful display of plates

Deborah S. Gill, 63, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Rylee D, Zimmerman, 27, 9541 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City. Driving under the influence, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 2.

Amber Zimmers, 44, 428 W. Main St. Powhatan, Kan. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 8.

Gary M. Esau, 63, 1305 Aberdeen Ave., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 18.

Wesley P. Shillings, 49, 119 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 5.

Sentencings

Dillon J. Likens, 19, 515 Peach St., Hallam. $150 for taking small game without a permit, $50 for each of two counts no waterfowl stamp, $50 for no habitat stamp, $100 for hunting or fishing regulation violation.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. $50 for false reporting.

Shawn M. Sorenson, 20. $250 for minor in possession, $100, license impounded 30 days for zero tolerance violation.

Corey R. Bennett, 18. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Jeffry P. Petersen, 43, 1010 Parkside Lane. $50 for dog at large.

Kiaya K. Myers, 19, 910 Garden St. $50 for dog at large

Liam X. Griffith, 21, 12465 S. 25th Road, Roca. $75 for no proof of insurance, $75 for no operator’s license, $75 for speeding.

Jeremy T. Hensley, 37. $100 for nonresident supervision violation, $25 for speeding.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38. 60 days jail for protection order violation.

Kelli Doty, 53, 822 N. Sixth St. $25 for no valid registration.

Janelle S. Sweeney, 28, 721 W. Court St. $100 for driving under suspension, $200 for speeding.

Dismissed

Wesley P. Shillings, 49. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Kelli Doty, 53, 822 N. Sixth St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

YVonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 9.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to April 10.

Mason A. Gustafson, 30, 5100 Emerald Dr., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to May 15.

Jacob A. Bishop, 19, 1525 Lincoln St. First offense DUI, possession of marijuana, stop sign violation. Continued to May 2.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to May 9.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to May 9.

Tiffany A. Morris, 29, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 11.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 24.

Mikal L. Hein, 25, 426 N. Eighth St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 18.

Stephanie J. Sales, 36, 625 Bismark St. Third-degree domestic assault, assault officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 18.

Abby R. Cudaback, 25, 1116 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Debbie L. Milligan, 38, 405 S. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 18.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 520 N. Ninth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, driving while revoked. Continued to April 20.

Jacob E. Speakman, 40, 905 S. Seventh St. Theft $500-$1,500. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 2.

Damien S. Roland, 43, 1302 Scott St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to May 16.

Camden T. Cline, 18, 1920 Irving St. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to May 23.

Robert H. Foust, 37, 200 N. Douglas St., Wymore. Second offense DUI, driving on shoulder. Continued to April 25.

Samuel R. Howe, 55, 18772 Highway 59, Country Club, Mo. First-degree sexual assault of a child, sex trafficking of a minor, enticement by electronic devince. Continued to April 10.

Kevin J. Janssen, 42, 15677 S. 38th Road, Pickrell. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to April 24.

Kyle A. Schoen, 28, 429 N. Eighth St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 22.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Intimidation by phone call. Continued to May 8.

Taylor Tart, 29, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 15.

Timothy S. Benson, 59, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 9.

Jacob A. Bishop, 20, 119 Graham St. First offense DUI, possession of mairjuana. Continued to May 2.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 2.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to May 2.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, negligent child abuse. Continued to April 20.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 20.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to April 24.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 2.

Ashley N. Smallwood, 29, 718 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 8.

Bound

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 4.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 17.

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court May 17.

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 17.

District Court

Arraignments

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 17.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 17.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 26, 515 N. Ninth St. Escape. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 17.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 26, 515 N. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 17.

John R. Meyer, 42, 5426 W. Locust Road. Possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 17.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Second-degree trespassing, attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 22.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Third-degree assault, first-degree trespassing, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 22.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 22.

Continued

William J. Settje II, 36, Second-degree forgery, speeding, driving under suspension. Continued to April 19.

Jessa Jo Siebe, 27, 206 S. I St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 19.

Julie M. Rodgers, 39, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Second-degree trespassing, obstructing an officer. Continued to May 3.

Shelby Uribe, 32, 404 N. Fifth St. Third offense DUI, driving without interlock. Continued to May 3.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May. 3.

Randall L. Pohlman, 44, 213 S. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 3.

Aaron J. Burr, 43, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, assault by a confined person. Continued to May 4.

Jeremy P. Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 4.

Jeremy P. Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 4.

Daniel Jenkins, 31, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. Continued to May 4.

Curtis J. Hansen, 61, 820 W. Mary St. Driving while revoked, open container violation. Continued to May 4.

Daniel L. Dreesen Jr., 37, Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, resiting arrest, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to May 18.

Trevor L. Grace, 20, 1010 N. 26th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 1.

Allen Evans, 31, 709 Market St. First-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to June 1.

Eric W. Taylor, 46,501 E. Weibe St. First-degree sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography. Continued to June 1.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Continued to June 22.

Divorces

Anthony E. Troxel, 39, Wymore from Holly A. Troxel, 37, Wymore. Married May 2014.

Hailee M. Buss, 28, Beatrice from Lance E. Buss, 32, Beatrice. Married June 2018.

Abigail A. Constantino, 25, Beatrice from Juis H. Constantino, 27, Beatrice. Married September 2020.

Johanna R. Eppens, 45, Blue Springs from Shawn C. Eppens, 42, Blue Springs. Married May 2004.

Calleen Armstrong, 31, Beatrice from Adam E. Armstrong, 32, Pickrell. Married March 2018.

Joshua S. Robinson, 47, Pickrell from Bobbie J. Robinson, 44, Fort Scott, Kan. Married September 2012.

Transfers

Dustin J. and Jodi G. Wegner to Erin Widick. Part of section 33, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $11,000-$12,000.

Teresa R. and Rick Mangus, Bradley D. Tennant, Joy J. Tennant to Casey Rahorst. Lot 9 in block 19, original town of Wymore. $11,000-$12,000.

Robert G. and Colleen M. Fulton to Bobbette J. Ackerman. Lots 16-18 in block 11, original town of Virginia. $7,000-$8,000.

ROger and Linda Jurgens to Beatrice MHC LLC. Lot 10 in block 2, Mobile Home Plaza of Beatrice. $5,000-$6,000.

Robert W. Kildow to Coby L. Schroeder. Lots 11, 12 in block 14, Glenover of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Basil Land Holdings LLC to GTP TLC REO P LLC. Lots 8, 9 in block 28, West Park addition of Beatrice. $26,000-$27,000.

Remmers Farms Inc. to Alan J. and Makayla J. Wiese. Part of section 20, Filley township. $1,199,000-$2,000,000.

Grobeck Farms LLC to LWG Farms LLC. Part of section 34, Holt township. $1,197,000-$1,198,000.

Anthony and Amy Gee to Kayla and Jerry Young. Part of block 7, Hildeburg addition of Adams. $257,000-$258,000.

Arnold Baehr, Devan Baehr, Dean Baehr to Devan Baehr. Part of section 3, 13, 31, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $1,041,000-$1,042,000.

Shelby Baehr to Devan Baehr. Part of section 13, 31, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $216,000-$217,000.

Jonathan Gouin, Alyssa Kearn to David and Kathy Wilson. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 20, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $116,000-$117,000.

Oren L. Bednar, Kathryn Bednar to Ashley Ebinger. Lot 2 in block 23, original town of Wymore. $45,000-$46,000.

Real Growth LLC to Lisa and Eugene Bray. Part of lots 4-6 in block 2, Grable and Beachlys addition of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Jason J. and Michelle L. Ahola to Brian L. and Kala C. York. Part of lot 10 in block 49, original town of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.