At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Alexis M. Wieskamp, 23, Beatrice, $75; Jason S. Williams, 44, Oak, Calif., $75; Luis A. Oliva Rizo, 35, Miami Beach, Fla., $75; Karen L. Morton, 64, Frankfort, Kan., $75; Shynane B. Halteman, 21, Auburn, $125.
No seat belt:
Alexis M. Wieskamp, 23, Beatrice, $25.
No operator’s license:
Brandon G. Moore, 18, Beatrice, $75.
No registration in vehicle:
Roger A. Holscher, 63, Cook, $25.
Arraignments
Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 27.
Christopher T. Hill, 26, 620 557 Highway, West Monroe, La. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 11.
Bryan N. Bishop, 26, 428 N. Eighth St. Second-degree trespassing, third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Trial set for April 16.
Sentencings
Payton Salts, 19, 1201 High St. $100 for obstructing a peace officer, $250 for minor in possession.
Daniel Bradburd, 40, 1923 Fourth Ave. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Alexandro Trujillo, 18, 4127 Monroe St., Omaha. $250 for minor in possession.
Courtney B. Thomas, 30, 1801 Jackson St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Alysia M. Karlin, 40, Pickrell. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Dakota Lucas, 19, 1604 S. Ninth St. $50 for disorderly conduct.
Edwin F. Lucas, 41, 604 S. Ninth St. $50 for disorderly conduct.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. $100 for driving under suspension.
Amy L. Boyd, 39, 622 N. 11th St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Daniel Bradburd, 40, 1923 Fourth Ave. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Rodger A. Keehn, 45, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to April 19.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 16.
Isaac W. Anderson, 45, 2726E. Natalie Lane, Joplin, Mo. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to April 8.
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 40, 236 S. 16th St. Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $500-$1,500. Continued to April 22.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1302 Union Ave. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to April 22.
Felicia M. Ramirez, 33, 915 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 6.
Josephine L. Alger, 31, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Assault. Continued to April 13.
Sonja A. Norman, 42, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Driving under suspension, stop sign violation, driving under suspension. Continued to March 30.
Brendan M. Blanchard, 22, 328 Grant St. First offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to April 22.
Jonathan Cervantes-Rosales, 20, 1121 N. 28th St., Lincoln. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, speeding. Continued to April 22.
Devin L. Choate, 30, 1308 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to April 20.
Mindy S. Hildebrandt, 31, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license. Continued to March 30.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Harassment protection order violation. Continued to April 5.
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 30.
Kimberly A. Mahloch, 59, 1124 Arapahoe Trail. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 6.
Brooke L. Layman, 30, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to April 6.
Marriage Licenses
Caleb J. Allen, 25, Beatrice to Alexis E. Collins, 22, Beatrice.
Dakotah C. Houseman, 27, Beatrice to Samantha M. West, 25, Beatrice.
Transfers
Kerry A. Feld to Elevating Assets LLC. Part of section 11, Nemaha township. $135,000-$136,000.
Sebastian K. Sullivan to Robert A. and Cathryn A. Huenink. Part of section 14, Hanover township. $220,000-$221,000.
Jesse and Brande Dicks to Tara Frahm. Lot 7 and part of lot 8, Fairview addition of Adams. $216,000-$217,000.
Ryan D. Clause to Joshua D. and Rhiannon J. Hofer. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $219,000-$220,000.
Richard R. Kunde to Jamie Z. and Eric Kielian. Lot 30 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.
Martin J. Wand, John and Bonnie Wand to Kevin and Melissa Janssen. Part of section 18, Sherman township. $249,000-$250,000.
Steve Harms, Louann Vollertssen, Russel Harms, Louis Harms to Nathan and Tiffany Buhr. Part of section 24, Hooker township. $993,000-$994,000.
Basil Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC. part of lot 10, Blackmans third addition of Blue Springs. $2,000-$3,000.
Steve Erickson to Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg. Lot 9 in block 12, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $6,000-$7,000.
Joseph W. and Jennifer L. Mayhew to Anastasia and Brady Meyer. Part of section 27, Paddock township. $258,000-$259,000.
Aaron and Holly Folkerts to Ashley R. Osterholt. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 2, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
Carol Poutre, David Hagemeier, Glen F. Hagemeier to David L. Hagemeier. Part of section 20, Midland township. $470,000-$471,000.
Carol Poutre, David Hagemeier, Glen F. Hagemeier to Timothy J. and Carol M. Poutre. Part of section 22, Grant township. $335,000-$336,000.
Ervin J. Buhr to Jacob S. Buhr. Part of section 11, Hooker township. $8,000-$9,000.