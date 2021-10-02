At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jessica L. Parde, 36, Crete, $75; Ross K. Boesiger, 56, Omaha, $75.
No operator’s license:
Austin Reed, 22, Beatrice, $75; Steven Schutte, 28, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Brian J. Spale, 39, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Dennis J. Tietjen, 41, 1614 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to test, resisting arrest, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving on shoulder Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 4.
Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 8.
Sentencings
Roy J. Forney, 40, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. One year jail for resisting arrest.
Roy J. Forney, 40, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. One year jail for third-degree assault, one year concurrent for third-degree domestic assault.
Tammy R. Hesse, 61, 608 N. 10th St. $500, license revoked 60 days, one year probation for first offense DUI.
Timothy S. Benson II, 27, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. $1,000, 90 days jail, license revoked 15 years, not to drive 45 days for third offense DUI, 90 days jail concurrent for driving under suspension, 90 days jail concurrent for obstructing government operations.
Sean Young, 38, 1015 N. 26th St. $50 for weed control violation.
Valerie J. Eagleroad, 36, 1801 Knox St., Lincoln. $250 for false reporting.
Shawn A. Bursovsky, 56, 737 Seventh St., Adams. $100 for issuing bad check.
Aaron Bstandig, 32, 2009 S. Sixth St. 180 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 32, 2009 S. Sixth St. 60 days jail for third-degree assault.
Jordan C. Franklin, 23, 1809 Court St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.
Robert J. Borzekofski, 52, 1100 Market St. $100 for littering on roadway.
Dismissed
Valerie J. Eagleroad, 36, 1801 Knox St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 1721 N. 19th St. Two counts protection order violation, two counts intimidation by phone call. Continued to Oct. 5.
Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. Fourth offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 8.
Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1830 Oak St. Two counts theft $1,500-$5,000, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 26.
Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 12.
Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI, transporting child while intoxicated, no child restraint, failure to signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Continued to Oct. 12.
Jared A. Eppens, 33, 1124 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman. Continued to Oct. 26.
Matthew J. Hill, 40, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 4.
Diego Rodriguez, 19, 1721 N. 19th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, exhibition driving. Continued to Nov. 4.
Terence L. Franzen, 21, 105 W. Fifth St., Fairbury. Provoking assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Oct. 12.
William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Oct. 12.
Dylan Crannell, 20, 600 S. Eighth St. Minor in possession. Continued to Oct. 26.
Ronald L. Cornelius, 26, 2032 E. Elm Road, Pickrell. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse, criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 4.
Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1202 C St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, third-degree domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 26.
Lorey Watson, 50, 109 S. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Oct. 7.
Craig A. Dorn, 48, 3479 E. Hoyt Road. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Continued to Oct. 19.
Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Nov. 8.
Travis B. Skinner, 37, Gorham, Kan. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to Oct. 19.
Shaun Coburn, 36, 900 Meriwether St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 19.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Oct. 29.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne St. No proof of insurance. Continued to Oct. 29.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 29.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 29.
Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Burglary, second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to Nov. 4.
Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 29.
Amanda E. Pugh, 46, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of 10-27 grams methamphetamine, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 29.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 4.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to pretest, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 4.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Obstructing government operations. Continued to Nov. 4.
Bound
Loki P. Carney, 18. Assault of a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman. Bound to District Court Oct. 6.
Whitney D. Cooper, 34, 1920 Garfield St. Tampering with witness. Bound to District Court Oct. 20.
Michael E. Alm, 36, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 20.
Christopher D. O’Keefe, 28, 1414 11th St. Robbery. Bound to District Court Nov. 18.
Marriage Licenses
Brandon T. Poetry, 31, Beatrice to Ashton L. McCown, 30, Beatrice.
Casey J. Snyder, 35, Wymore to LaCole N. Mantey, 22, Beatrice.
Steven R. Porter, 57, Blue Springs to Courtney D. Luedders, 38, Blue Springs.
Gary L. Oden, 56, Beatrice to Joy D. Thomsen, 54, Beatrice.
Daniel L. Hile Jr., 51, Beatrice to Whitney D. Cooper, 34, Table Rock.
Leon A. Garhart, 48, Beatrice to Amanda L. McClement, 34, Beatrice.
James P. Hager, 35, Beatrice to CeeAra N. Evans, 35, Beatrice.
Divorces
Thadius R. Loomis, 45, Beatrice from Amy R. Loomis, 40, Beatrice, Married April 2004.
Elizabeth A. Harris, 35, Beatrice from Benjamin E. Harris, 39, Beatrice. Married July 2011.
Danielle M. Roush, 26, Beatrice and Brittany M. Roush, 28, Beatrice. Married February 2017.
Transfers
Connie S. and Charles E. Smith to Michael Weichmann. Lots 12, 13 in block 39, Glenover of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Sean and Tabitha Linblad to Carson Hicks. Lot 13 and part of lot 14, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $141,000-$142,000.
Andrew H. Spodek and Lesley F. Turkel to Nebraska JLS Equities LLC. Part of lot 7 in block 6 original town of Pickrell. $32,000-$33,000.
Karl D. Hesseltine to Thomas and Lyndsie Buda. Part of section 18, Adams township. $389,000-$390,000.
Jason Alexander to Sean and Tabitha Linblad. Lot 9 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition to Beatrice. $364,000-$365,000.
Rosalind Spodek to Nebraska JLS Equities LLC. Part of lot 7 in block 6, original town of Pickrell. $41,000-$42,000.
Alvin C. and Karen J. Saltzman to Pedro F. Torres and Maricruz Morales. Part of lot 16 in block 1, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
VAW Rentals LLC to Mathias J. Wendeln. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 2, Clear View addition of Beatrice. $97,000-$98,000.
Kendal Hieronymus to Eugene Schoen, Genes Trenching. Lots 7, 8 in block 1, original town of Pickrell. $8,000-$9,000.
Amy F. and Glenn Sutton to Harold E. Parde. Part of section 8, Hooker township, part of section 32, Adams township. $1,355,000-$1,356,000.
Mary E. and William J. Boyer to Kurt A. and Kimberly A. Dummer. Part of section 21, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $66,000-$67,000.
Boesiger Family Investments LP to H&S Development LLC. Part of section 30, Nemaha township. $2,000-$3,000.
James P. Norris to Jay D. Woodyard. Lot 11 and part of lots 7-10 in block 1, Morses addition of Wymore. $7,000-$8,000.
Goossen Construction Inc to Jason Alexander. Lot 1 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $248,000-$249,000.