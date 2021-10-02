At the Courthouse

Transfers

Connie S. and Charles E. Smith to Michael Weichmann. Lots 12, 13 in block 39, Glenover of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Sean and Tabitha Linblad to Carson Hicks. Lot 13 and part of lot 14, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $141,000-$142,000.

Andrew H. Spodek and Lesley F. Turkel to Nebraska JLS Equities LLC. Part of lot 7 in block 6 original town of Pickrell. $32,000-$33,000.

Karl D. Hesseltine to Thomas and Lyndsie Buda. Part of section 18, Adams township. $389,000-$390,000.

Jason Alexander to Sean and Tabitha Linblad. Lot 9 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition to Beatrice. $364,000-$365,000.

Rosalind Spodek to Nebraska JLS Equities LLC. Part of lot 7 in block 6, original town of Pickrell. $41,000-$42,000.

Alvin C. and Karen J. Saltzman to Pedro F. Torres and Maricruz Morales. Part of lot 16 in block 1, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

VAW Rentals LLC to Mathias J. Wendeln. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 2, Clear View addition of Beatrice. $97,000-$98,000.

Kendal Hieronymus to Eugene Schoen, Genes Trenching. Lots 7, 8 in block 1, original town of Pickrell. $8,000-$9,000.