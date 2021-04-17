At the Courthouse

Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 13.

Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to May 13.

Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 13.

Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 13.

Shae A. Gwin, 18, 1115 Sixth St., Fairbury. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to May 11.

Erin M. Lenners, 41, 206 McClean St., Filley. First offense DUI. Continued to April 20.

Shelby S. Powell, 27, 1322 N. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 18.

Shelby S. Powell, 27, 1322 N. 10th St. Two counts driving under suspension, two counts no child restraint. Continued to May 18.

Jeremiah A. Spang, 39, 150 S. New Hampshire St., Cortland. Driving while revoked, criminal impersonation. Continued to April 27.

Todd Parde, 45, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.