At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Brittany N. Conde, 25, Beatrice, $125; Michael A. Lasky, 62, Abilene, Kan., $75; Nicholas J. Schroeder, 32, Beatrice, $75; James O. King, 40, Beatrice, $75; Jordan R. Allen, 20, Lincoln, $75; Emma L. Weekly, 19, Hickman, $25; Jared J. Bakewell, 31, Omaha, $125.
No seat belt:
James O. King, 40, Beatrice, $25.
No operator’s license:
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 55, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Reni S. Higer, 51, Lincoln, $25; Katelynn L. Piper, 23, Clay Center, $25; Jeff VanWinkle, 59, Beatrice, $25.
Failure to yield:
Julie A. Mason, 20, Beatrice, $25.
Following too closely:
Ashle Scranton, 26, Lincoln, $50.
No brake light:
Martin G. Roth, 66, Dorchester, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Bret M. Cole, 19, Fairbury, $75.
CMV brake:
Josiah H. Cossel, 42, Endicott, $50.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles 5% or less:
Martin G. Roth, 66, Dorchester, $25.
CMV-HOS log violation:
Richard D. Miller, 46, Pulaski, Iowa, $100.
Arraignments
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 316 Cheyenne Dr. No proof of insurance, failure to appear. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for April 27.
David P. Warren, 36, 1701 Fifth Corso, Nebraska City. First-offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 26.
Broderick H. Cooper, 22, 605 Wayne St., LIberty. First offense DUI, obstructing a peace officer. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Minor in possession, zero tolerance violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Trenton J. Cooper, 27, 741 Lakeshore Drive, Lincoln. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Dakota R. Clifton, 20, 73622 610 Ave., Sterling. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Kambree A. Singleton, 18, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 18.
Sentencings
Joshua L. Jacobs, 35, Manhattan, Kan. $50 for open container violation.
Luis F. Gonzalez-Mendieta, 23, 2230 N. Main St., Lincoln. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 41, 1206 N. Seventh St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Thomas J. Booker, 52, 1101 N. Eighth St. $50 for fictitious plates, $25 for no valid registration.
Josephine L. Alger, 31,110 Q St., Lincoln. $100 for assault.
Brian M. Pooler, 24, 4969 W. Gary Gatley St., Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days. Six months probation for first offense DUI, $50 for open container violation.
Stacy L. Wallman, 44, 1404 Scott St. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for failing to signal.
Jennifer L. Siske, 48, 705 S. Ninth St. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for no operator’s license, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 701 S. Scott St. Three days jail for procuring alcohol to a minor.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 701 S. Scott St. 12 days jail for trespassing.
Jac Allington, 22, 420 W. E St., Wymore. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryce H. Harrington Jr., 47, 1100 Cold Spring Road, Lincoln. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dismissed
David P. Warren, 36, 1701 Fifth Corso, Nebraska City. Refuse to submit to a test. Dismissed with prejudice.
Thomas J. Booker, 52, 1101 N. Eighth St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 701 S. Scott St. obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Nathan M. Hartung, 34, 1721 N. 19th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 20.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 13.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to May 13.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 13.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 13.
Shae A. Gwin, 18, 1115 Sixth St., Fairbury. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to May 11.
Erin M. Lenners, 41, 206 McClean St., Filley. First offense DUI. Continued to April 20.
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 1322 N. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 18.
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 1322 N. 10th St. Two counts driving under suspension, two counts no child restraint. Continued to May 18.
Jeremiah A. Spang, 39, 150 S. New Hampshire St., Cortland. Driving while revoked, criminal impersonation. Continued to April 27.
Todd Parde, 45, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.
Debra Schultz, 55, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Tampering with evidence, five counts unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to April 20.
Nathan W. Smith, 21, 1418 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 20.
Taylor A. Smith, 30, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.
Tiffany N. Trauernicht, 30, 1500 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 27.
Kevin D. Glaser, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to May 13.
Kendra J. Barnts, 23, 1006 S. Fourth St., Norfolk. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 27.
Caleb C. Meyer, 20, 1123 Keating St., Marysville, Kan. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to May 18.
Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Theft. $0-$500. Continued to May 4.
Christopher A. Bogus, 37, 403 Leslie St., Barneston. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to April 20.
Rodney J. Burr, 42, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.
Jacinto G. Brown, 36, 1800 Scott St. Shoplifting. Continued to May 18.
Jethica A. Hinton, 39, 400 High St. False reporting. Continued to May 18.
Michael R. Schultz, 47, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Continued to April 20.
Jedrek D. Slapnicka, 19, 310 S. 21st St. Minor in possession. Continued to May 18.
Amanda McClement, 34, 457 County Road U, Tobias. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 27.
Andrea L. Welsh, 51, 8260 S. 33rd St., Lincoln. Second offense DUI. COntinued to May 10.
Terry L. Franzen, 46, 617 Paddock St. Burglary, theft by deception, second-degree trespassing. Continued to May 4.
Bound
Casey L. Schaefer, 28, 6733 W. Dogwood Road, DeWitt. Enticement by electronic communication device. Bound to District Court May 5.
Wesley C. O’Keefe Jr., 36, 1105 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 6.
Amber L. Hernandez, 42, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 6.
Brett L. Jernigan, 25, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 5.
Marriage Licenses
Karl R. Terwilleger, 44, Clatonia to Jessica A. Bassett, 43, Clatonia.
Divorces
Maradeth A. Brooks, 35, Beatrice from Stoney K. Brooks, 43, Jansen. Married December 2016.
Aaron Laflin, 32, Beatrice from Melissa L. Nietfeld, 32, Beatrice Married March 2019.
Kimberly A. Metzger, 40, Adams from Nathan L. Metzger, 41, Adams. Married June 2002.
Transfers
Alvin A. Avery to Eric J. Avery. Part of section 9, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $49,000-$50,000.
Jason and Tracey Jensen to Jeremy Jensen. Part of section 5, Hanover township. $34,000-$35,000.
Donald T. and Judith Jantzen, John H. and Zella Penner to Darrell Schramm. Part of section 17, Paddock township. $813,000-$814,000.
Kim and Connie Thornburg to Wade E. and Emily M. Thornburg. Part of section 27, Hanover township. $569,000-$570,000.
11T NE LLC to Eugene and Betty Biller. Lots 14, 15 in block 14, original town of Wymore. $5,000-$6,000.
Jacob and Leslie Remus to Region V Foundation. Lot 2 in block 1, Porter Addition of Beatrice. $211,000-$212,000.
Brian M. Shoff, Stephen G. Shoff to Ronald D. and Joellyn Wittmus. Lots 4-6 in block 27, Hoags addition of Wymore. $89,000-$90,000.
Fred D. Heard III and Sue B. Heard to Benjamin and Brooke Thayer. Lot 27, Country Club Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $279,000-$280,000.
Dana and John Prokop to Paul J. and Crystal Purdom. Part of block 6, Kyles and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $110,000-$111,000.
Clinton W. and Janet L. Rule to Bradley L. Morris. Lots 4-8 in block 1, second addition of Liberty. $1,000-$2,000.
Megan D. Kopf and Michael K. Kopf Jr. to Saraha Sargent. Part of lots 17-19 in block 1, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $108,000-$109,000.