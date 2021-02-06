At the Courthouse

Antoine Singleton, 38, 112 Timblin Drive. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 4.

Shelbi A. Stone, 24, 1337 Market St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 4.

Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 4.

Randy J. Adams, 38, 73461 607th Ave., Sterling. First offense DUI, third-degree assault, careless driving. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 9.

Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1302 Union Ave. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 3.

Matthew J. Aden, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Third offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 30.

Jamie B. Smith, 32, 1309 Fifth St., Fairbury. Refuse to submit to a test, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 8.

Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 5.