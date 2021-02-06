At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
James A. Lockhart, 52, Lincoln, $125; Lavonne L. Marsh, 70, Lincoln, $75; John J. Fedde, 54, Beatrice, $200; Ethan W. Sylvester, 23, Wamego, $25; Triston G. Reysen, 18, Beatrice, $25; Jonathan Faubel, 19, Lincoln, $125; Jacob Lenners, 20, Filley, $25; Nathanuel J. Workman, 19, Beatrice, $75; Cameron P. Davis, 28, Columbus, Ga., $125; Brandon L. Daniels, 22 Lincoln, $75; Denzel C. Gurganious, 16, Wymore, $200.
No valid registration:
Nicholas D. Smith, 28, LaVIsta, $25; Bruce F. Baete, 43, Beatrice, $25; Hannah R. Heffley, 23, Fairbury, $25; Zachary J. Kobza, 22, Auburn, $25; Brandon L. Daniels, 22 Lincoln, $25.
No operator’s license:
Hayden Richards, 16, Firth, $75; Brandon Stark, 31, Lincoln, $75.
Stop signal violation:
Kodi J. Zelinko, 29, Bigelow, Minn., $75; Neal D. Craig, 61, Lincoln, $75.
Failure to display proper number of plates:
Brandon L. Daniels, 22 Lincoln, $25.
Fictitious plates:
Tiffany J. Lueders, 39, Beatrice, $50.
Negligent driving:
Merle G. Ideus, 63, Beatrice, $40.
CMV brake:
Bruce F. Baete, 43, Beatrice, $50.
Load contents violation:
Gilbert G. Buhr, 79, Beatrice, $100.
Exceed width limits:
Joshua D. Schmidt, 37, Beatrice, $55.
Arraignments
Darshit Patel, 47, 1903 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 11.
Christine R. Zoubek, 53, 400 Lincoln St., Clatonia. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 11.
Kambree A. Singleton, 18, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 12.
Jedrek D. Slapnicka, 19, 310 S. 21st St. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 12.
Tony L. Oltman, 37, 1811 Carlyle St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 5.
Antoine Singleton, 38, 112 Timblin Drive. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 4.
Shelbi A. Stone, 24, 1337 Market St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 4.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 4.
Randy J. Adams, 38, 73461 607th Ave., Sterling. First offense DUI, third-degree assault, careless driving. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 9.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1302 Union Ave. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 3.
Matthew J. Aden, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Third offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 30.
Jamie B. Smith, 32, 1309 Fifth St., Fairbury. Refuse to submit to a test, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 8.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 5.
Cindy K. Connell, 43, 1015 Meriwether St. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, no proof of insurance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 9.
David J. Urban, 34, 3500 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 16.
David J. Urban, 34, 3500 N. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 16.
Sentencings
Cherish M. Lovell, 29, 910 W. I St., Wymore. $1,000, 300 days jail, license revoked 15 years for third offense DUI.
Tanner Neemann, 18, 5623 Salt Valley View, Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.
Guadalupe E. Miravete-Antonio, 23, 405 Adams St., Clatonia. $75 for theft.
Brant J. Hudson, 28, 2044 Highway 275, Westpoint. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no registration in vehicle.
Alyssa A. White, 18, 309 Laramie St., Diller. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Pamela S. Graves, 47, Firth. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Davina S. Morgan, 37, 204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for no proof of insurance.
Darin A. Vinsonhaler, 39, 911 Meriwether St. $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no registration in vehicle.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 403 HIll St. $25 for no valid registration, $25 for no seat belt, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 403 Hill St. $250 for minor in possession.
Dismissed
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 2009 S. Sixth St. Negligent child abuse. Dismissed with prejudice.
Pamela S. Graves, 47, Firth. Wrong way on one way. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Theft, unlawful intrusion. Continued to March 9.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Two counts tampering, two counts protection order violation, stalking. Continued to March 9.
Shannon J. Manhart, 18, 303 W. 28th St., Kearney. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Feb. 23.
Amy L. Boyd, 39, 622 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 11.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 1414 Carlyle St. Shoplifting, minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 18.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 1414 Carlyle St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 18.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 1414 Carlyle St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 18.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 1414 Carlyle St. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, procuring alcohol. Continued to Feb. 18.
Cody A. Haynes, 30, 1315 Market St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to Feb. 16.
Dustin T. McBride, 33, 1000 Fourth Ave., Kearney. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to March 3.
Whitney D. Cooper, 34, 1920 Garfield St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 11.
David P. Warren, 36, 1701 Fifth Corso, Nebraska City. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 16.
Mindy S. Hildebrant, 31, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license. Continued to Feb. 9.
Joss B. Yates, 31, 1311 N. Eighth St. First offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 11.
Andrew D. Skiles, 31, 1604 Garfield St. Criminal mischief over $5,000. Continued to Feb. 16.
Brandon A. Johnson, 32, 624 W. Elm St., Wilber. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 23.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 38, 1514 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 9.
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 11.
Anita J. Werner, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Continued to Feb. 11.
James L. Ebbeling, 45, 2001 I St., Fairbury. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 9.
Payton E. Salts, 19, 202 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Aiding and abetting a class 2 misdemeanor, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor. Continued to Feb. 16.
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 16.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 9.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to Feb. 9.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 9.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Feb. 9.
Tyler L. Chisholm, 32, 1324 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 16.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 24, 405 S. 10th St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 9.
Ivy N. Grape, 26, 1830 Elk St. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 23.
Ryan E. Peden, 24, 212 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 16.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 38, 1514 Bell St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Feb. 9.
Miles A. Corbin, 28, 1210 N. Madison St., Manhattan, Kan. Second offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 23.
Gillian J. Zidek, 20, 206 E. Sixth St., Blue Rapids, Kan. Minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 16.
Bound
Heather L. Lucas, 35, 1024 ½ Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court March 18.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court March 18.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court March 18.
James L. Orton, 37, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court March 3.
Wendy J. Hortman, 36, 1517 Garfield St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court March 4.
District Court
Arraignments
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 7.
Jovan A. Miranda, 24, 709 W. Third Ave., Bellevue. Two counts third-degree assault, obstructing government operations. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 7.
Sentencings
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, A901 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. 18 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Jason L. Rohrs, 49, 3200 Wilderness Hills, Lincoln. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer M Charlet, 42, 24236 180th St., Minburn, Iowa. 18 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Continued
Heather L. Lucas, 35, 1024 ½ Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 3.
Brittany L. Martin, 30, 1119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to March 3.
Brittany L. Martin, 30, 1119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI. Continued to March 3.
Nicholas Williams, 39, 7308 South Seventh St., LaVista. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Continued to March 3.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, 2414 Harland St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pretrial set for Feb. 23.
Transfers
Robert A. Grady to Charollet Roschewski. Part of lots 160-162, South Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
James and Jana Jameson to Julien Bokor. Part of lots 7-10 in block 20, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.
Hydo Properties LLC, Todd Hydo to Tyrone L. and Amanda K. Duncan. Part of lot 4 in block 65, original town of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.
Brett J. and Jennifer R. Griffeth to Shea and Malary Herron. Lot 22, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.
Evelyn E. Meints to Zachary Meints. Part of section 16, Logan township. $209,000-$210,000.
Blake Meints Custom Homes to Darin and Kendra Hoffman. Lot 11, North Shores Estates of section 3, Midland township. $54,000-$55,000.
Mathew S. and Jill A. Helmke to Patrick and Carrie Derickson. Part of section 5, Holt township. $64,000-$65,000.
Margaret L. Nietfeld to Jennafer M. Glaesemann. Part of section 33, Barneston township. $254,000-$255,000.
William Coudeyras to Cindy Bohlmeyer. Lot 3 and part of lot 2, in block 4, Greens third subdivision of Beatrice. $46,000-$47,000.
James L. and Rose A. Pittman to Steven R. and April M. Saathoff. Part of lots 4, 5, Harringtons subdivision of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.
Jared and Hannah Himmelberg to Venus Crandall. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 3, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $131,000-$132,000.
Phillip G. and Lorrie M. Padgett to David R. and Lesa L. Hauptman. Lots 59-60 and part of lot 58, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.
Walter J. and Beverly J. Vitosh to Michael Klaus Jr., Michelle R. Ladeaux. Lot 11 in block 2, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice. $136,000-$137,000.
Boesiger Family Investments to H&S Development LLC. Part of section 30, Nemaha township. $8,000-$9,000.
Lake Mac Properties LLC to Jeremey Woolwine. Lots 8, 9 in block 22, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $17,000-$18,000.
James J. and Janet R. Bridger to Sondra Kellogg, Holly Creek, Chelsea Rakes. Lots 1-3 in block 1, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $24,000-$25,000.