All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Isaac J. Salamanca, 45, Papillon, $75; Nathaniel L. House, 31, Adams, $200; Ceeara N. Evans, 37, Beatrice, $125; Jacob J. Jensen, 34, Wahoo, $125; Cedric A. Weber, 23, Marysville, $125; Ty A. Dittbrenner, 17, Beatrice, $75.

No seatbelt

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, Beatrice, $25.

No operator’s license

Jose Davila, 26, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Amanda S. Zabokrtsky, 40, Warrior, Al., $25; Grace T. Ruyle, 20, Adams, $25.

Unlicensed vehicle on roadway

Amanda Zabokrtsky, Wymore, $25.

Overweight single axle group of axles more than 30%

Frank L. Callaway, 62, Deshler, $750.

Arraignments

Andrew S. Boggs, 31, 10904 E. Cr 104, Midland, Texas. Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 26.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 900 S. Sixth St. Protection order violation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 2.

Terrance M. Whiting, 39, 1725 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 2.

Joseph J. McCarthy, 22, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 30.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 900 S. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 2.

Ashley D. Hinz, 29, 203 Fifth St., Barneston. Attempted no proof of insurance. No contest plea entered. Continued to June 5.

Sentencings

Joe L. Ward, 39m 1003 N. 14th St. One year probation for two counts disturbing the peace.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 27, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Two years probation for shoplifting.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 27, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Two years probation for obstructing government operations.

Jason B. Oltman, 43. $40 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Benjamin G. Wissink, 45, 1601 Court St. $25 for no valid registration.

Randy J. Adams, 41, 73461 607 Ave., Sterling. $1,000, three months probation for driving during revocation.

Heather M. HIcks, 40, 102 Second St.,Barneston. $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Alycia N. Fritzen, 32, 822 N. Eighth St. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Dismissed

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 900 S. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 900 S. Sixth St. Possession of marijuana, no registration, protection order violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Heather M. Hicks, 40, 102 Second St.,Barneston. Possession of marijuana. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Dustin L. Clayton, 36, 1621 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 9.

Seth C. Fann, 41, 1801 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 22.

Samuel R. Howe, 55, 18772 Highway 59, Country Club, Mo. First-degree sexual assault of a child, sex trafficking a minor, enticement by electronic device. Continued to May 22.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 22.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to May 9.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 30, 403 Grant St. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to May 25.

Dawn M. Meyer, 37, 323 N. 12th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 22.

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 40, 1012 Ave. B, Council Bluffs. Driving during revocation. Continued to May 26.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 22.

Adrian S. Newby, 20, 102 Fourth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, minor in possession. Continued to May 19.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Continued to May 5.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault. Continued to May 5.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to May 5.

Jocelyn A. Hatfield, 23, 2012 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house. Continued to June 2.

Jeremy D Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Stalking, protection order violation. Continued to May 2.

Robert C. Cyas, 60, 113 S. Ninth St. Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to May 23.

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 N.W. Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 2.

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 N.W. Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Fugitive from justice. Continued to May 2.

Thomas R. Zook, 41, 503 Grace St. Criminal mischief. Continued to May 23.

Nathan W. Smith, 23, 1305 Seventh St., Fairbury. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to May 16.

Edna Martinez, 18, 418 N. 13th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 16.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 1112 E. Second St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 5.

Stacy L. Wallman, 46,918 Ella St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to May 23.

James E. Lantz, 44, 519 N. Francis St. Protection order violation. Continued to May 16.

Zachoree R. Ross, 18, 1407 N. 10th St. Minor in possession. Continued to May 23.

Justin A. Smick, 42, 1618 Ashland Ave. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. Continued to June 6.

Anna R. Nicholson, 37, 515 N. Eighth St. Obstructing an officer. Continued to May 16.

Brittany J. Munoz, 32, 1115 Harlin St., Falls City. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 26.

Marriage Licenses

Joseph P. Hatzenbuehler 34, Beatrice to Pearle R. Klepper, 28, Beatrice.

Ruben Botha, 36, Beatrice to Lauren Jo Wight, 32, Beatrice.

Tanner J. Pinyan, 24, Beatrice to Cheyenne H. Leach, 22, Wymore.

Derek E. Fralin, 49, Beatrice to Lacey L. Billenwillms, 32, Beatrice.

Tanner K. Hauger, 38, Home, Kan. to Temeca R. Tiller, 34, Home, Kan.

Derek T. Tomjack, 26, Beatrice to Talor M. Dicks, 25, Norton, Kan.

Zak M. Zarben, 54, Wymore to Laura K. Giebel, 47, Wymore.

Transfers

Roxine E. Weichel, Tracy L. Karl, Triple R&T family to Karen Buhr. Lot 24, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.

Parents of all Ages L.P. to Luma Townhomes LLC. Part of lots 45, 46, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $699,000-$700,000.

Jamison P. Frenzel to Ricky Hillard. Lot 9 in block 14, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $22,000-$23,000.

Donald and Gwenneth Nelson, Robert and Sandra Bahe to Ryan and Naomi Winburn. Part of lots 3-5 in block 19, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

G&R Investment Group LLC to CJB Consulting Group LLC. Lots 5, 6 in block 9 Sumpters addition of Adams. $157,000-$158,000.

George and Felicia Blythe to Alonzo S. Withers. Lots 3, 4 in block 17, West Park addition of Beatrice. $31,000-$32,000.

Jace Bowhay, Bailey Bowhay to JBB Enterprises LLC. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 18, SMith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $66,000-$67,000.

Caryn Bales, Paul and Delores Dougherty to Brendin M. and Amber R. Wiltshire. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 16, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $152,000-$153,000.

Matthew Bauer, Gerald Bauer to Michael and Elizabeth Pedersen. Lot 3 in block 5, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Lynda A. Bryson to Trevor Watts. Part of lots 7-9 in block 2, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $67,000-$68,000.

Eastin Henkel to Jonathan W. Swanson. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Cortland. $194,000-$195,000.