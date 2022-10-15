At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Kacey C. Mire, 30, Eunice, La., $125; Anna C. Walker, 63, Wymore, $75; Areli Calamaco, 18, Beaver City, $75.

No motorcycle license

William E. Rainey, 34, Beatrice, $125.

No valid registration

Rosa D Leseberg, 58, Beatrice, $25; Aaron S. Coudeyras, 45, $25.

Arraignments

Ronnie R. Rainey, 56, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Nov. 22.

Christopher R. Pilkinton, 49, 823 N. Sixth St. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 22.

Angela B. Alano, 35, 210 N. Graham St. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 14.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, contempt of court. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 10.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 10.

Curt J. Hagerman, 43, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.

Brian D. Fossler, 50, 1215 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 27.

Mozell Richardson, 52, 1800 Scott St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 21.

Kesha E. Santero, 32, 135 N. Vermont St., Cortland. Refuse to submit to a test. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 21.

Steven L. Cline, 30, 521 W. D St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 21.

Dillion Z. Pitts, 24, 1200 Grant St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 21.

Sentencings

Austin D. Yeatts, 20, 7510 Leawood St., Papillon. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Coltin J. Auman, 25, 1100 Park St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Charles R. Miller, 35. Three days jail for third-degree arson.

James L. Lopez, 24, 516 Market St. $250, one day jail, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 21, 1526 Ella St. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Tamara R. Cole, 27, 1325 Market St. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Continued

Zachary C. Kuhn, 19, 1015 Park Side St. Minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of open container, underage nicotine use. Continued to Oct. 25.

Michelle L. Harms, 46, 1009 Meriwether St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 27.

Corey A. Torske, 41, 1312 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 15.

Kelly R. Eitzman, 46, 4230 E. Highway 8, Hardy. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 27.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 27.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 27.

Joe L. Ward, 38, 1003 N. 14th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 1.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 614 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Driving under the influence, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, three counts procuring alcohol for a minor, minor in possession, underage tobacco use. Continued to Nov. 10.

Christopher N. Glover, 24, 107 N. Columbus Ave., Plymouth. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 14.

Broderick H. Cooper, 24, 605 Wayne St., Liberty. Possession of a machine gun or short rifle, improper vehicle lighting, no license on person. Continued to Nov. 15.

Bonnie B. Brown, 59, 6816 N. Sixth St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct 25.

Roger D. Powell, 63, 212 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of an explosive device, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 14.

Dustin J. Stewart, 29, 3800 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 25.

Madison Vetech, 24, 1615 N. 19th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 25.

Transfers

Joel B. and Vicki L. Wooton to Robert and Noel Knarr. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 7, original town of Wymore. $159,000-$160,000.

Michael and Christina Schroeder to Tiffany L. Trauernicht. Lots 1, 2 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys third addition of Beatrice. $468,000-$469,000.

Flagstar Bank to Chad Buhr Construction. Part of section 29, Midland township. $143,000-$144,000.

Joyce Bender to Bryan Barnard. Part of section 9, Lincoln township. $734,000-$735,000.

Elaine and Wayne Schroeder to Marilyn L. Coffin. Lot 2 in block 1, Covered Bridge Heights sixth addition of Beatrice. $221,000-$222,000.

Yulidany and Virgina Maceo to Tanner Pinyan and Cheyenne Leach. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $135,000-$136,000.

Nancy J. Mahloch and Diedrich D. Pollman to Robert and Sandra Linden. Lot 9 in block 5, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $70,000-$71,000.

Esther Mwebia to Angela Larimore. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 5, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $152,000-$153,000.

Dean R. Engelman to Lottman Enterprises. Part of section 15, Elm township. $417,000-$418,000.

Ann Engleman to Lottman Enterprises. Part of section 15, Elm township. $417,000-$418,000.

Gail B. and Brenda L. Engelman to Lottman Enterprises. Part of section 15, Elm township. $835,000-$836,000.

Pinnacle Bank, Duane J. and Barbara A. Busboom to Glen Weichel, Marjorie Weichel, Weichel family. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights of Beatrice. $204,000-$205,000.

William J. and Margaret M. Harrold to Sandrak Armstrong. Part of section 27, Adams township. $129,000-$130,000.

Howard W. and Donna J. Jordan to Angela M. Kurth. Lot 2 in block 9, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $80,000-$81,000.

Timothy P. Scheele and Jill K. Bures to Jody S. Bures and Gregory Helton. Lot 15 in block 2, original town of Odell. $55,000-$56,000.

Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg to Zachary and Heidi Lauenstein. Lot 14 in block 1, original town of Beatrice. $47,000-$48,000.

Berdean Holle to Deborah L. Holle. Part of section 33, Clatonia township. $41,000-$42,000.

Joshua L. and Tracy L. Beaudoin to Alyssa DeBoer. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 4, Westons addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding to Jason L. and Casey Blacketer. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 1, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

James L. and Jana Jameson to Mari Koci. Part of lot 39, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $46,000-$47,000.

Karla Stefani to Sara B. Miley. Part of lot 12 in block 23, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

June M. Seitz and Mildred Fossler to John R. Fossler and Lorri B. Fossler. Part of section 29, Logan township. $389,000-$390,000.