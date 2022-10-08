At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Matthew R. Meissner, 20, Omaha, $75; Edwin L. Wooge, 36, Lincoln, $75; Reshana L. Matter, 27, Beatrice, $125; Teresa K. Parde, 58, Wymore, $75; Ernie H. Drent, 67, Beatrice, $25; Gavin J. Birch, 16, Lincoln, $25; Pamela K. Hedges, 65, Beatrice, $75; Jace M. Pethoud, 20, Beatrice, $75; Enrique W. Batres Tinoco, 44, Omaha, $75; Daniel J. Rose, 37, Firth, $125; Mary J. Bures 48, Odell, $75.

No seat belt

Edwin L. Wooge, 36, Lincoln, $25; Dustin A Garrison, 46, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registration

Jenny C. Shook, 46, Lincoln, $25; Mark R, Kroeker, 24, Jansen, $25; Dustin A Garrison, 46, Beatrice, $25.

No license

Steven L. Hurley, 63, Blue Springs, $75.

No proof of insurance

Jasmine Higgs, 34, Beatrice, $75.

Screeching tires

Jason D. Richards, 26, Beatrice, $25.

No turn signal

Steven L. Hurley, 63, Blue Springs, $25; Lovenia G. Lovell, 24, Wymore, $25.

Arraignments

Jacob T. Wissler, 28, 1400 Park St. Second offense DUI, failure to signal. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 10.

Jason D. Kennedy, 46, 2020 S. Lemon St., DeWitt. Carrying a concealed weapon Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 22.

Bryan T. Neal, 40, 428 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 2.

Javier A. Ramirez, 20, 9406 Viscaro Lane, Humble, Texas. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 21.

Sentencings

Kory R. Diekman, 32, 236 S. 19th St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked for six months for first offense DUI.

Christina A. Devor, 32, 1727 N. Ninth St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Jessica E. Hackler, 36, 1201 F St., Fairbury. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Joss B. Yates, 32, 727 W. Mary St. $1,000, 30 days jail, license revoked 3 threats, 36 months probation for third offense DUI.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. $350, two days jail for assault by mutual consent.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. $500, one day jail for attempt of a class 4 felony, one day concurrent for theft, one day concurrent for second-degree trespassing.

Jarod A. Peden, 24, 1020 N. 15th St. $500 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. $500 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Alyssa F. Lant, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. 35 days jail for disturbing the peace.

John D. Stromitis, 67, 1119 Monroe St. $100 for driving under suspension.

William H. WIlson, 33, 823 Market St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 614 N. Ninth St., Wymore. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Michael Novotny, 63, 623 N. Fourth St., Wymore. $75 for no proof of insurance, $50 for no registration.

Jacob N. Coronado, 30, 736 E. Scott Ave., Pampa, Texas. $100 for refusing to submit to a pretest.

Brandon M. Vicars, 29, 1430 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Bobbie J. Arterburn, 39,823 Elk St. $50 for dog at large.

Dismissed

Sean T. Young, 39, 1115 East St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Dismissed without prejudice.

John D. Stromitis, 67, 1119 Monroe St. Failure to yield, no proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 1.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. Road, Odell. Driving under suspension, two counts failure to appear. Continued to Nov. 22.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Nov. 21.

Coltin W. Klaus, 26, 110 N. 28th St. Refuse to submit to a test, reckless driving, criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 12.

Hayden M. Faulder, 18, 25223 S.W. 45th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Oct. 18.

Timothy J. Sedlacek, 44, 506 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Failure to comply with order of building official. Continued to Nov. 1.

Ciera Lerma, 31, 216 N. 10th St., Wymore. Assault. Continued to Oct. 18.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership. Continued to Nov. 8.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Nov. 8.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. No registration, no operator’s license. Continued to Nov. 8.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, obstructing government operations. Continued to Nov. 8.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Assault an officer with body fluid, two counts criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 8.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 8.

Melvin D. Lear, 45, 303 Denton St., Ong. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 28.

Larell L. Ware, 38, 3909 N. 18th St., Omaha. Driving during revocation, speeding. Continued to Nov. 15.

Amber R. Deras, 40, 1236 L St., Geneva. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to Oct. 25. Shane C. Spivey, 31, 1327 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 1.

Travis A. Privett, 28, 412 N. Market St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Nov. 1.

William A. Fischer, 24, 1109 Market St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Oct. 18.

Brent A. Ackerman, 40, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 18.

Brent A. Ackerman, 40, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Second-degree trespassing, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Oct. 18.

Bound

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Nov. 17.

District Court

Arraignments

Nickolas E. Weidner, 32, Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 3.

Sentencings

Whitney D. Cooper, 35, 308 E. Grand St., Table Rock. 5-8 years for distribution of a controlled substance,1-2 years concurrent foreach of two counts possession of a controlled substance, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $300 for possession of marijuana.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 48, 925 K St., Fairbury. Five years probation for DUI causing injury.

Michael E. Tamerius, 37, 1110 Meriwether St. 12 months probation for each of two counts third-degree assault, 12 months probation consecutive for carrying a concealed weapon.

John R. Wright, 29, 3500 N. Sixth St. 36 months probation for two counts attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony.

Abram L. Wyatt, 38, One year jail for each of three counts negligent child abuse, one year jail consecutive for third-degree domestic assault.

Continued

Nicholas S. Heitman, 35, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 19.

Robert H. Hermsmeier, 56, 201 Maple St., Jansen. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 19.

Shane M. Whitehouse, 45. Attempt of a class 4 felony, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Oct. 20.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, driving during revocation, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 3.

Ryan A. Zurcher, 28, 1301 Lincoln St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Nov. 3.

Simon J. Hauck, 26, 310 Ash St., Greenwood. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Nov. 16.

Simon J. Hauck, 26, 310 Ash St., Greenwood. Tampering with a witness, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 16.

Garth Ruh, 60, 106 Second Ave., Virginia. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Nov. 16.

William H. Wilson, 32, 715 Ella St. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance, theft. Continued to Nov. 16.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer, assault by a confined person. Continued to Nov. 16.

Allen Evans, 31, 709 Market St. First-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Nov. 16.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 16.

Alyssa D. Lange-Holly, 31, Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Nov. 16.

Steven L. Johnson II, 46, 1403 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to Dec. 7.

Felicia M. Ramirez, 34, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 7.

Dalton D. Vivier, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 7.

Craig A. Rose, 59, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issuing bad check $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 7.

Dalton A. Thomsen, 20, Distribution of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 7.

Angel J. Wichman, 18, 1715 Arbor St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 7.

Marriage Licenses

John C. Clary Sr., 45, Pickrell to Amanda R. Wells, 39, Pickrell.

Paul R. Arena, 33, Beatrice to Kialesia F. Kemp, 31, Beatrice.

Thomas R. Powell, 38, Hickman to April R. McClain, 40, Adams.

Andrew L. Naderhoff, 28, Beatrice to Veronica R. Santoni, 29, Beatrice.

Dallas L. Shufeldt, 42, Beatrice to Lacey L. Hill, 36, Beatrice.

Brandon J. Johnson, 40, DeWitt to Amver J. Lariviere, 35, DeWitt.

Skylar C. Carel, 32, Beatrice to Kelsey L. Klaus, 29, Beatrice.

Bryce C. Buss, 24, Beatrice to Cheyanne A. Baumann, 24, Beatrice.

Divorces

Samantha J. Depew, 33, Beatrice from Cordell R. DePew, 35, Beatrice. Married June 2015.

Andrea J. Lear, 36, Beatrice from Nena M. Lear, Beatrice. Married September 2020.

Desiree N. Fooust, 36, Beatrice from Robert H. Foust, 37, Beatrice. Married April 2009.

Transfers

Ellen L. Kuhns to Norman E. and Karen J. Mortensen. Lot 11, Cherry Hills third addition of Beatrice. $324,000-$325,000.

Joan Potter to Acorn Properties LLC. Lot 6 in block 19, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $157,000-$158,000.

Cynthia R. Novotny to Scarlet Properties LLC. Lot 2 in block 79, original town of Beatrice. $1,000-$2,000.

Patricia Novak, Debra and Terry Eckles, Nancy and Eugene Tupa, Betty and Russell Schuerman to Trustee of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $0-$1,000.

Ruth and Marvin Huls, Nancy and Gerald Goeken, Jane and Merle Ideus, Kathleen and Theodore Henderson to Wade E. and Emily M. Thornburg. Part of section 2, Logan township. $1,152,000-$1,153,000.

Matthew and Valerie Jinright to Linda L. Oltmans. Part of section 31, Logan township. $374,000-$375,000.

Debra and Terry Eckles to Jacob Kapke. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $183,000-$184,000.

Nancy and Eugene Tupa to Jacob Kapke. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $183,000-$184,000.

Betty and Russell Schuerman to Jacob Kapke. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $183,000-$184,000.

Patricia Novak to Jacob Kapke. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $183,000-$184,000.

Ivan and Alysia Buss to Rodger D. and Lynette K. Pella. Lots 1, 2 in block 8, Sumpters addition of Adams. $39,000-$40,000.

Laura B. Kringle and Daniel K. Bettcher to Kathryn J. Allder. Lots 1, 2 in blok 25, original town of Cortland. $259,000-$260,000.

John P. Harting to Peggy Wallman. Lot 9 in block 26, original town of Beatrice. $52,000-$53,000.

Beth Ackland, Margaret Ellis to Kevin C. and Carol R. Brown. Part of block 4, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $54,000-$55,000.

Linda Oltmans to Jesse Farrell. Lot 41, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.

Abundance Real Estate LLC to Lance Cook. Lot 3 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. Part of lots 2, 8 in block 9, Harringtons subdivision of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

G&R Investment Group LLC to Lance Cook. Lot 8 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Roger and Leanne Aden to JM Homes LLC. Part of lot 11 in block 9, harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

John P. Hartig to Roger D. Caudill Jr. and Brittney J. Caudill. Lot 14 in block 16, West Park addition of Beatrice. $12,000-$13,000.

Kimberly A. and Joseph F. Sullivan to RK Triple S Land and Cattle LLC. Part of section 31, Lincoln township. $449,000-$450,000.

Adam C. and Samantha S. Leach to Dustin Layman. Part of lots 7-9 in block 10, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $49,000-$50,000.

Brian D. and Shirley D. Essam to Darrel and Sandra Hoffman. Lot 5, Flowing Springs ninth addition of Beatrice. $245,000-$246,000.