At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jean Daniel Owo Godonou-Dossou, 24, Lewisville, Texas, $200; Andrew J. Schmidt, 22, Friend, $125; Timothy M. Johnson, 57, Adel, Iowa, $50; Caleb J. Lempka, 30, Pawnee City, $75; Harold A. Hoge, 69, Firth, $75; Greg D. Gilbert, 57, Stromsburg, $200; Gary W. Trump, 63, Blue Springs, $25; Avery E. Hatcher, 18, Beatrice, $75; Pamela K. Hedges, 63, Beatrice, $75; Tana L. Kenley, 49, Beatrice, $75.
No registration in vehicle:
Daniel L. Lovitt, 24, Beatrice, $25; Colton S. Bednar, 30, Papillon, $25; Dustin C. Shinn, 27, Beatrice, $25.
Overweight capacity plates:
Daniel L. Lovitt, 24, Beatrice, $125.
Arraignments
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for June 4.
Dustin D. Thompson, 26, 823 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 14.
Tucker J. Bodeman, 40, 8825 Executive Woods Drive, Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 14.
Sentencings
Brendan M. Blanchard, 22, 328 Grant St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Antoine Singleton, 39, 112 Timblin Drive 3, Kewaskum, Wisc. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension, $100 for failure to comply.
Javier M. Luna, 20, 255 Turner St., Roanoke, Texas. $250 for minor in possession.
Brady A. Swavely, 23, 696 W. Court St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Joseph G. Wilmes, 32, 925 Herbert St. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no valid registration.
Christy L. Crannell, 39, 128 N. Graham St. $100 for animal neglect.
Felicia M. Ramirez, 33, 915 N. Sixth St. Six days jail, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Cajun D. Singleton, 22, $500, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. License revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Doug M. Schmidt, 37, 73064 611 Ave. $25 for no valid registration, $100 for no proof of insurance.
Hannah J. Ebeling, 19, 317 Short St., Diller. $100 for hunting without permit.
Austin W. Lovell, 24, 910 W. I St., Wymore. $100 for hunting without permit.
Corwin M. Bush, 22, 415 N. Seventh St. $100 for hunting without permit.
Amber L. Hernandez, 42, 712 Scott St. $75 for dog at large.
Tierra A. Ziola, 21, 137 66 J Road, Silver Creek. Two days jail for assault by mutual consent.
Dismissed
Brendan M. Blanchard, 22, 328 Grant St. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.
Brady A. Swavely, 23, 696 W. Court St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, disobey stop lights. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Damien S. Roland, 41, 218 S. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 20.
Damien S. Roland, 41, 218 S. 13th St. Two counts child abuse, two counts expose child to methamphetamine, two counts contributing to the delinquency of a child, habitual criminal. Continued to May 20.
Kallista R. Story, 21, 700 Grace St. First offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to May 25.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Stalking, tampering with witness. Continued to May 10.
Donn R. Powell, 56, 1260 Tanglewood Drive, Greenwood, Ind. First offense DUI. Continued to May 18.
William J. Umphenour, 30, 1510 High St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to May 18.
Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to June 8.
Dustin T. McBride, 33, 1000 N. Fourth Ave., Kearney. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to May 28.
Marcus A. Cross, 28, 1510 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 18.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 18.
Terry L. Franzen, 46, 617 Paddock St. Burglary, theft by deception, second-degree trespassing. Continued to May 24.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, protection order violation resisting arrest. Continued to May 10.
Felicia M. Ramirez, 33, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to May 11.
Bruce R. Gossard, 43, 607 Elk St. Third offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to May 11.
Anthony B. McManaman, 28, 202 S. 13th St., Wymore. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, no operator’s license, speeding. Continued to June 8.
Bryan N. Bishop, 26, 408 N. Eighth St. Second-degree trespassing, third-degree assault. Continued to June 8.
Jessie L. Fuller, 42, Filley. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 4.
Christopher J. Kester, 40, 2525 Pioneers Road, Milford. First offense DUI. Continued to June 28.
Troy L. Bartels, 44, 1521 Ella St. Second offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to June 14.
Ryan D. Saathoff, 36, 401 E. Eighth St., Sioux Falls, S.D. Third offense DUI. Continued to May 20.
Kristopher J. Chlupacek, 38, 112 S. Cherry St., DeWitt. Assault by mutual consent. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 8.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 39, 1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked from DUI. Continued to June 15.
Jennifer Verdooren, 49, 7657 S. 39th St., Lincoln. Intimidation by phone call or electronic device. Continued to July 8.
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 41, 236 S. 16th St. Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Continued to May 20.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to May 27.
Bound
Amanda M. Teixeira, 37, 710 Fulton St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 3.
Angela J. McCubbin, 42, 820 W. Mary St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 16.
District Court
Arraignments
Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 7.
Amber L. Hernandez, 42, Possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 17.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Two counts attempt of a class 2 felony. Guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 24.
Sentencings
Brett L. Jernigan, 25, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Two years prison for possession of methamphetamine.
Stacy L. Hormann, 46, 1001 S. Fifth St. 90 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. 24 months probation for third-degree domestic assault, 36 months probation concurrent for attempted possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 1414 Carlyle St. 60 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance, 36 months probation concurrent for possession of a controlled substance.
Dawn Meyer, 35, 918 Ella St. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Two years prison for aiding the consummation of a felony.
Continued
Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. Possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to July 7.
Travis J. Gilbert, 37, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 19.
Robert D Cave, 30, 5010 Emerald Drive, Lincoln. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, carrying a concealed weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to May 20.
Milo C. Leslie, 25, 1205 S. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to June 2.
Mindy J. Pyle, 50, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 2.
Wesley C O'Keefe Jr., 36, 1105 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, habitual criminal. Continued to June 17.
Wesley C O'Keefe Jr., 36, 1105 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to June 17.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jury trial set for July 14.
Chelsi L Pike, 34, 1505 Oxford Place, Manhattan, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to June 3.
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 41, 236 S. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 20.
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 41, 236 S. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to May 20.
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 41, 236 S. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 20.
Vincente L. Reyes, 37, 5640 Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 3.
Brittany L Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI. Continued to June 3.
Brittany L Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to June 3.
Transfers
Hazel M. Percival to Jennifer B. Nelson. Part of section 28, Nemaha township. $74,000-$75,000.
Ronald and Vicki Hasley to Carlos M. Lazu, Marikarmen Sanchez. Lot 9 in block 4, Penners addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.
Ralph L. and Laurie Werner to Shawn and Shannon Huffman. Lot 4 in block 12, Wymores addition of Wymore. $49,000-$50,000.
Marshall and LoriMartin to Art and Diane Moore. Lot 7 in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $227,000-$228,000.
Peggi Bolden to Joshua C. and Jackie M. Boller. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.
Gerald L. and Inez E. Hall to Toby R. Bissegger, Justin E. and Jenny A. Hanshaw. Lot 15 in block 2, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.
Gerald L. and Inez E. Hall to Joseph D. Blackburn II and Soni R. Blackburn. Part of lots 1-3 in block 48, original town of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.
Jerrell C. Rownd to David D. Olsan. Part of section 6, Barneston township. $239,000-$240,000.
James E. and Deborah F. Gould to Julio C. and Heather D. Gaytan. Lots 2, 3 in block 12, Hildeburg addition of Adams. $127,000-$128,000.
Chad and Sara Meece to James C. and Lori A. Cary. Lot 12 in block 27, original town of Beatrice. $41,000-$42,000.
Roger L. and Londa Louise Jurgens to Shaun and Lorie Saathoff. Lot 6 in block 84, original town of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.
Kallen Nissen to Annalyssa S. Fountain. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 3, original town of Clatonia. $119,000-$120,000.
Pinnacle Bank, Masek Childrens Trust to Jeremy W. Meyer. Part of section 6, Highland township. $365,000-$366,000.
Pinnacle Bank, Masek Childrens Trust to William D. and Joy E. Scheele. Part of section 18, Paddock township. $433,000-$434,000.
Julio C. and Heather D. Gaytan to John Gonzales. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 19, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.
Rodney L. Trauernicht to Andrew Naderhoff, Veronica Santoni. Lot 4 and part of lot 3 in block 2, Langs subdivision of Beatrice. $128,000-$129,000.
Pinnacle Bank, Masek Childrens Trust to David A. and Linda M. Creevan. Part of section 7, Paddock township. $443,000-$444,000.
Pinnacle Bank, Masek Childrens Trust to Darrell P. Schramm. Part of section 7, Paddock township. $650,000-$651,000.
Pinnacle Bank, Masek Childrens Trust to Bruce A. and Gwendolyn G. Vitosh. Part of section 18, Paddock township. $1,009,000-$1,010,000.
Amber Henderson to Gerald and Linda Anderson. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 32, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $114,000-$115,000.
Larry E. Eckhoff, to Jeff Van Winkle. Lot 4 in block 33, original town of Beatrice. $23,000-$24,000.
Betty I. McGinty to Linda Bennett. Lot 7 in block 9, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.